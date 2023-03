Anthony Edwards on Rudy Gobert: 'We tell him after every game, keep doing your s***'

The Wolves (38-37) held the high-powered Warriors to 41 points in the second half and got a game-winning shot from Towns for the second game in a row since returning from a calf injury to move within a half-game of the Warriors (39-37) for sixth in the Western Conference standings. In doing so, they slayed a dragon that has burnt them to a crisp over and over again at Chase and Oracle over the last six years. “That’s why the team has been built that way, is to be ourselves, to be unique,” Gobert said. “I would say we look at us and we look at the height and they say (we are) big, but we’ve got bigs that can move and we’ve got bigs that can shoot better than most guards.” -via The Athletic / March 27, 2023