LeBron James listed as questionable against Bulls

Marc Stein: The Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for Wednesday’s game at Chicago after he returned Sunday from a 13-game absence. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com pic.twitter.com/voN8MNadgg
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls upgrade Javonte Green to questionable, same status as Alex Caruso, vs. Lakers.
LeBron James is questionable for LA. D’Angelo Russell is probable. – 7:10 PM
Bulls upgrade Javonte Green to questionable, same status as Alex Caruso, vs. Lakers.
LeBron James is questionable for LA. D’Angelo Russell is probable. – 7:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for Wednesday’s game at Chicago after he returned Sunday from a 13-game absence.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com pic.twitter.com/voN8MNadgg – 5:53 PM
The Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for Wednesday’s game at Chicago after he returned Sunday from a 13-game absence.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com pic.twitter.com/voN8MNadgg – 5:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ injury report tomorrow in Chicago:
— AD and DLo are probable.
— LeBron is questionable. pic.twitter.com/je2Pcoq51v – 5:38 PM
Lakers’ injury report tomorrow in Chicago:
— AD and DLo are probable.
— LeBron is questionable. pic.twitter.com/je2Pcoq51v – 5:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
D’Angelo Russell is PROBABLE to return to the floor tomorrow. LeBron is QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/ebN2Bgvfzv – 5:35 PM
D’Angelo Russell is PROBABLE to return to the floor tomorrow. LeBron is QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/ebN2Bgvfzv – 5:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New Ep “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• Story of the game-winner he hit in East Finals vs. LeBron
• Why players dont tank
• End of season incentives vs. GMs/Owners trying not to pay players
• KAT/Gobert similarities to Sheed/Ben Wallace
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=EixmKW… pic.twitter.com/OdZTH45sPD – 5:30 PM
New Ep “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• Story of the game-winner he hit in East Finals vs. LeBron
• Why players dont tank
• End of season incentives vs. GMs/Owners trying not to pay players
• KAT/Gobert similarities to Sheed/Ben Wallace
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=EixmKW… pic.twitter.com/OdZTH45sPD – 5:30 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game while D’Angelo Russell is PROBABLE to return to the floor. pic.twitter.com/MvCMIwfihm – 5:17 PM
LeBron James is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game while D’Angelo Russell is PROBABLE to return to the floor. pic.twitter.com/MvCMIwfihm – 5:17 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@venicemase from 1-4pm PT. Talking Lakers, LeBron, Dodgers, Rams, KD v. Barkley, Dame leaving Portland(?), Matt Damon’s crypto regrets, superhero movies, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:03 PM
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@venicemase from 1-4pm PT. Talking Lakers, LeBron, Dodgers, Rams, KD v. Barkley, Dame leaving Portland(?), Matt Damon’s crypto regrets, superhero movies, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG without free throws this season:
24.9 — Luka Doncic
24.8 — Steph Curry
24.5 — LeBron James
23.3 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/OLN1290lUx – 3:26 PM
Most PPG without free throws this season:
24.9 — Luka Doncic
24.8 — Steph Curry
24.5 — LeBron James
23.3 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/OLN1290lUx – 3:26 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
On this episode of “The Good Word”, with @HowardBeck: it’s an adjustment with a high maintenance LeBron returning with so few games left and a new supporting cast.
spoti.fi/3FUP4hY pic.twitter.com/KKeB3y1vCK – 3:07 PM
On this episode of “The Good Word”, with @HowardBeck: it’s an adjustment with a high maintenance LeBron returning with so few games left and a new supporting cast.
