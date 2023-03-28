Nikola Jokic on Joel Embiid: 'He's gonna be remembered as one of the most dominant players'

The Sixers sat both Embiid and James Harden (sore left Achilles) as Jokic compiled 25 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. Afterward, Jokic dished out nothing but high praise for the Sixers superstar looking to win his own MVP crown. “I think he’s a great player,” Jokic said of Embiid. “I think he’s gonna be remembered as one of the most dominant players in the league. The guy’s a beast, and he’s so talented. “He can affect [the game] many ways on the floor. He can post up, he can face up, he can shoot 3s. He can defend really well. He can, in some situations, guard 1 through 5. So he’s a really, really good player.”
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Despite sitting out last night for #Sixers vs. #Nuggets, Joel Embiid begins the day as the +105 #NBA MVP favorite. Nikola Jokic is +120 and Giannis Antetokounmpo is +500. – 3:43 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic did not get to face Joel Embiid one final time with MVP weighing in the balance. But after delivering his 29th triple-double of the season, Jokic wasn’t done dishing: “He’s gonna be remembered as one of the most dominant players in the league” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:01 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets past Philly, Luka Doncic scores 25 for the Mavericks eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:46 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets and 76ers both have had 1-4 stretches this month. Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid’s averages during each of their team’s respective slides (Embiid obviously didn’t play tonight):
Jokic (5 games): 29.6 pts, 12.2 rebs, 9.2 asts
Embiid (4 games): 30.8 pts, 10.5 rebs, 5 asts pic.twitter.com/LxBMo2LpeY – 1:29 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets and 76ers both have had 1-4 stretches this month. Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid’s averages during each of their team’s respective slides (Embiid obviously didn’t play tonight):
Jokic (5 games): 29.6 pts, 12.2 rebs, 9.2 asts
Embiid (4 games): 30.8 pts, 10.5 rebs, 5 asts pic.twitter.com/9VsJnW2iLH – 1:26 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A valiant effort by the Sixers on Monday, who rallied to take the Nuggets’ starting lineup to the final possession without Embiid or Harden available and Maxey playing only 3 minutes in the fourth quarter:
thepaintedlines.com/sixers-late-pu… – 1:23 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone’s about to call a play. Nikola Jokic has other plans. An insane pass. pic.twitter.com/Y3NcDDGX37 – 1:00 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Without Joel Embiid, James Harden, Sixers outlasted by Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets inquirer.com/sixers/denver-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:55 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic on Joel Embiid:
“The guy’s a beast.”
Was extremely complimentary of him and how impactful he is on both ends of the floor. – 12:49 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown said he got into it with MPJ after missing open guys on a possession.
“That’s happens with every great team.”
Said Jokic got mad at Bruce for lobbing him and it led to a turnover.
Bruce said the team has grown most in its accountability. – 12:25 AM
Bruce Brown said he got into it with MPJ after missing open guys on a possession.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nobody ducking tonight’s Winners Lounge. Come join.
✅ Embiid’s weak decision
✅ Jokic triple-double
✅ DNVR courtside
youtube.com/live/6T63agehF… – 12:09 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says he’s optimistic James Harden will be able to play Wednesday back in Philly against Dallas, but that he’s not sure where Joel Embiid will be with his calf by then. – 11:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Nuggets needed a botched out-of-bounds call to go their way to hold off the Sixers without Embiid and Harden playing at all and Maxey playing only 3 minutes in the fourth quarter. – 11:52 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Final: Nuggets 116, 76ers 111.
Joker goes for 25-17-12. Murray (19), Brown (18), MPJ (15) and AG (12) also in double figures for Denver. AG didn’t play in the 4Q.
Maxey leads all scorers with 29 for Philly. – 11:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Denver 116, Philadelphia 111.
Nikola Jokic finishes with 25 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists for the Nuggets, who made this awfully interesting after leading by 20 midway through the fourth.
