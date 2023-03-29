Anthony Edwards on Rudy Gobert: 'We tell him after every game, keep doing your s***'

COMING OUT OF the February All-Star break, Gobert met with Finch and made a promise — and an admission. “He knew he hadn’t performed up to his standard or expectations,” Finch said. “Right now the team around him is really figuring out how to value him offensively, and that’s keeping him engaged, as well. “We tell him after every game, keep doing your s—, Rudy,” Edwards said. “Rebounds, blocking shots, finishing, he’s been playing great. We want him to keep that up.”
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards (right ankle sprain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) are probable. Jaylen Nowell (left knee tendinopathy) and Taurean Prince (illness) are questionable, while Matt Ryan (illness) is out – 8:07 PM
For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards (right ankle sprain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) are probable. Jaylen Nowell (left knee tendinopathy) and Taurean Prince (illness) are questionable, while Matt Ryan (illness) is out – 8:07 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New Ep “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• Story of the game-winner he hit in East Finals vs. LeBron
• Why players dont tank
• End of season incentives vs. GMs/Owners trying not to pay players
• KAT/Gobert similarities to Sheed/Ben Wallace
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=EixmKW… pic.twitter.com/OdZTH45sPD – 5:30 PM
New Ep “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• Story of the game-winner he hit in East Finals vs. LeBron
• Why players dont tank
• End of season incentives vs. GMs/Owners trying not to pay players
• KAT/Gobert similarities to Sheed/Ben Wallace
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=EixmKW… pic.twitter.com/OdZTH45sPD – 5:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most putback points this season:
215 — Jonas Valanciunas
187 — Walker Kessler
179 — Rudy Gobert
177 — Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu pic.twitter.com/amTyg34EV3 – 10:51 AM
Most putback points this season:
215 — Jonas Valanciunas
187 — Walker Kessler
179 — Rudy Gobert
177 — Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu pic.twitter.com/amTyg34EV3 – 10:51 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis cruising from coast to coast…to go full BEAST mode against Rudy Gobert 😳
pic.twitter.com/EciR4Zx0wS – 3:07 AM
Domantas Sabonis cruising from coast to coast…to go full BEAST mode against Rudy Gobert 😳
pic.twitter.com/EciR4Zx0wS – 3:07 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert: 16 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 6-8 FTs.
“It’s fun to be a part of. We just have guys that are on a mission and we have adversity every night. A lot of things don’t go our way every game, but we stay together and stay locked in.” – 1:57 AM
Rudy Gobert: 16 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 6-8 FTs.
“It’s fun to be a part of. We just have guys that are on a mission and we have adversity every night. A lot of things don’t go our way every game, but we stay together and stay locked in.” – 1:57 AM
Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27
Big back to back Wins. Let’s keep gettin better. #ontothenextone 🔒🙏🏽 – 1:49 AM
Big back to back Wins. Let’s keep gettin better. #ontothenextone 🔒🙏🏽 – 1:49 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
2. Tremendous battle. Domantas Sabonis and Rudy Gobert is must see TV. The two giants went at each other all game. Sabonis finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Gobert dropped 16 points, 16 rebounds and came away with the win. – 12:36 AM
2. Tremendous battle. Domantas Sabonis and Rudy Gobert is must see TV. The two giants went at each other all game. Sabonis finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Gobert dropped 16 points, 16 rebounds and came away with the win. – 12:36 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lose 119-115. Timberwolves with 20 points from Jaden McDaniels, 17 from Anthony Edwards. Kings get 29 from De’Aaron Fox. – 12:35 AM
Kings lose 119-115. Timberwolves with 20 points from Jaden McDaniels, 17 from Anthony Edwards. Kings get 29 from De’Aaron Fox. – 12:35 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Rudy Gobert told me before his T-Wolves played the Kings tonight they weren’t losing. Minnesota spoiled the Kings postseason party two nights in a row. Sacramento’s Magic Number remains at 1 unless the Bulls can make a stunning comeback at Clippers. At Portland next for Kings. pic.twitter.com/EEqwyeO1pQ – 12:34 AM
Rudy Gobert told me before his T-Wolves played the Kings tonight they weren’t losing. Minnesota spoiled the Kings postseason party two nights in a row. Sacramento’s Magic Number remains at 1 unless the Bulls can make a stunning comeback at Clippers. At Portland next for Kings. pic.twitter.com/EEqwyeO1pQ – 12:34 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
That should do it.
That’s about as impressive a back-to-back as you can have for the Wolves. Win at GSW, then win at SAC without Towns.
McDaniels, Anderson, Reid, Gobert, Conley, Edwards, everyone with their fingerprints on this one. – 12:29 AM
That should do it.
