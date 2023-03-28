Norman Powell upgraded to questionable

Ohm Youngmisuk: Norman Powell (left shoulder subluxation) has been upgraded to questionable. Marcus Morris Sr. (health and safety protocols) is out.
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Norman Powell has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Memphis after missing 11 games.
Marcus Morris Sr. in health and safety protocols and did not make the trip – 6:27 PM
Norman Powell has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Memphis after missing 11 games.
Marcus Morris Sr. in health and safety protocols and did not make the trip – 6:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell is set to return with about the same number of games this year as Paul George played last year.
Last year, Norm didn’t make it back until last week of season. – 6:26 PM
Norman Powell is set to return with about the same number of games this year as Paul George played last year.
Last year, Norm didn’t make it back until last week of season. – 6:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell is questionable for tomorrow in Memphis.
Marcus Morris Sr. is in health and safety protocols and not on trip.
Paul George and Brandon Boston Jr. remain out as well – 6:20 PM
Norman Powell is questionable for tomorrow in Memphis.
Marcus Morris Sr. is in health and safety protocols and not on trip.
Paul George and Brandon Boston Jr. remain out as well – 6:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game in Memphis. Marcus Morris is out. The teams says it’s because of health and safety protocols. – 6:18 PM
Norm Powell has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game in Memphis. Marcus Morris is out. The teams says it’s because of health and safety protocols. – 6:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norman Powell (left shoulder subluxation) has been upgraded to questionable. Marcus Morris Sr. (health and safety protocols) is out. – 6:16 PM
Norman Powell (left shoulder subluxation) has been upgraded to questionable. Marcus Morris Sr. (health and safety protocols) is out. – 6:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue says that when Norman Powell returns, it will be a 9-man rotation. – 8:58 PM
T Lue says that when Norman Powell returns, it will be a 9-man rotation. – 8:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Told that Norm Powell (left shoulder) will be traveling with the Clippers on their upcoming three-game road trip and is expected to play during it at some point. – 8:43 PM
Told that Norm Powell (left shoulder) will be traveling with the Clippers on their upcoming three-game road trip and is expected to play during it at some point. – 8:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (facial contusion) is probable to play tomorrow. Norm Powell (shoulder) remains out. – 8:25 PM
Kawhi Leonard (facial contusion) is probable to play tomorrow. Norm Powell (shoulder) remains out. – 8:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell was not expected to return for the Bulls game. But his return to play timeline is due for an update, and that will be apparent prior to 3-game Southwest Division road trip.
Brandon Boston Jr. told me yesterday that he expects to return soon from tailbone contusion. – 8:11 PM
Norman Powell was not expected to return for the Bulls game. But his return to play timeline is due for an update, and that will be apparent prior to 3-game Southwest Division road trip.
Brandon Boston Jr. told me yesterday that he expects to return soon from tailbone contusion. – 8:11 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Bulls. Norman Powell and PG are out. – 8:07 PM
Kawhi Leonard is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Bulls. Norman Powell and PG are out. – 8:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell remains out, along with Paul George and Brandon Boston Jr.
Clippers avoid next day issues with Kawhi Leonard’s contact to face Saturday night. Just have to figure out … everything else. – 8:06 PM
Norman Powell remains out, along with Paul George and Brandon Boston Jr.
Clippers avoid next day issues with Kawhi Leonard’s contact to face Saturday night. Just have to figure out … everything else. – 8:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Also on the Clippers injury report: Norman Powell remains out, which was expected. – 8:05 PM
Also on the Clippers injury report: Norman Powell remains out, which was expected. – 8:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
During period of season when Clippers went 10-2 amidst post-tailspin and trade winds swirling, they visited Chicago and were down 19. That starting lineup didn’t work either.
They were saved by their stars, a traditional point guard who is gone now… and Norman Powell. – 6:06 PM
During period of season when Clippers went 10-2 amidst post-tailspin and trade winds swirling, they visited Chicago and were down 19. That starting lineup didn’t work either.
They were saved by their stars, a traditional point guard who is gone now… and Norman Powell. – 6:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We’ll see later today what Kawhi Leonard’s status is. But with Paul George out and Norman Powell not back yet, Leonard alone isn’t saving Clippers from the starters being food on defense. Significant lack of speed, and too many struggling shooters to make up for it. – 2:12 PM
We’ll see later today what Kawhi Leonard’s status is. But with Paul George out and Norman Powell not back yet, Leonard alone isn’t saving Clippers from the starters being food on defense. Significant lack of speed, and too many struggling shooters to make up for it. – 2:12 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Updates: Norman Powell will be on Southwest Division and is expected to play. Brandon Boston Jr. will also be on trip, limited to return to basketball activities. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 27, 2023
Andrew Greif: Over the past week a few Clippers teammates have been saying Norm Powell will be back “soon” from his left shoulder injury. On IG Norm says he’s “loading,” playing with a protective wrap on the shoulder. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 25, 2023
Law Murray: Terance Mann on LAC depth with PG out: “I think that’s why they made the team like this. Just in case anything like that happens. Definitely got guys who have been here before. We got Norm coming back soon, hopefully. So we should be alright, and see what we can do with it.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 23, 2023