Tyrese Maxey had 29 to lead Philly, who goes home to host Dallas Wednesday. – 11:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic tonight:
25 PTS
17 REB
12 AST
8-11 FG
Top 3 in rebounds, assists, double-double and triple-doubles this season. pic.twitter.com/QsbJ4kMzTU – 11:49 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I will never understand why Denver goes back to a guard-initiated offense at times like this and away from Jokic-ball. – 11:45 PM
I will never understand why Denver goes back to a guard-initiated offense at times like this and away from Jokic-ball. – 11:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20/15/10 games this season:
10 — Nikola Jokic
6 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/rOIL1p1RVX – 11:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
the Nuggets have Jokic Murray and Porter in against a Sixers group featuring Springer, Korkmaz, and Harrell with 3:30 left, what is going on lol – 11:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic through three quarters: 20 points (6-9 shooting), 14 rebounds, 10 assists.
Nuggets have outscored 76ers by 21 points in his 28 minutes. – 11:16 PM
Nikola Jokic through three quarters: 20 points (6-9 shooting), 14 rebounds, 10 assists.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Predictably, Denver took control here in the third quarter, much like the Nuggets did Saturday night against Milwaukee. Nuggets outscored the 76ers 30-20 and lead 91-77 after 3 quarters.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic picks up another triple-double in 26 minutes with his team up big against the Embiid-less 76ers.
He has 18 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds.
Still plenty of time in this one if Philly keeps it close. – 11:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Joker has 20-15-10 with a couple of minutes left in the third. Nuggets up 18. – 11:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic with triple-double No. 29.
That’s 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in 26 minutes. – 11:10 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic, Murray and Porter are all doing real work in this game in non-scoring areas. Jokic is mashing the boards, Murray is passing and coordinating (especially getting Jokic the ball going to the rim in the 2nd half) and MPJ is extremely active on defense & fighting on the glass. – 11:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have 25 assists, and Nikola Jokic has nine of them. Philly’s got nine assists total. – 11:07 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Nuggets out here dunking like Globetrotters without Embiid playing tonight – 10:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic finally drew the three-shot foul near mid-court that he’s been trying to get for eight seasons. – 10:53 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jokic is an assist away from a triple-double with 9+ minutes left in the third. He’s got 10 points and 13 rebounds. Nuggets up 8. – 10:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic at half:
6 PTS
11 REB
9 AST
His 3rd half with 20 REB+AST this season. Nobody else has more than one. pic.twitter.com/lIy6MF6VKp – 10:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Maxey at half:
25 PTS
10-16 FG
2-4 3P
More points than Jokic and Jamal combined. pic.twitter.com/bI2k144Uar – 10:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nuggets 61, Sixers 57 after Niang buries a corner 3 just before the buzzer. Maxey exploded in the second and has 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Jokic only has 6 points but already has 11 rebounds and 9 assists. – 10:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Nuggets 61, Sixers 57.
Tyrese Maxey with a terrific half for Philly, scoring 25 points to keep the short-handed Sixers in the game.
Jamal Murray has 15 for Denver, which is shooting 50 percent from the field, while Nikola Jokic has 6 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists. – 10:34 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets lead 61-57 at halftime. Murray leads Denver with 15-2-3. Brown’s got 11. Joker with 6-11-9.
Tyrese Maxey scored 20 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter for Philadelphia. – 10:34 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
In the absence of both Embiid and Harden, the @Philadelphia 76ers trail Denver by just 4 at halftime, 61-57.
Maxey: 25 PTS / 3 REB
Harris: 12 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
Niang: 6 PTS / 2 REB
Melton: 5 PTS / 2 AST – 10:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker toying with Philly’s defense. Calls AG up to a screen as a diversion, whips pass to BB in the corner. Denver with 7 3-pointers already. – 10:28 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
I see a whole lotta apologies being made for Embiid sitting out. It’s the league’s fault for the schedule? No, if you complain, lobby and whine about MVP and you’ve got Jokic in your mouth you’re pot committed to showing up. You created that expectation. – 10:28 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bruce Brown is cooking a little bit. He threw down an impressive dunk off a Jokic assist and had a three-point play before hitting a corner 3. He’s go 11 points on five shots. Nuggets up 8 late in the second. – 10:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyrese Maxey, already up to 20 points today, is going to the line for a couple more free throws. He’s single-handedly keeping Philadelphia in this game so far without Joel Embiid and James Harden. – 10:28 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Understanding how to navigate those spaces in a drop coverage in a way that manipulates a heavy-drop big is something for Maxey to master as he develops his self-creation game.
