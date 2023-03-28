Nets shut down Ben Simmons for the rest of the season

Nick Friedell: Jacque Vaughn says the Nets are shutting down Ben Simmons for the rest of the season.
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star out for the remainder of the season due to back issue
Brooklyn Nets rule out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season
jV says Medical specialists have ruled Ben Simmons out fir rest of the year. surgery not in the plan now.
The Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season. Simmons is beginning a rehab program on his back, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says.
Jacque Vaughn says the Nets are shutting down Ben Simmons for the rest of the season.
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out for the rest of the season and playoffs as previously stated. Said after talking to multiple doctors and specialists, Simmons will begin a rehab program and is expected to make a full recovery.
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: "Ben will not be joining us the rest of the year."
Says team doctors and specialists expect him to make a full recovery
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Jacque Vaughn says.
Royce O'Neale and Ed Sumner are questionable for the Nets against Orlando tonight. Seth Curry and Ben Simmons are out.
Ben Simmons had back surgery in May 2022, and said it could take the nerve 18 months to get back to normal. I spoke with Dr. Neel Anand who concurred on that timeline, which would be early next season.
With Ben Simmons out, what's next? That's complicated.
Mikal Bridges has scored 348 points this month.
Ben Simmons has scored 291 points as a Net.
My story on Ben Simmons' back injury and outlook moving forward after Jacque Vaughn's update:
Jacque Vaughn's update on Ben Simmons:
"Ben was going through the process of strengthening, being on the court, being reevaluated. During one of those reevaluations, the impingement presented itself… He's probably not going to join us for the rest of the year, in all honesty"
Nets aren't expecting Ben Simmons to return this season
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Here’s what the Nets gave up to get Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, 2 firsts and a half-year of Andre Drummond:
Jarrett Allen
Caris LeVert
Taurean Prince
Rodions Kurucs
3 1st round picks
4 pick swaps
James Harden
Paul Millsap – 6:52 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: "In all honesty he's probably not going to join us for rest of the year."
Jacque Vaughn says "realistically" Ben Simmons will not rejoin the team this season.
"In all honesty, he's probably not going to join us for rest of the year," JV says of Ben Simmons, shocking no one.
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: "He's not going join us for the rest of the season, in all honesty."
Another season of the Ben Simmons era set to end before it ever started. Where to the Nets go from here?
trib.al/C4Iv9W4 – 4:40 PM
Nets announce Ben Simmons diagnosed with nerve impingement in back, out indefinitely
Tim Reynolds: Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons is “probably not going to join us for the rest of the year.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / March 25, 2023
Michael Scotto: Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today, Nets say. He will remain out of action while the team determines the best long-term course of treatment. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / March 24, 2023
Injured Net Ben Simmons still hasn’t started practicing fully yet, limited to individual work. And with just nine games left in the regular season, coach Jacque Vaughn hasn’t allowed himself to think about whether there is time for Simmons to get up to speed with his teammates even if he does get healthy. “That’s the great thing, is I don’t even think that far ahead. I don’t even complicate my life that way,” Vaughn said. “I’m concerned about [now]. If those questions present themselves, I’ll be more than willing to see how it fits with the group and answer them at that time. But I don’t want to look that far ahead.” Thursday’s 116-114 loss to Cleveland marked the 15th straight that Simmons has missed with left knee and back soreness. -via New York Post / March 24, 2023