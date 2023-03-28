Pelicans vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $3,904,157 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $4,932,977 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 28, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!