That’s about as impressive a back-to-back as you can have for the Wolves. Win at GSW, then win at SAC without Towns.
McDaniels, Anderson, Reid, Gobert, Conley, Edwards, everyone with their fingerprints on this one. – 12:29 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anderson and Gobert with enormous offensive rebounds. Gobert knocks down 2 FTs, Wolves up 10
Kings fans who came to party are heading for the exits. – 12:23 AM
Anderson and Gobert with enormous offensive rebounds. Gobert knocks down 2 FTs, Wolves up 10
Kings fans who came to party are heading for the exits. – 12:23 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Big sequence where the Wolves got two offensive rebounds on one possession, killed some clock, and sent Gobert to the line. They took this crowd right out of the game. Some are leaving. – 12:22 AM
Big sequence where the Wolves got two offensive rebounds on one possession, killed some clock, and sent Gobert to the line. They took this crowd right out of the game. Some are leaving. – 12:22 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Talked about Minnesota for a bit on the pod. Don’t think it’s enough time to figure out the dynamic but a lot of pieces. Injuries let Anderson, McDaniels and Reid all grow. Got Conley/Gobert two-man game, KAT and Ant in crunch time. Wouldn’t be surprised if T-Wolves are feisty. – 12:16 AM
Talked about Minnesota for a bit on the pod. Don’t think it’s enough time to figure out the dynamic but a lot of pieces. Injuries let Anderson, McDaniels and Reid all grow. Got Conley/Gobert two-man game, KAT and Ant in crunch time. Wouldn’t be surprised if T-Wolves are feisty. – 12:16 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch said before the game the Wolves have sent plays into the league of Gobert getting hit in the head. Many of them not even reviewed. That one on Sabonis a glaring one. – 12:07 AM
Finch said before the game the Wolves have sent plays into the league of Gobert getting hit in the head. Many of them not even reviewed. That one on Sabonis a glaring one. – 12:07 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If you had told me that Anthony Edwards would only have 13 points in the 4th quarter, I’d of thought the Kings would be in great shape.
Not tonight. – 12:02 AM
If you had told me that Anthony Edwards would only have 13 points in the 4th quarter, I’d of thought the Kings would be in great shape.
Not tonight. – 12:02 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox got up higher for that block on Rudy Gobert than he does on dunks. – 11:33 PM
De’Aaron Fox got up higher for that block on Rudy Gobert than he does on dunks. – 11:33 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves end the half exceedingly frustrated. They really played well. Only 1 TO. Just missed a bunch of good looks and FTs to let Sac back into it.
Fouls loom large: Conley and Gobert (who has been great) have 3. – 11:09 PM
Wolves end the half exceedingly frustrated. They really played well. Only 1 TO. Just missed a bunch of good looks and FTs to let Sac back into it.
Fouls loom large: Conley and Gobert (who has been great) have 3. – 11:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid has been showing a real ability to chase defensively. He’s guarding Huerter right now.
Critical for making Naz work in lineups next to Towns or Gobert. – 11:00 PM
Naz Reid has been showing a real ability to chase defensively. He’s guarding Huerter right now.
Critical for making Naz work in lineups next to Towns or Gobert. – 11:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards officially in the Wolves starting lineup tonight. So he’s playing both legs of the back-to-back.
Again, Karl-Anthony Towns is out, resting on the second night of a back to back. – 9:32 PM
Anthony Edwards officially in the Wolves starting lineup tonight. So he’s playing both legs of the back-to-back.
