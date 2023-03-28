Live stream: Pelicans 20, Warriors 23

The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) play against the Golden State Warriors (39-37) at Chase Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 28, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 20, Golden State Warriors 23 (Q1 03:47)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors give Kuminga the start over Looney to defend Brandon Ingram and he’s tricked into his second foul in the first six minutes. Exits for Loon. – Warriors give Kuminga the start over Looney to defend Brandon Ingram and he’s tricked into his second foul in the first six minutes. Exits for Loon. – 10:15 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Looney for Kuminga, who has two early fouls – Looney for Kuminga, who has two early fouls – 10:13 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

This is a notable add to Jonathan Kuminga’s arsenal. The fake DHO with Steph Curry when Kuminga’s defender is sagging off and preoccupied with where Steph might go. Explodes for a dunk. 10:12 PM This is a notable add to Jonathan Kuminga’s arsenal. The fake DHO with Steph Curry when Kuminga’s defender is sagging off and preoccupied with where Steph might go. Explodes for a dunk. pic.twitter.com/AxnfJCwmyQ

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Before going 1-for-7 from 3 last game, Trey Murphy was 10-for-12 from 3. And 4-for-8 the game before that.

He’s 1-for-1 so far tonight – Before going 1-for-7 from 3 last game, Trey Murphy was 10-for-12 from 3. And 4-for-8 the game before that.He’s 1-for-1 so far tonight – 10:10 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Kuminga fake DHO is different with that explosiveness – The Kuminga fake DHO is different with that explosiveness – 10:08 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Donte DiVincenzo scored 2 points on 3 total shots in the Warriors’ last two games

Tonight, he scored 5 points on 3 shots in the first three minutes – Donte DiVincenzo scored 2 points on 3 total shots in the Warriors’ last two gamesTonight, he scored 5 points on 3 shots in the first three minutes – 10:07 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault calls a timeout, let’s see if they can turn this game back around. Daigneault always talks about the Juice Aaron Wiggins provides and OKC needs it now. I hope he puts him in. – Mark Daigneault calls a timeout, let’s see if they can turn this game back around. Daigneault always talks about the Juice Aaron Wiggins provides and OKC needs it now. I hope he puts him in. – 10:02 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

PJ Washington is Klay Thompson-ing the Thunder right now – PJ Washington is Klay Thompson-ing the Thunder right now – 10:01 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jonas Valanciunas averaging 17.4 points and 16 rebounds in the winning streak. Big test for him tonight. Warriors going small. Starting Kuminga and Draymond at power forward and center. – Jonas Valanciunas averaging 17.4 points and 16 rebounds in the winning streak. Big test for him tonight. Warriors going small. Starting Kuminga and Draymond at power forward and center. – 9:38 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Warriors starting Draymond Green at the five spot and Jonathan Kuminga at the power forward.

Pelicans going with their typical starting five of late with Jonas Valanciunas at the five.

JK played 32 mins off the bench for Warriors on March 3 against Pels when JV didn’t play. – Warriors starting Draymond Green at the five spot and Jonathan Kuminga at the power forward.Pelicans going with their typical starting five of late with Jonas Valanciunas at the five.JK played 32 mins off the bench for Warriors on March 3 against Pels when JV didn’t play. – 9:37 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Gary Payton II, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are all available for the Warriors on the final injury report before tonight’s game against the Pelicans – Gary Payton II, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are all available for the Warriors on the final injury report before tonight’s game against the Pelicans – 9:33 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starting small tonight against the Pelicans. Jonathan Kuminga in for Kevon Looney.

Starters

Steph Curry

Donte DiVincenzo

Klay Thompson

Jonathan Kuminga

Draymond Green – Warriors starting small tonight against the Pelicans. Jonathan Kuminga in for Kevon Looney.StartersSteph CurryDonte DiVincenzoKlay ThompsonJonathan KumingaDraymond Green – 9:32 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Starting line-up change for the Warriors. Kuminga in, Looney out.

Steph, Donte, Klay, JK, Draymond. – Starting line-up change for the Warriors. Kuminga in, Looney out.Steph, Donte, Klay, JK, Draymond. – 9:32 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumHerb JonesBrandon IngramTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 9:32 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors, including tonight, have 6 games remaining in the regular season. There still is no date for when Andrew Wiggins could return

However, Steve Kerr says Wiggins is working out every day on his own, and they’ll welcome him back at any time 9:26 PM The Warriors, including tonight, have 6 games remaining in the regular season. There still is no date for when Andrew Wiggins could returnHowever, Steve Kerr says Wiggins is working out every day on his own, and they’ll welcome him back at any time nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Three point season totals heading into the game tonight:

Klay – 273 (career high is 276)

Steph – 242

Poole – 197

Warriors on the cusp of three teammates with 200+ threes in a season. – Three point season totals heading into the game tonight:Klay – 273 (career high is 276)Steph – 242Poole – 197Warriors on the cusp of three teammates with 200+ threes in a season. – 9:06 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Tune in to TNT in an hour for some Pels hoops 🏀 9:00 PM Tune in to TNT in an hour for some Pels hoops 🏀 pic.twitter.com/hjDpVYQQOR

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Kerr said pregame Andrew Wiggins is working out every day. “Once he’s back, our training staff will get with him and see where he is (physically).”

