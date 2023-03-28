Julius Randle: New York is home for me

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“I would love to be able to do this again, and again and again and again because you guys are our future.”
Julius Randle presents $880,000 donation to the Earl Monroe New Rennaisance Basketball School in the Bronx. Donation is part of Randle’s ‘30 for 3’ program: pic.twitter.com/CTVqXHoy85 – 3:06 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Today’s pod is LIVE
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss:
* The Knicks’ rout of the Rockets
* Julius Randle Addressing Recent Techs, Temperament Questioned by Van Gundy
* Preview of crucial Knicks vs. Matchup Wednesday
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 3:04 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
My 2022-23 All-NBA Teams
1st
F Giannis
F Tatum
C Embiid
G Shai
G Dame
2nd
F Randle
F Sabonis
C Jokic
G Steph
G Luka
3rd
F Jaylen
F LeBron
C Lauri
G Young
G Mitchell – 12:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets either hit a wall, or just stopped trying. Knicks on a 30-7 run beginning with the Randle 3 to end the third. Knicks lead, 129-97, with 5 1/2 minutes left left. – 9:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has moved ahead of John Starks for second all-time in Knicks history in 3-pointers made in a season.
Evan Fournier set the record last season. – 9:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Knicks 102, Rockets 90 after 3 as Randle beats the buzzer with a 3. He has 26, Quickley 37. KPJ with a nice quarter, scoring 12 of his 23 points. Rockets defense helpless. – 9:23 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Julius Randle is off to a hot start tonight‼️
6-11 for 15 points in the FIRST quarter 🔥
pic.twitter.com/cIx3H4LP67 – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Knicks 36, Rockets 33. The ’94 Finals this is not. Knicks shoot 60.9 %; Rockets 60 %. Randle, Quickley combine for 27 on 11 of 18 shooting. Martin with 11, is 5 of 7. – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Through nine minutes, Randle and Quickley have outscored the Rockets, 23-22. Knicks lead by four. Over/under on minutes Thibs will give them tonight if it stays close, 41? – 8:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley and Randle have combined for 23 points in the opening 8:30. – 7:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley and Randle with the first two buckets for the Knicks. All is well. – 7:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Knicks starters: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Grimes, Quickley. – 7:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anderson has been AWESOME this year and all season. I’ve just thought his defensive matchups have been a little audacious of late — DeRozan last week, and Randle and Siakam
Just think there are best places for him on D, and I’m curious to see how Finch finagles getting him there – 6:52 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Julius Randle’s “30 for 3” program generated $880,000 for students at the Earl Monroe New Rennaisance Charter Basketball High School. The money will go to the school’s literacy enhancement program. The NYK all-star will present students with a check today at the school’s gym: -via Twitter @IanBegley / March 28, 2023
Stefan Bondy: The Knicks again declined to make Julius Randle available to the media. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / March 26, 2023
During New York’s game against the Magic on Thursday, the 2021 NBA Most Improved Player argued with referee Leon Wood. The longtime official is a former first-round pick and he is one of just three former NBA players to become an NBA referee. While the forward argued with Wood, his teammate Immanuel Quickley tried de-escalating the situation. But unfortunately, Randle remained heated with the situation and eventually, the two had to get separated before the problem became even bigger: -via For The Win / March 24, 2023