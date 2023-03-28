Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won't play against Charlotte due to an ankle sprain

Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game against Charlotte.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game vs. the Hornets – 1:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight vs the Hornets.
Expect a big dose of Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort. – 1:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
This includes wins over the Celtics and Grizzlies.
And just to confirm he is actually OKC’s #1 option without SGA, JDub outscores Josh Giddey by 5.1 points in games without SGA. – 1:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Seen a lot of “Paolo Banchero is the #1 option, Jalen Williams’ efficiency would fall off without SGA.”
Nope.
JDub in 9 games without SGA:
PTS: 19.8
RBD: 4.6
AST: 5.7
STL: 1.9
TO: 1.8
52.7 FG%
35.7 3PT%
+40
Record: 5-4
JDub’s numbers + efficiency improve as OKC’s #1 option. – 12:58 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
My 2022-23 All-NBA Teams
1st
F Giannis
F Tatum
C Embiid
G Shai
G Dame
2nd
F Randle
F Sabonis
C Jokic
G Steph
G Luka
3rd
F Jaylen
F LeBron
C Lauri
G Young
G Mitchell – 12:19 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
March 28 RPR MVP:
1. Joel Embiid: 16.52
2. Nikola Jokić: 16.31
3. Luka Dončić: 15.37
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.46
5. Damian Lillard: 14.35
6. Jayson Tatum: 14.14
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.0
8. Anthony Davis: 13.12
9. LeBron James: 12.51
10. Stephen Curry: 12.48 pic.twitter.com/i2sPLtqOBa – 9:55 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Paul Geoege went to his 4th episode of @PodcastPShow to discuss his injury, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and more.
theathletic.com/4352771/2023/0… – 8:54 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder have tabbed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Questionable (Left Ankle Sprain) against the Hornets tomorrow. Also: Lindy Waters III OUT, Kenrich Williams OUT, and Chet Holmgren OUT. – 6:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable vs the Hornets tomorrow.
SGA rolled his ankle last night in the Blazers game but returned to close out the win. – 6:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wow… Naz Reid was a finalist for Western Conference player of the week.
Brandon Ingram won the award, but the other official nominees were SGA, JJJ, Jokic and Naz.
Couple MVP candidates, the likely DPOY, BI and the Wolves third string center. – 5:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Also SGA posting the fake AI meme of Pope Francis wearing a puffer jacket is hilarious lmao pic.twitter.com/13LUfJH62k – 4:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s new instagram post. ⬇️
Don’t need JDub to translate the meaning this time: SGA wants to make the play-in. pic.twitter.com/quvcGnK1go – 4:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
New SGA IG post 🔥:
“I don’t care how you spin it,
The playoffs are coming
& I have to play-in it” pic.twitter.com/sU1WYIippF – 4:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a new Instagram caption. The playoffs are coming… pic.twitter.com/sKTWmiT8H9 – 4:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nominate for Western Conference Player of the Week – 3:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was once again a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week.
SGA has won the prize twice this season.
Brandon Ingram won the award this week. – 3:37 PM