Again, Karl-Anthony Towns is out, resting on the second night of a back to back. – 9:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From the T-Wolves:
Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters at Sacramento:
Conley
Edwards
McDaniels
Anderson
Gobert
OUT
Prince – Illness
Ryan – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 9:32 PM
From the T-Wolves:
Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters at Sacramento:
Conley
Edwards
McDaniels
Anderson
Gobert
OUT
Prince – Illness
Ryan – Illness
Towns – Right Calf Strain Injury Management – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Anthony Edwards (ankle) is available for tonight’s Timberwolves-Kings game. – 9:31 PM
Anthony Edwards (ankle) is available for tonight’s Timberwolves-Kings game. – 9:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Sabonis vs. Gobert is fun. Murray wants that record. Monk needs a bounceback game.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/lpou4iINUA – 8:46 PM
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Sabonis vs. Gobert is fun. Murray wants that record. Monk needs a bounceback game.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/lpou4iINUA – 8:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight in Sacramento due to injury management. Anthony Edwards and Jaylen Nowell are both questionable. Matt Ryan is also out. – 4:35 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight in Sacramento due to injury management. Anthony Edwards and Jaylen Nowell are both questionable. Matt Ryan is also out. – 4:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled Karl-Anthony Towns out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to right calf strain injury management. Anthony Edwards is questionable due to a right ankle sprain. – 4:16 PM
The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled Karl-Anthony Towns out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to right calf strain injury management. Anthony Edwards is questionable due to a right ankle sprain. – 4:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“That’s why the team has been built that way, is to be ourselves, to be unique.” — Rudy Gobert after the Timberwolves’ grand experiment passes its biggest stress test yet in Golden State. theathletic.com/4350133/2023/0… – 10:01 AM
“That’s why the team has been built that way, is to be ourselves, to be unique.” — Rudy Gobert after the Timberwolves’ grand experiment passes its biggest stress test yet in Golden State. theathletic.com/4350133/2023/0… – 10:01 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert told the team to expect more from him out of the All-Star break:
“He knew he hadn’t performed up to his standard and expectations. I think right now the team around him is figuring out a way to value him offensively and that’s keeping him engaged.” – 12:59 AM
Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert told the team to expect more from him out of the All-Star break:
“He knew he hadn’t performed up to his standard and expectations. I think right now the team around him is figuring out a way to value him offensively and that’s keeping him engaged.” – 12:59 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert: “We look at us and we look at the height and they say (we are) big, but we’ve got bigs that can move and we’ve got bigs that can shoot better than most guards.” – 12:41 AM
Gobert: “We look at us and we look at the height and they say (we are) big, but we’ve got bigs that can move and we’ve got bigs that can shoot better than most guards.” – 12:41 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
How’d you feel in your first game back, Anthony Edwards (5-14, 13pts, 4r, +13):
“Tired. Out of shape. No legs. But we got the win, man, so I’m cool.” – 12:39 AM
How’d you feel in your first game back, Anthony Edwards (5-14, 13pts, 4r, +13):
“Tired. Out of shape. No legs. But we got the win, man, so I’m cool.” – 12:39 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gobert tonight:
10 PTS
18 REB
1-3 FG
Double-digit scoring game with only 1 bucket. pic.twitter.com/DM4wvyZCLO – 11:11 PM
Gobert tonight:
10 PTS
18 REB
1-3 FG
Double-digit scoring game with only 1 bucket. pic.twitter.com/DM4wvyZCLO – 11:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MIN 99, GSW 96
An unbelievable win for the Wolves.
KAT has played in two games and has the game-winning shots in both of them.
Naz Reid 23p
Kyle Anderson: 12p, 10r, 7a, 5s
Gobert: 18r – 11:09 PM
MIN 99, GSW 96
An unbelievable win for the Wolves.
KAT has played in two games and has the game-winning shots in both of them.
Naz Reid 23p
Kyle Anderson: 12p, 10r, 7a, 5s
Gobert: 18r – 11:09 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Draymond basically huge Gobert to send him to the line to tie the game.
Gobert misses the first. – 11:01 PM
Draymond basically huge Gobert to send him to the line to tie the game.
Gobert misses the first. – 11:01 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green gets clobbered by Gobert elbow on a shot attempt, goes down and now officials convening to decide if it’s common or flagrant. It’s common. Did appear inadvertent – 10:55 PM
Draymond Green gets clobbered by Gobert elbow on a shot attempt, goes down and now officials convening to decide if it’s common or flagrant. It’s common. Did appear inadvertent – 10:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert definitely got him with the elbow. But it is NOT a flagrant. – 10:55 PM
Gobert definitely got him with the elbow. But it is NOT a flagrant. – 10:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Gobert might be the most bagless player in the league right now. – 10:53 PM
Gobert might be the most bagless player in the league right now. – 10:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Naz Reid is so much more impactful against the Warriors than Rudy Gobert – 10:52 PM
Naz Reid is so much more impactful against the Warriors than Rudy Gobert – 10:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid led the Wolves in scoring in KAT’s return on Wednesday and looks like he might be the leading scorer again tonight (has 20 thus far).
Reid was largely out of the rotation when Towns and Gobert were both healthy at the beginning of the season. – 10:43 PM
Naz Reid led the Wolves in scoring in KAT’s return on Wednesday and looks like he might be the leading scorer again tonight (has 20 thus far).
Reid was largely out of the rotation when Towns and Gobert were both healthy at the beginning of the season. – 10:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves playing this five right now
– Towns-Reid-McDaniels-Prince-Anderson
That’s five players with 7+ foot wingspans. And now as I type this Gobert checks in for KAT. – 10:37 PM
Wolves playing this five right now
– Towns-Reid-McDaniels-Prince-Anderson
That’s five players with 7+ foot wingspans. And now as I type this Gobert checks in for KAT. – 10:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves with their first points of the second more than five mintues into it.
