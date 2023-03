Julius Randle: New York is home for me

During New York’s game against the Magic on Thursday, the 2021 NBA Most Improved Player argued with referee Leon Wood. The longtime official is a former first-round pick and he is one of just three former NBA players to become an NBA referee. While the forward argued with Wood, his teammate Immanuel Quickley tried de-escalating the situation. But unfortunately, Randle remained heated with the situation and eventually, the two had to get separated before the problem became even bigger: -via For The Win / March 24, 2023