spoti.fi/3FUP4hY pic.twitter.com/KKeB3y1vCK – 3:07 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: All around the West w/ @espn_macmahon: Dallas disaster potential, how LeBron looked in his return, Clips lineup change, playoff scenarios galore, POR tanking late again/Dame future, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JP47eh
Apple: apple.co/3zg9bDq – 1:33 PM
Lowe Post podcast: All around the West w/ @espn_macmahon: Dallas disaster potential, how LeBron looked in his return, Clips lineup change, playoff scenarios galore, POR tanking late again/Dame future, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3JP47eh
Apple: apple.co/3zg9bDq – 1:33 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
My 2022-23 All-NBA Teams
1st
F Giannis
F Tatum
C Embiid
G Shai
G Dame
2nd
F Randle
F Sabonis
C Jokic
G Steph
G Luka
3rd
F Jaylen
F LeBron
C Lauri
G Young
G Mitchell – 12:19 PM
My 2022-23 All-NBA Teams
1st
F Giannis
F Tatum
C Embiid
G Shai
G Dame
2nd
F Randle
F Sabonis
C Jokic
G Steph
G Luka
3rd
F Jaylen
F LeBron
C Lauri
G Young
G Mitchell – 12:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We discuss whether LeBron’s return took even the Lakers (too much) by surprise, getting AD more shots and Patrick Beverley, professional basketballer/troller. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/did… – 12:19 PM
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We discuss whether LeBron’s return took even the Lakers (too much) by surprise, getting AD more shots and Patrick Beverley, professional basketballer/troller. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/did… – 12:19 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 28 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.52
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.31
3. Luka Dončić: 15.37
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.46
5. Damian Lillard: 14.35
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.14
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.0
8. Anthony Davis: 13.12
9. LeBron James: 12.51
10. Stephen Curry: 12.48 pic.twitter.com/i2sPLtqOBa – 9:55 AM
March 28 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.52
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.31
3. Luka Dončić: 15.37
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.46
5. Damian Lillard: 14.35
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.14
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.0
8. Anthony Davis: 13.12
9. LeBron James: 12.51
10. Stephen Curry: 12.48 pic.twitter.com/i2sPLtqOBa – 9:55 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Incredible Luka Doncic pass has everybody in awe, including LeBron James eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:19 AM
Incredible Luka Doncic pass has everybody in awe, including LeBron James eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:19 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls took 2 of 3 out West—I’m greedy-it would have been nice to go 3-0 on the trip but I’ll take 2 wins. Bulls host LeBron and company Wednesday 6:45 pre @670TheScore .Seven games left-seed positioning up for grabs. @Chicago Bulls radio net. @Audacy app. Fired up. – 4:45 AM
The Bulls took 2 of 3 out West—I’m greedy-it would have been nice to go 3-0 on the trip but I’ll take 2 wins. Bulls host LeBron and company Wednesday 6:45 pre @670TheScore .Seven games left-seed positioning up for grabs. @Chicago Bulls radio net. @Audacy app. Fired up. – 4:45 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
One more note on Jaylen’s Sunday night game…
He made 16 2-point shots.
In the last 23 years, Gordon Hayward (Nov. 2019 at Cleveland) is the only other Celtic to do that in regulation.
(Paul Pierce did it in his 50-point overtime game against LeBron and the Cavs in 2006.) – 11:49 PM
One more note on Jaylen’s Sunday night game…
He made 16 2-point shots.
In the last 23 years, Gordon Hayward (Nov. 2019 at Cleveland) is the only other Celtic to do that in regulation.
(Paul Pierce did it in his 50-point overtime game against LeBron and the Cavs in 2006.) – 11:49 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p tonight…
-Inconsistent season continues
-How healthy is Lebron for stretch run?
-The ups & downs from AD
Make sure you know your Lakers Trivia, will be giving away a great resort package from @HarrahsSoCal
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:35 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p tonight…
-Inconsistent season continues
-How healthy is Lebron for stretch run?
-The ups & downs from AD
Make sure you know your Lakers Trivia, will be giving away a great resort package from @HarrahsSoCal
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers’ LeBron James says he could need offseason foot surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/27/lak… – 9:12 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James says he could need offseason foot surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/27/lak… – 9:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Watch: Luka Doncic makes absurd pass vs. Pacers, LeBron James gives praise dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:00 PM
Watch: Luka Doncic makes absurd pass vs. Pacers, LeBron James gives praise dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:00 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
It’s cool. Should have been 10s across the board! For sure. Hahaha – 8:31 PM
It’s cool. Should have been 10s across the board! For sure. Hahaha – 8:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
On today’s episode of “The Good Word”, the great @howardBeck joins me. Can Zion have an Embiid-like path after early struggles? LeBron and the Lakers, transparency in awards voting…
youtu.be/hJQxhjER24Q
APPLE: apple.co/3K9uMnt
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3FUP4hY – 7:13 PM
On today’s episode of “The Good Word”, the great @howardBeck joins me. Can Zion have an Embiid-like path after early struggles? LeBron and the Lakers, transparency in awards voting…
youtu.be/hJQxhjER24Q
APPLE: apple.co/3K9uMnt
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3FUP4hY – 7:13 PM
More on this storyline
Mark Medina: Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Chicago. Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are listed as probable. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 28, 2023
A film inspired by the childhood and origin story of NBA legend LeBron James is set to be released in June, and a first-look trailer will be dropping during a high school showcase with special ties to both the film and James himself. The Universal Studios film, “Shooting Stars,” will be released on Peacock on June 2, but fans can get an early look Tuesday by tuning into the McDonald’s All-American Game, a high school exhibition game featuring the top ranked high school basketball players in the country. -via KTLA 5 / March 27, 2023
The film is based off a book by the same name written by James and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger. Young LeBron will be portrayed by Marquis “Mookie” Cook, a five-star high school forward who will be making his film debut. The film will also feature NBA G League star and projected top-three pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson. -via KTLA 5 / March 27, 2023