The way he absolutely dusted Jokic on the hesitation move for the layup was perfect. – 10:25 PM
Understanding how to navigate those spaces in a drop coverage in a way that manipulates a heavy-drop big is something for Maxey to master as he develops his self-creation game.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Nuggets fans aren’t holding back after Joel Embiid was a late scratch from tonight’s showdown with Nikola Jokic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fZfQZuxnzK – 10:18 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Nuggets fans aren’t holding back after Joel Embiid was a late scratch from tonight’s showdown with Nicola Jokic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Y4ApxsvGi – 10:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nuggets 25, Sixers 18 at the end of the first. Sixers shot 7-of-21 from the floor and did not play at the pace Rivers said would be required to win tonight without Harden and Embiid. Harris has 8 points and 3 rebounds. – 10:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets lead 25-18 after one. MPJ leads Denver with 7 points. Jokic with 4-7-4. Tobias Harris leads all scorers with 8 points. 76ers are 7-21 from the field. Denver’s 10-24. – 10:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets already up 22-13 with 11 boards (and 4 offensive). MPJ’s been fantastic on the glass, as has Joker. MVP’s already got 4 points, 6 boards and 4 assists in 8 minutes of work. – 9:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dedmon can make the Sixers just randomly waiving Isaiah Joe look…. less bad by dominating Joker en rout to a big win here. – 9:51 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets out to an early 10-7 lead behind a couple of buckets from Aaron Gordon. The 76ers started with Dewayne Dedmon on Nikola Jokic. – 9:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ in transition is up there with Jokic’s floater as the most lethal #Nuggets shot there is. – 9:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Joel Embiid ducking Nikola Jokic
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Dewayne Dedmon gets his first start of the season tonight with Joel Embiid (right calf tightness) out.
De’Anthony Melton will start again in place of James Harden (left Achilles soreness). – 9:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers confirm James Harden is out tonight in Denver. And without Embiid, Dewayne Dedmon will start tonight at center. – 9:06 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Dewayne Dedmon and De’Anthony Melton are set to start tonight with Embiid and Harden out for the Sixers – 9:05 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live with Rudy Carey, head coach of the Colorado 6A state champion Denver East basketball team. Come join.
We’ll also talk about Joel Embiid pulling one of the softest move in recent NBA history.
youtube.com/live/OofnzHUlG… – 8:59 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Going on with @DenverEastHoops legend Rudy Carey and we will discuss the Angels, a charity for a kid who had a bright future as well as Joel Embiid ducking. Tune in..
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said he hopes Joel Embiid’s calf issue doesn’t linger, but that they are tricky:
“He felt great the last two games, but we’re just gonna take this slow and be smart. We want to get him, and our whole team, healthy, for the playoffs. That’s the most important thing.” – 8:28 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Doc Rivers says it wasn’t a hard decision to rule out Joel Embiid for tonight’s game. Rivers adds Embiid complained about his calf at shootaround and wasn’t moving well. Speaks to how tricky calf injuries, even minor ones, can be. – 8:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Doc Rivers said it was not a hard decision to sit Joel Embiid tonight. He said Embiid was complaining about the calf and wasn’t moving great. He says calf injuries can get tricky so best to be careful. – 8:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Haven’t been on Twitter much today, but, while maybe not the best optics after the Shams interview drops, it’s absurd that the storyline is Embiid is ducking Jokic when he’s 5-2 against him all-time and combined for 81 points and 27 rebounds over their last 2 matchups. – 7:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone once again reiterated that even without Joel Embiid playing, he’s worried about the Nuggets having an emotional let-up. Being up for a game like this one.