“There’s hope” he returns, and Kerr has not considered shutting him down for the season. “No. Hasn’t even been discussed.” – Kerr said pregame Andrew Wiggins is working out every day. “Once he’s back, our training staff will get with him and see where he is (physically).”“There’s hope” he returns, and Kerr has not considered shutting him down for the season. “No. Hasn’t even been discussed.” – 8:35 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Willie Green says the key to defense against the Warriors is physicality on the perimeter. “Get hands on them as they cut” – Willie Green says the key to defense against the Warriors is physicality on the perimeter. “Get hands on them as they cut” – 8:33 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Andrew Wiggins still has no timeline on his return to the team but Steve Kerr says the Warriors are in touch and he’s working out daily. Still hopes he will be back at some point. – Andrew Wiggins still has no timeline on his return to the team but Steve Kerr says the Warriors are in touch and he’s working out daily. Still hopes he will be back at some point. – 8:30 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Still no timetable for Andrew Wiggins but Kerr said he’s still working out every day on his own.

There’s still hope he’ll be back at some point. Kerr said there’s been no talks about shutting him down for the season. – Still no timetable for Andrew Wiggins but Kerr said he’s still working out every day on his own.There’s still hope he’ll be back at some point. Kerr said there’s been no talks about shutting him down for the season. – 8:28 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins. Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight. – Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins. Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight. – 8:26 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

In his first game back with the Warriors, Gary Payton II played 15 minutes off the bench on Sunday against the Timberwolves. 8:25 PM In his first game back with the Warriors, Gary Payton II played 15 minutes off the bench on Sunday against the Timberwolves. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/28/gar…

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own during his extended absence. He’ll miss his 20th straight game tonight. Still no timetable on when Wiggins will return. – Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own during his extended absence. He’ll miss his 20th straight game tonight. Still no timetable on when Wiggins will return. – 8:25 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Still no timeline update on Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr. But Kerr says that Wiggins has been working out every day since being away from the team dealing with a family matter.

Once he’s back with the team, trainers will assess where he’s at conditioning-wise. – Still no timeline update on Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr. But Kerr says that Wiggins has been working out every day since being away from the team dealing with a family matter.Once he’s back with the team, trainers will assess where he’s at conditioning-wise. – 8:25 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Still no timetable on Andrew Wiggins, but Steve Kerr says Wiggins is “working out every day” on his own right now – Still no timetable on Andrew Wiggins, but Steve Kerr says Wiggins is “working out every day” on his own right now – 8:24 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

The two guys shooting guru Fred Vinson has personally worked with pregame so far: Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels. 8:22 PM The two guys shooting guru Fred Vinson has personally worked with pregame so far: Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels. pic.twitter.com/ZMlRyau87m

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Gary Payton II (Achilles soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans, Steve Kerr says. Entered the night listed as questionable. – Gary Payton II (Achilles soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans, Steve Kerr says. Entered the night listed as questionable. – 8:19 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Gary Payton II should be good to go tonight, Kerr said.

He was listed as questionable with Achilles tendon soreness. – Gary Payton II should be good to go tonight, Kerr said.He was listed as questionable with Achilles tendon soreness. – 8:18 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Gary Payton II is expected to be available against the Pelicans tonight, per Kerr. Achilles soreness after his return the other night had him as questionable on injury report. – Gary Payton II is expected to be available against the Pelicans tonight, per Kerr. Achilles soreness after his return the other night had him as questionable on injury report. – 8:18 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Gary Payton II “should be good to go,” Steve Kerr says – Gary Payton II “should be good to go,” Steve Kerr says – 8:17 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

In his first appearance since being traded back to the Warriors, Gary Payton II received a thunderous applause from the Chase Center crowd in San Francisco. 7:30 PM In his first appearance since being traded back to the Warriors, Gary Payton II received a thunderous applause from the Chase Center crowd in San Francisco. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/28/wat…

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Good to see the Pels’ EJ Liddell back on the court working out after tearing his ACL in summer league 7:30 PM Good to see the Pels’ EJ Liddell back on the court working out after tearing his ACL in summer league pic.twitter.com/K693xh1dRu

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Gary Payton II, who is questionable with Achilles soreness, goes through pregame work. Rick Celebrini is watching his every move

Shortly after, GP2 finished a reverse dunk with ease. Free throws in between each drill 7:29 PM Gary Payton II, who is questionable with Achilles soreness, goes through pregame work. Rick Celebrini is watching his every moveShortly after, GP2 finished a reverse dunk with ease. Free throws in between each drill pic.twitter.com/IgMTqt5QJq

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

We welcome back @JonesOnTheNBA and Big Wos on HoS to talk sports business and culture! This time discussing Andrew Wiggins, NIL, women’s NCAA players getting famous and much more ($) pic.twitter.com/pjJBhUbbEh – 6:33 PM We welcome back @JonesOnTheNBA and Big Wos on HoS to talk sports business and culture! This time discussing Andrew Wiggins, NIL, women’s NCAA players getting famous and much more ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-wosn…

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond Green is good with facing Kings in first round — because of the travel 6:28 PM Draymond Green is good with facing Kings in first round — because of the travel nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/28/dra…

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Merrimack’s Joe Gallo has agreed to a long-term contract extension to stay with the Warriors, source told @Stadium.

Led Merrimack to the NEC and regular-season and tourney title this season – the final year in their transition. – Merrimack’s Joe Gallo has agreed to a long-term contract extension to stay with the Warriors, source told @Stadium.Led Merrimack to the NEC and regular-season and tourney title this season – the final year in their transition. – 6:08 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans are averaging 121.2 points during the 5-game winning streak. The Warriors had been averaging 122.5 points for 2+ weeks prior to Sunday’s loss to the Wolves.

Ingram, Trey & CJ versus Steph, Klay & Poole figures to be a must-watch shootout. pic.twitter.com/Fs4k7vNe44 – 4:21 PM The Pelicans are averaging 121.2 points during the 5-game winning streak. The Warriors had been averaging 122.5 points for 2+ weeks prior to Sunday’s loss to the Wolves.Ingram, Trey & CJ versus Steph, Klay & Poole figures to be a must-watch shootout. thebirdwrites.com/2023/3/28/2366…