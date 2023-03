Nets sign Moses Brown to a second 10-day contract

A young Moses Brown had a poster of Jason Kidd, was around as Barclays Center was under construction and had a seat in the stands during some of the arena’s early game days. Brown, 23, could come full circle Sunday by making his Nets debut against the visiting Nuggets in the now 10-year-old arena. “I’ve been on a lot of teams all over the country, and it’s just cool to be home,” Brown, a New York City product, said after practice Saturday. “Every time we would drive throughout Brooklyn, I would watch the Barclays Center’s progress every year. That was the new team. I remember, growing up, just liking the colors, the uniforms, everything.” -via New York Post / March 19, 2023