“Can’t have any let-ups.” – 7:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says he isn’t disappointed that Joel Embiid isn’t playing tonight and that the Sixers aren’t at full strength. He says it’s all about the Nuggets coming with the right mindset and continuing how they played against Milwaukee. – 7:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 @boogiecousins has Embiid over Jokic for the MVP. Take a listen to why ⬇️
@TermineRadio|@Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/sc6VGokiAc – 7:24 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
On today’s episode of “The Good Word”, the great @howardBeck joins me. Can Zion have an Embiid-like path after early struggles? LeBron and the Lakers, transparency in awards voting…
youtu.be/hJQxhjER24Q
APPLE: apple.co/3K9uMnt
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3FUP4hY – 7:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
He’s like Jokic that way — in that you wouldn’t think someone that slow would have their best coverage be one that is so aggressive. But Jokic, like Anderson is longer than you think and has elite hands. – 6:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Disappointed we won’t get to see Jokic vs Embiid tonight in Denver, especially after seeing Jokic go for 31 and 11 against Giannis, Brook Lopez and the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/Vm5zs8LL1C – 5:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If the Sixers med staff says Harden is clear to play, then Doc may play him near 47 minutes total, even if he believes his All NBA point guard is “hurting.”
You can apply the same stuff to Embiid an MVP candidate playing 2ofB2b’s w/calf issue.
What’s the solution here? – 5:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wow… Naz Reid was a finalist for Western Conference player of the week.
Brandon Ingram won the award, but the other official nominees were SGA, JJJ, Jokic and Naz.
Couple MVP candidates, the likely DPOY, BI and the Wolves third string center. – 5:23 PM
Wow… Naz Reid was a finalist for Western Conference player of the week.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid out vs. Nuggets, James Harden returns, Sixers and No. 4 seed youtu.be/HHw3f5fJNLI via @YouTube – 4:50 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Philadelphia 76ers rule out Joel Embiid but are getting back James Harden in Denver #NBA
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Joel Embiid is the 2023 NBA MVP. Any vote to the contrary would be suspect. There is nothing more he has to prove. – 3:39 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Can’t take all those shots at Jokic and then sit tonight. Just can’t do it! – 3:12 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Embiid sitting tonight shouldn’t be a shock. Stinks, but the smart move considering the minutes he’s logging down the stretch. If he wins MVP, great, but there’s something that matters much more. – 3:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Sixers ruling out Joel Embiid against Nikola Jokic and Nuggets in matchup of MVP frontrunners espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:51 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The last 5 times Jokić & Embiid have matched up in Denver:
Jokić: 5 games played, 26ppg, 51%FG, 12 rpg, 7 apg
Embiid: 1 game played, 19 points, 35%FG, 15 rebounds, 2 assists – 2:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid out for MVP showdown with Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 2:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joel Embiid hasn’t played in Denver since the 2019-’20 season. This will be the third consecutive season he’s missed this game. – 2:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
MVP showdown off: 76ers to sit Joel Embiid due to calf tightness nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/27/mvp… – 2:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
all the same people who an hour ago were mocking Embiid for Jokic being “rent free in his head” now trying to spin him prioritizing rest and ignoring him entirely as bad, the discourse is cooked
phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 2:26 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Sixers will rule out Joel Embiid (calf) for tonight’s game vs. the Nuggets, per @Ramona Shelburne and @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The MVP frontrunner showdown will be off tonight. pic.twitter.com/zqaHdifrlG – 2:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Odds are still shifting around.
Embiid now -110. Jokić now +120.
Honestly, this is great theatre. A+ – 2:11 PM
Odds are still shifting around.
Embiid now -110. Jokić now +120.
Honestly, this is great theatre. A+ – 2:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Joel Embiid out for MVP showdown vs. Nikola Jokic on Monday due to calf soreness, fatigue, per report
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Via FanDuel, MVP odds have shifted in the last 10 minutes.
10 minutes ago…
Embiid: -145
Jokić: +195
Right now…
Embiid: +100
Jokić: +125 – 2:07 PM
Via FanDuel, MVP odds have shifted in the last 10 minutes.
