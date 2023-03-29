Bucks vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,367,616 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $3,814,361 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!