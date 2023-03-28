Live stream: Magic 10, Grizzlies 16

The Orlando Magic (32-43) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) at FedExForum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 28, 2023
Orlando Magic 10, Memphis Grizzlies 16 (Q1 06:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Xavier Tillman Sr. Is limping gingerly on both ends. Frontcourt can’t afford to lose any more bodies right now. – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Xavier Tillman turned an ankle. That’s a guy the Grizzlies can’t lose. – 8:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
level up your grizz den by entering enter to win @Verizon ‘s sweepstakes: bit.ly/3kP7Waj – 8:01 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Good evening to all of our friends who are preparing for the Grizzlies-Magic tilt. That includes our good friend @badunclep who has heartily endorsed the following officials calling tonight’s game:
Kevin Scott, Nick Buchert and Simone Jelks.
Enjoy the game. – 7:52 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Here is today’s (3/28) pregame interview session with @OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley:
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/videos/j… – 7:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTERS vs. @OrlandoMagic
🪨 @1Tyus
🎯 @DBane0625
🦹♂️ @dillonbrooks24
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/ngDLVHEwsA – 7:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The 47-27 Grizzlies — 9-1 in their last 10 games as they attempt to give the West at least two 50-win teams this season — say Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) is out tonight against Orlando.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Ja Morant (Thigh Soreness) is inactive tonight vs Orlando. – 7:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said the Ja Morant “thigh” injury is being careful with general soreness in a back-to-back.
Not something he expects would hold him out multiple games. – 7:04 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Norman Powell has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Memphis after missing 11 games.
Marcus Morris Sr. in health and safety protocols and did not make the trip – 6:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Meanwhile in Memphis, Ja Morant is a gametime decision (likely out) tonight vs Magic. pic.twitter.com/wqg2YPZ3qm – 6:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell is questionable for tomorrow in Memphis.
Marcus Morris Sr. is in health and safety protocols and not on trip.
Paul George and Brandon Boston Jr. remain out as well – 6:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game in Memphis. Marcus Morris is out. The teams says it’s because of health and safety protocols. – 6:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies transferred Vince Williams Jr. to the @MemphisHustle for today’s practice.
Williams Jr. and Jake LaRavia, who was assigned to the Hustle, have rejoined the Grizzlies for tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic. – 3:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
David Locke @DLocke09
There is real chance that the Western Conference playoffs could have one side of the bracket with Denver, Golden State, Phoenix and the Clippers and the other side with Memphis, Sacramento, Minnesota and New Orleans.
Does Minnesota make the Western Conference Finals? – 2:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, @Luke Kennard played 24 minutes and travelled 1.80 miles at an average of 4.21 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/fJ79JF3Wsn – 2:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A confrontation between Bradley Beal and a fan near the visitors’ locker room inside Orlando’s Amway Center on March 21 has prompted the Orlando Police Department to investigate the incident. Story below:
theathletic.com/4356821/2023/0… – 2:26 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is under police investigation in Orlando after a postgame incident with a fan who claims to have lost a bet. As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/03… – 2:00 PM
