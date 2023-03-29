Bradley Beal's agent on altercation with fan: For [Beal] to be subject to that type of verbal abuse is totally unacceptable

Bradley Beal's agent on altercation with fan: For [Beal] to be subject to that type of verbal abuse is totally unacceptable

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight is set to be the first road game Kawhi Leonard plays without Paul George since March 2021 in Washington.
PG missed that game due to dizziness. Kawhi has 22 but Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal combined for 60 in a Wizards win before All-Star break. – 4:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards upset the Celtics last night without Beal, Kuzma and Gafford behind a big night from Deni Avdija. Plus, the latest on potential injury shutdowns. 👇
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
If Florida police arrest Bradley Beal of #Wizards over altercation with a fan, will they arrest the fan for making a $1,300 wager in a state where sports gambling is illegal? – 4:12 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal reportedly under investigation
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Last week, @paulpierce34 told @HeavyOnSports he thinks the Celtics sometimes play down to the level of their competition.
Tonight, the Celtics lost, 130-111, to a Wizards crew missing Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma.
Jay King @ByJayKing
The Celtics’ hopes of a 1-seed aren’t entirely dead after tonight but it would be a huge surprise now after this bad loss to a reeling Wizards squad without Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma. – 9:09 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Significant result for the Pacers as the Wizards, without Beal or Kuzma, take down the Celtics. Pacers now alone at 7 in the inverse standings, within 1 game of 6 (Portland) and 5 (Orlando). – 9:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards beat the Celtics 130-111 despite missing Beal, Kuzma and Gafford. They are 34-42 on the year with six games to go. – 9:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Well, that escalated.
The tanking Wizards, without Beal and Kuzma, shoot 53.8 percent, have 36 points in the paint, and a 64-51 halftime lead. – 7:58 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
KP beats the buzzer to end the 1st half, as the Wizards go into halftime leading the Celtics by 13 points: 64-51.
Strong start for the Wizards without Beal, Kuzma and Gafford in a game the Celtics really want for playoff seeding. – 7:58 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Center – March 28, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Washington – Monte Morris, Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kristaps Porzingis
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Washington: Beal, Kuzma, Gafford pic.twitter.com/RhQpNulDKs6:39 PM

Bobby Manning: Wes Unseld said #Wizards aren’t ruling Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma out for the season yet, and they’re taking their outlook day-by-day, hoping to get them back. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / March 28, 2023
The complaint against Beal was lodged on March 22, according to the Orlando Police Dept., roughly 24 hours after the basketball player was involved in a spat with two fans following his team’s 122-112 loss to the Magic in Florida. The dispute between Beal and the fans arose right after the 29-year-old hooper was walking down a tunnel to the Wizards’ locker room area at Amway Center. One of the guys in a group yelled at Beal, “You f***ed me [out of] $1,300, you f***!” -via TMZ.com / March 28, 2023

