Kyle Lowry not cleared to play back-to-backs

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Re: Lowry. I get why some of you are saying Heat-Knicks game is more important than tonight’s game vs. Raptors.
But if the Heat loses to the Raptors today, it will be three games behind the Knicks in the loss column. Kind of need both of these games to have a chance at No. 5. – 1:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat center Omer Yurtseven entered training camp hoping to be a starter. But ankle surgery derailed those plans. Yurtseven spoke about his challenging season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Lowry still not cleared to play back-to-backs and Zeller expected back tonight in mask – 1:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Lowry taking cautious approach; Heat’s Zeller throwing caution to the wind. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Still no back-to-back sets for Lowry three weeks into his return. Zeller, by contrast, back sooner that doctors’ recommendation. – 12:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry said this morning that the doctor has not yet cleared him to play back-to-backs. So he’s expected to play tonight in Toronto and then miss tomorrow’s game vs. Knicks in New York.
Also, Jimmy Butler is probable with neck soreness but is expected to play tonight. – 11:59 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Kyle Lowry says “he assumes” he will play tonight vs. Raptors. Will continue coming off the bench as Heat manage his minutes with knee issue. Unlikely to play tomorrow vs. Knicks on second night of a back-to-back. – 11:43 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry says plan is to play tonight in Toronto, sit Wednesday in New York. Says not cleared by doctors to play back to backs. – 11:22 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Heat are on two days’ rest and are basically fully healthy (Kyle Lowry is questionable) and yet the Raptors are -3 point favorites. (Gary Trent Jr. remains questionable) 🤷♂️ – 9:04 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Raptors:
Jamal Cain (G League), Orlando Robinson (G League) and Nikola Jovic (back spasms) are out.
Kyle Lowry again listed as questionable with left knee soreness. – 2:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
When asked about the Heat’s defensive slippage since the break, Kyle Lowry pointed to the fact that the team has played a lot less zone recently and has relied on its man defense.
Heat’s man half-court defense ranked No. 24 in NBA in terms of points per possession, per Synergy. – 11:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry is just setting guys up perfectly
Offense under control through him in this role – 8:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin make it nine deep for Heat. So no Oladipo. – 8:34 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin have been upgraded from questionable to available, the Heat just announced. – 6:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin have been upgraded from questionable to available, per the #Heat. #Nets – 6:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin upgraded from questionable to available. – 6:13 PM