And that was a flagrant on Gobert. – 10:08 PM
Timberwolves with their first points of the second more than five mintues into it.
And that was a flagrant on Gobert. – 10:08 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Gobert saw Draymond in the air and remembered when Dray made fun of him for crying over not making all star 😂 – 10:06 PM
Gobert saw Draymond in the air and remembered when Dray made fun of him for crying over not making all star 😂 – 10:06 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Gobert stinks. He blocks a shot every so often. He still stinks. – 10:05 PM
Gobert stinks. He blocks a shot every so often. He still stinks. – 10:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
You can see Finch is upset that the didn’t review the foul on Rudy Gobert on the other end, but now for some reason looking at this foul on Gobert on Green for a flagrant. – 10:05 PM
You can see Finch is upset that the didn’t review the foul on Rudy Gobert on the other end, but now for some reason looking at this foul on Gobert on Green for a flagrant. – 10:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
How the Wolves rotated the centers in the first half
Towns and Gobert: 9 minutes
Just Gobert: 5.5 minutes
Gobert and Reid: 3.5 minutes
Towns and Reid: 6 minutes – 9:40 PM
How the Wolves rotated the centers in the first half
Towns and Gobert: 9 minutes
Just Gobert: 5.5 minutes
Gobert and Reid: 3.5 minutes
Towns and Reid: 6 minutes – 9:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MIN 29, GSW 29 after 1.
Wolves controlled the boards (Gobert with 7, Anderson with 5) and got great shooting from Conley.
Towns looks rusty with his shot. Poole has been too quick for anyone who covers him. – 9:11 PM
MIN 29, GSW 29 after 1.
Wolves controlled the boards (Gobert with 7, Anderson with 5) and got great shooting from Conley.
Towns looks rusty with his shot. Poole has been too quick for anyone who covers him. – 9:11 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Anthony Edwards returns in the @adidasHoops Harden Vol 7 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/sH001QjrIL – 9:01 PM
Anthony Edwards returns in the @adidasHoops Harden Vol 7 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/sH001QjrIL – 9:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves going with Towns on Looney and Gobert on Green — which orients Gobert on the perimeter a little more than they’d like but also kinda keeps KAT out of chasing on the perimeter.
McDaniels started on Curry. But after picking up a quick two fouls, Conley is now on Curry. – 8:52 PM
Wolves going with Towns on Looney and Gobert on Green — which orients Gobert on the perimeter a little more than they’d like but also kinda keeps KAT out of chasing on the perimeter.
McDaniels started on Curry. But after picking up a quick two fouls, Conley is now on Curry. – 8:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Another major return: Anthony Edwards starts for the Wolves tonight at Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:02 PM
Another major return: Anthony Edwards starts for the Wolves tonight at Golden State.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:02 PM
More on this storyline
“[KAT and my potential] is limitless,” Gobert told ESPN. “I really thought that. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy and we’re still not where we want to be as a team, but it was exciting for me to be a part of something unique. A lot of people criticized it. But most things that are going to be different are going to be criticized early on.” -via ESPN / March 29, 2023
Christopher Hine: Asked Rudy Gobert how much smarter the Timberwolves are now than earlier this season. His answer, with a laugh: “I think we are about three, four years older than we were a few months ago. And I’m not talking about Mike Conley.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / March 28, 2023
The Wolves (38-37) held the high-powered Warriors to 41 points in the second half and got a game-winning shot from Towns for the second game in a row since returning from a calf injury to move within a half-game of the Warriors (39-37) for sixth in the Western Conference standings. In doing so, they slayed a dragon that has burnt them to a crisp over and over again at Chase and Oracle over the last six years. “That’s why the team has been built that way, is to be ourselves, to be unique,” Gobert said. “I would say we look at us and we look at the height and they say (we are) big, but we’ve got bigs that can move and we’ve got bigs that can shoot better than most guards.” -via The Athletic / March 27, 2023
Minnesota: Anthony Edwards (right ankle sprain) and Jaylen Nowell (left knee tendinopathy) have been downgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Sacramento. -via HoopsHype / March 27, 2023
Alan Horton: After missing the last 3 games with a sprained right ankle, Anthony Edwards will make his return & be in the starting lineup tonight vs. Warriors. Conley Edwards McDaniels Towns Gobert 1st time this lineup has played together in a game or even practiced together. -via Twitter / March 26, 2023
Chris Haynes: There’s strong optimism Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (ankle) could make his return Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / March 25, 2023