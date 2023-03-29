Live stream: Bucks 2, Pacers 0

The Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) play against the Indiana Pacers (33-43) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 2, Indiana Pacers 0 (Q1 11:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics play the Bucks in Milwaukee this Thursday and then the Sixers in Philly next Tuesday 🍿🍿🍿 – 6:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Buddy Hield is out again with a non-Covid illness.
It’s his second absence in a row. Before, he had only missed 4 games since he entered the NBA in 2016. Amazing durability.
Mathurin: “Having this as a culture is a great thing for the franchise.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/on-pacers-ir… – 6:53 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook now has more double-doubles (6) in 16 games since the All-Star break than he had in 58 games before the All-Star break.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/gZDTKCTDTW – 6:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter gets the start in place of Khris Middleton. He joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez. – 6:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
George Hill getting warmed up with James Johnson’s son, Naymin.💛 pic.twitter.com/8gVUQwSISw – 6:51 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Bucks wrap up a 4 game road trip tonight in Indiana – @DaveKoehnPxP gets thoughts on the trip and where this team is heading into the playoffs from Joe Ingles on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/gGkSg – 6:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first 🖐️ against the Bucks.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/lo4deRnMY7 – 6:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Giannis is IN for the Bucks, but Middleton is out.
Pacers starting Nembhard, Mathurin, Nesmith, Nwora and Jackson. (Jalen Smith started at the 5 last game.) – 6:37 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Myles Turner is not playing tonight. Pacers starters: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Isaiah Jackson. Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez. – 6:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left ankle sprain) is feeling better. SGA is out tonight. No word on his status for Friday at Indiana. It’s just a matter of waiting to see how he feels. – 6:26 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics injury report: 4 players listed ahead of Bucks game Thursday masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jordan Nwora invited two of his biggest fans from Louisville and gifted them a pair of shoes before tonight’s game.💙 pic.twitter.com/GWz75WFi5n – 6:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are without Haliburton, Hield, Turner and Duarte tonight against the Bucks. Same four as last game. – 6:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Bucks (2/2):
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/FkiPyDDVhh – 6:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Bucks (1/2):
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sprained right ankle, sore left elbow)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle)
Buddy Hield – Out (non-Covid illness)
@orthoindy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/5pCo9ms9Vb – 6:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis drops 41 points & 14 rebounds in the Bucks’ 141-131 victory over the Pacers on January 27.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/MlWqSv0TGw – 6:10 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Milwaukee:
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) – QUESTIONABLE
Grant Williams (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams (left knee injury management) – QUESTIONABLE – 6:06 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Robert Williams III (knee injury management), Grant Williams (illness), and Payton Pritchard (heel) are all questionable vs. Bucks. – 6:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams (left knee management), Grant Williams (illness) and Payton Pritchard (heel soreness) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Celtics-Bucks showdown. – 6:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Robert Williams (left knee injury management) and Grant Williams (illness) are questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Milwaukee against the Bucks. – 6:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Pritchard, Grant Williams, and Robert Williams are all QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee – 6:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
George Hill getting plenty of shots up prior to playing the Bucks, his previous team.
Just six games left this season. pic.twitter.com/6tmUOEuNWa – 6:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are expected to play for the #Bucks vs. the #Pacers tonight. Khris Middleton has been ruled out.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
buddy system.
#sponsored by @NerdWallet. pic.twitter.com/IsgfBAglpj – 5:46 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle on Trevelin Queen: “He got some very good things. It’s one of those decisions. We’ll move forward from here and he’ll do the same. … The decision was made.” – 5:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Giannis is the first player out for warmups, two hours before tip-off pic.twitter.com/wqOdEY9cO6 – 5:12 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Family inspiration 🙏🏾🎙️ @IshDARR pic.twitter.com/Hif9PNlF6Z – 4:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks lead at any point tonight by more or less than 12 points? – 3:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks lead at any point tonight by more or less than 12 points?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/C6YI4QY7CU – 3:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith continued his “Kickin’ it with Stix” program last night with a special guest, @IndianaFever forward Queen Egbo.
they hosted kids from Indianapolis for a barbershop conversation to discuss current events, their goals & more. pic.twitter.com/7Lt1uPewuh – 3:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies have only one stretch of back-to-back days off since All-Star break (Feb. 26-27). Tonight is their 17th game in 30 days, and they’ll see Clippers again Friday, so makes sense that they’re trying to steal rest.
Clippers were at this point last month vs Bucks (16 in 29). – 3:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies have only one stretch of back-to-back days off sense All-Star break (Feb. 26-27). Tonight is their 17th game in 30 days, and they’ll see Clippers again Friday, so makes sense that they’re trying to steal rest.
Clippers were at this point last month vs Bucks (16 in 29). – 3:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies have only one stretch of back-to-back days off sense All-Star break (Feb. 26-27). Tonight is their 17th game in 30 days, and they’ll see Clippers again Friday, so makes since that they’re trying to steal rest.
Clippers were at this point last month vs Bucks (16 in 29). – 3:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
News story on the Pacers waiving guard Trevelin Queen, who appeared in seven games this season.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-waive… – 3:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies have only one stretch of back-to-back days off since All-Star break (Feb. 26-27). Tonight is their 17th game in 30 days, and they’ll see Clippers again Friday, so makes since that they’re trying to steal rest.
Clippers were at this point last month vs Bucks (16 in 29). – 2:58 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
The Pacers just announced that they have waived Trevelin Queen. – 2:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The best of Bobby Buckets. 🔥
Wiiings Wednesday presented by @redbull. pic.twitter.com/z3zaZQ9NsP – 2:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Two days after Trevelin Queen was suspended one game by the NBA G League for threatening language toward a game official, the Pacers have waived the two-way guard they signed in October. – 2:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
We have waived guard Trevelin Queen.
🔗: on.nba.com/3KfO3n8 pic.twitter.com/vGG74OsOut – 2:14 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
A soliloquy about Jrue Holiday’s defense from @Seerat Sohi.
More from #TheAnswer with Seerat and @J. Kyle Mann: https://t.co/FQ9S8e1TOm pic.twitter.com/O7Nd5s84EA – 1:56 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Currrent odds to land No. 1 pick in ’23 NBA Draft:
DET: 14%
HOU: 14%
SAS: 14%
CHA: 12.8%
POR: 9.4%
ORL: 9.2%
IND: 8.2%
WAS: 5.9%
UTA: 4.9%
NOP: 2.2%
OKC: 1.8%
DAL: 1.5%
CHI: 1.4%
ATL: 1.1%
TOR: 0.8%
MIA: 0.2%
Where will Victor Wembanyama play next year?
ftw.usatoday.com/lists/nba-lott… – 1:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
on this week’s episode of The Sideline Guys #sponsored by @GainbridgeLife, @PacersJJ and @PatBoylanPacers look forward to the most intriguing players and storylines to watch down the stretch.
🎧: Pacers.com/SidelineGuys pic.twitter.com/mR6BJpfk19 – 1:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“He’s in the weight room. He don’t skip weight room sessions.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/REJbILihMw – 1:01 PM
