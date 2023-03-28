Live stream: Pelicans 20, Warriors 23

The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) play against the Golden State Warriors (39-37) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 28, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 20, Golden State Warriors 23 (Q1 03:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors give Kuminga the start over Looney to defend Brandon Ingram and he’s tricked into his second foul in the first six minutes. Exits for Loon. – 10:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This is a notable add to Jonathan Kuminga’s arsenal. The fake DHO with Steph Curry when Kuminga’s defender is sagging off and preoccupied with where Steph might go. Explodes for a dunk. pic.twitter.com/AxnfJCwmyQ – 10:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Before going 1-for-7 from 3 last game, Trey Murphy was 10-for-12 from 3. And 4-for-8 the game before that.
He’s 1-for-1 so far tonight – 10:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Kuminga fake DHO is different with that explosiveness – 10:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo scored 2 points on 3 total shots in the Warriors’ last two games
Tonight, he scored 5 points on 3 shots in the first three minutes – 10:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Eyes on the prize.
Stream the game live » bit.ly/3KXwEjY pic.twitter.com/ouyA1NjwT4 – 9:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Lineups: Note Looney out, Kuminga in pic.twitter.com/PszvwdtdoC – 9:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bring ‘em out
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/sSir7FYvQH – 9:39 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas averaging 17.4 points and 16 rebounds in the winning streak. Big test for him tonight. Warriors going small. Starting Kuminga and Draymond at power forward and center. – 9:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Warriors starting Draymond Green at the five spot and Jonathan Kuminga at the power forward.
Pelicans going with their typical starting five of late with Jonas Valanciunas at the five.
JK played 32 mins off the bench for Warriors on March 3 against Pels when JV didn’t play. – 9:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are going small against the Pelicans tonight. pic.twitter.com/9tlIZKj0vQ – 9:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are all available for the Warriors on the final injury report before tonight’s game against the Pelicans – 9:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting small tonight against the Pelicans. Jonathan Kuminga in for Kevon Looney.
Starters
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 9:32 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Starting line-up change for the Warriors. Kuminga in, Looney out.
Steph, Donte, Klay, JK, Draymond. – 9:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s first 5️⃣
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/wzjKhfkl3x – 9:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors, including tonight, have 6 games remaining in the regular season. There still is no date for when Andrew Wiggins could return
However, Steve Kerr says Wiggins is working out every day on his own, and they’ll welcome him back at any time nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Prepare with joy.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/qC8i4I0VT3 – 9:10 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Three point season totals heading into the game tonight:
Klay – 273 (career high is 276)
Steph – 242
Poole – 197
Warriors on the cusp of three teammates with 200+ threes in a season. – 9:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tune in to TNT in an hour for some Pels hoops 🏀 pic.twitter.com/hjDpVYQQOR – 9:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
30 seconds of the art of dribbling.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/Yr4fWkVTZf – 8:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
In the groove ⚡️
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/OB1uN5yCLm – 8:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Primetime arrivals 🔥
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Ec9Kr87JGW – 8:39 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said pregame Andrew Wiggins is working out every day. “Once he’s back, our training staff will get with him and see where he is (physically).”
“There’s hope” he returns, and Kerr has not considered shutting him down for the season. “No. Hasn’t even been discussed.” – 8:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Willie Green says the key to defense against the Warriors is physicality on the perimeter. “Get hands on them as they cut” – 8:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Teammate work ⚡️
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/A7syDBC5Jf – 8:31 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins still has no timeline on his return to the team but Steve Kerr says the Warriors are in touch and he’s working out daily. Still hopes he will be back at some point. – 8:30 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Still no timetable for Andrew Wiggins but Kerr said he’s still working out every day on his own.
There’s still hope he’ll be back at some point. Kerr said there’s been no talks about shutting him down for the season. – 8:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins. Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight. – 8:26 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his first game back with the Warriors, Gary Payton II played 15 minutes off the bench on Sunday against the Timberwolves. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/28/gar… – 8:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own during his extended absence. He’ll miss his 20th straight game tonight. Still no timetable on when Wiggins will return. – 8:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Still no timeline update on Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr. But Kerr says that Wiggins has been working out every day since being away from the team dealing with a family matter.
Once he’s back with the team, trainers will assess where he’s at conditioning-wise. – 8:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Still no timetable on Andrew Wiggins, but Steve Kerr says Wiggins is “working out every day” on his own right now – 8:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The two guys shooting guru Fred Vinson has personally worked with pregame so far: Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels. pic.twitter.com/ZMlRyau87m – 8:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
📍 Warriors Ground
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Czk5kwCAYv – 8:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II (Achilles soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans, Steve Kerr says. Entered the night listed as questionable. – 8:19 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Gary Payton II should be good to go tonight, Kerr said.
He was listed as questionable with Achilles tendon soreness. – 8:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II is expected to be available against the Pelicans tonight, per Kerr. Achilles soreness after his return the other night had him as questionable on injury report. – 8:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Clock in.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/EIwXbWglFf – 7:34 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his first appearance since being traded back to the Warriors, Gary Payton II received a thunderous applause from the Chase Center crowd in San Francisco. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/28/wat… – 7:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Good to see the Pels’ EJ Liddell back on the court working out after tearing his ACL in summer league pic.twitter.com/K693xh1dRu – 7:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II, who is questionable with Achilles soreness, goes through pregame work. Rick Celebrini is watching his every move
Shortly after, GP2 finished a reverse dunk with ease. Free throws in between each drill pic.twitter.com/IgMTqt5QJq – 7:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
well deserved Player of the Week honors for B.I. 👏 pic.twitter.com/YRoW4CJfhr – 6:39 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
We welcome back @JonesOnTheNBA and Big Wos on HoS to talk sports business and culture! This time discussing Andrew Wiggins, NIL, women’s NCAA players getting famous and much more ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-wosn… pic.twitter.com/pjJBhUbbEh – 6:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green is good with facing Kings in first round — because of the travel nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/28/dra… – 6:28 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Merrimack’s Joe Gallo has agreed to a long-term contract extension to stay with the Warriors, source told @Stadium.
Led Merrimack to the NEC and regular-season and tourney title this season – the final year in their transition. – 6:08 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Pelicans pic.twitter.com/TJiduwS2Mv – 4:33 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans are averaging 121.2 points during the 5-game winning streak. The Warriors had been averaging 122.5 points for 2+ weeks prior to Sunday’s loss to the Wolves.
Ingram, Trey & CJ versus Steph, Klay & Poole figures to be a must-watch shootout. thebirdwrites.com/2023/3/28/2366… pic.twitter.com/Fs4k7vNe44 – 4:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown assesses his team the morning after the disappointing loss to Minnesota, talks about the points of emphasis, physicality and the ability to clinch today with a Warriors loss. pic.twitter.com/QvDDguip6T – 4:18 PM
