Nets sign Moses Brown to a second 10-day contract

Nets Daily: Brooklyn Nets have signed center Moses Brown to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have signed center Moses Brown to a second 10-day contract. – 10:45 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
2 years ago today…
The infamous Moses Brown game lol pic.twitter.com/XvrmBlF0uq – 1:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Slater: Jacque Vaughn said the Nets will reconvene after the road trip to make a decision on Moses Brown’s 10-day. That contract expires tomorrow. Brown has yet to appear in a game. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / March 26, 2023
A young Moses Brown had a poster of Jason Kidd, was around as Barclays Center was under construction and had a seat in the stands during some of the arena’s early game days. Brown, 23, could come full circle Sunday by making his Nets debut against the visiting Nuggets in the now 10-year-old arena. “I’ve been on a lot of teams all over the country, and it’s just cool to be home,” Brown, a New York City product, said after practice Saturday. “Every time we would drive throughout Brooklyn, I would watch the Barclays Center’s progress every year. That was the new team. I remember, growing up, just liking the colors, the uniforms, everything.” -via New York Post / March 19, 2023
Nets Daily: The Brooklyn Nets have signed center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / March 17, 2023