10 minutes ago…
Embiid: -145
Jokić: +195
Right now…
Embiid: +100
Jokić: +125 – 2:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Reporting with @Ramonashelburne: The showdown of MVP frontrunners is off tonight: Sixers are ruling out Joel Embiid (calf) vs. Nikola Jokic and Nuggets. Embiid attempted to work out this morning, but team is taking a precautionary approach given density of recent schedule. – 1:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid not stressing about MVP, ‘If I win MVP, good. If I don’t, it’s fine with me.’ nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/27/joe… – 1:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid participated in parts of this morning’s shootaround. – 1:33 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
The MVP debate isn’t really about Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid: theringer.com/nba/2023/3/27/… – 12:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
You may have heard Embiid vs. Jokic is tonight.
A look at last year’s decisive game in their MVP battle, Embiid’s comments this morning (and evolution in this matchup), the PJ Tucker factor, and more phillyvoice.com/key-storylines… – 11:32 AM
You may have heard Embiid vs. Jokic is tonight.
StatMuse @statmuse
MVP race this season:
Giannis
— 31/12/6
— 55.0 FG%
Jokic
— 25/12/10
— 63.3 FG%
Embiid
— 33/10/4
— 54.5 FG%
Greatness. pic.twitter.com/v4lFQGDlmo – 11:15 AM
MVP race this season:
Giannis
— 31/12/6
— 55.0 FG%
Jokic
— 25/12/10
— 63.3 FG%
Embiid
— 33/10/4
— 54.5 FG%
Greatness. pic.twitter.com/v4lFQGDlmo – 11:15 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid appears to call out Nikola Jokic’s defense, questions analytics that ‘don’t make sense’
Jay King @ByJayKing
“I don’t care about MVP. I swear. But analytics don’t make sense. The eye test tells you that certain players (wink, wink) are not good defensively while analytics say they’re the best defenders. Please vote for me over Jokic. But seriously, I don’t care about the MVP at all.” – 9:48 AM
“I don’t care about MVP. I swear. But analytics don’t make sense. The eye test tells you that certain players (wink, wink) are not good defensively while analytics say they’re the best defenders. Please vote for me over Jokic. But seriously, I don’t care about the MVP at all.” – 9:48 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Antetokounmpo or Embiid or Jokic? I’m holding a ballot for this year’s NBA MVP race, and my vote goes to …
(By @sportsreiter)
Antetokounmpo or Embiid or Jokic? I’m holding a ballot for this year’s NBA MVP race, and my vote goes to …
(By @sportsreiter)
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
1. Who’s saying there’s no pressure on the guy (singular) that has two MVPs? I’d say there’s plenty of pressure on that guy based on the tenor of the MVP race.
2. That guy has gone further in the playoffs than Embiid.
3. That guy hasn’t had a healthy playoff roster since 2020. pic.twitter.com/uKdz2d7zWU – 9:26 AM
1. Who’s saying there’s no pressure on the guy (singular) that has two MVPs? I’d say there’s plenty of pressure on that guy based on the tenor of the MVP race.
2. That guy has gone further in the playoffs than Embiid.
3. That guy hasn’t had a healthy playoff roster since 2020. pic.twitter.com/uKdz2d7zWU – 9:26 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers’ Joel Embiid unplugged at @TheAthletic: “I’ll be the bad guy. I like being the a–hole anyway. I like being the underdog.”
Embiid on MVP race, focus on “winning, winning, winning”, James Harden as “best playmaker in the world”, more: theathletic.com/4349057/2023/0… – 9:00 AM
76ers’ Joel Embiid unplugged at @TheAthletic: “I’ll be the bad guy. I like being the a–hole anyway. I like being the underdog.”
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles) and Danuel House Jr (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
If Joel Embiid misses the game I’ll eat a basketball.
Jalen McDaniels (hip) is no longer listed on the injury report. – 8:51 AM
Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles) and Danuel House Jr (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
If Joel Embiid misses the game I’ll eat a basketball.
Jalen McDaniels (hip) is no longer listed on the injury report. – 8:51 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr. listed as questionable vs. Nuggets inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:29 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid faces Nikola Jokić in MVP showdown Monday, but Sixers center’s focus is on the long haul inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #NBAMVP #PhilaUnite #Sixers #DenverNuggets #Denver – 7:37 AM
