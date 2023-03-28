Jimmy Butler ruled out against Toronto

Miami: Jimmy Butler (neck soreness) has been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against Toronto.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The Heat will play an important game tonight in Toronto without Jimmy Butler miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Neck ailment sidelines Heat’s Jimmy Butler vs. Raptors; Kyle Lowry still on minutes restriction. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:52 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (neck soreness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Raptors. – 3:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler ruled out of tonight’s game vs. Raptors because of neck soreness. – 3:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (neck) has been ruled out of tonight’s game in Toronto due to neck soreness. He was not even on the injury report until mid-morning. – 3:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FYI: The Heat have downgraded Jimmy Butler (neck) downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game vs. Toronto.
Miami plays the Knicks Wednesday at MSG on the second night of a back-to-back. – 2:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (neck) downgraded to questionable for tonight in Toronto. A lot in play for Heat on this back-to-back that concludes Wednesday in New York. So might be Lowry today, Butler tomorrow. NBA monitors national telecasts closely, with tonight on TNT. – 1:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler has been downgraded from probable to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Raptors because of neck soreness. – 1:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry said this morning that the doctor has not yet cleared him to play back-to-backs. So he’s expected to play tonight in Toronto and then miss tomorrow’s game vs. Knicks in New York.
Also, Jimmy Butler is probable with neck soreness but is expected to play tonight. – 11:59 AM
Miami: Jimmy Butler (neck soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Toronto. -via HoopsHype / March 28, 2023
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler is listed as probable for tonight due to neck soreness. He is not at shootaround this morning -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / March 28, 2023