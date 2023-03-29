Live stream: Clippers 70, Grizzlies 64

The Los Angeles Clippers (40-36) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (48-27) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 70, Memphis Grizzlies 64 (Q3 11:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
if a five star frog splash was a basketball play frfr….. pic.twitter.com/yX61PEtffY – 9:17 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Russ went OFF vs. the Grizzlies in the first half 🔥
▪️ 22 PTS
▪️ 7 AST
▪️ 8-10 FG
▪️ 4-4 3PT pic.twitter.com/zzcZSuVzPj – 9:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington is outscoring Grizzlies bench (consisting of all rookies) 13-8 at halftime. – 9:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Both Clippers and Grizzlies had 25 total FGs, 9 FTs made in 1st half.
Grizzlies outrebounded Clippers 25-15. Clippers have 6 turnovers, Memphis 5.
Only way Clippers hold on is if they keep cooking up 3s, but that’s been the formula in their 2 wins without PG. – 9:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TURN US UP ONE TIMEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/DTk2vJsH3t – 9:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 70-64 in Memphis at halftime.
Taylor Jenkins and Ja Morant gave Bill Kennedy and Scott Wall an earful after Morant didn’t get a call at end of 2nd quarter.
Sets up for a loud 3rd quarter!
Clippers up 11-5 on 3s made. That’s the margin of game.
Westbrook: 22/7. – 9:06 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
No PG? No Kawhi? No problem (yet). Westbrook is the latest player to step up with 22 points as the Clippers lead 70-64 at the half. – 9:06 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
70-64 Grizzlies at half. Westbrook with 22, Brooks with 19, jawing at each other. Kennard to Morant for a one-hand oop dunk in traffic a highlight. A fun “throwaway” game so far. – 9:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Clippers 70 Grizzlies 64
Taylor Jenkins, Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant just all had long conversations with the officials before heading to the locker room. – 9:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook at half:
22 PTS
7 REB
4-4 3P
His most points in a half this season. pic.twitter.com/CIHw5OspaZ – 9:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This game just turned SPICY fast!
Dillon Brooks and Russell Westbrook are talking. Ja Morant just caught a one-handed alley oop and sent the building into a frenzy. Fans are now booing when Westbrook touches the ball.
The block is hot 🔥 – 9:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Atmosphere in here is UP after Brooks blocks Westbrook, Kennard oop to Morant, EG 3, Tillman oop from Morant.
Not the snoozefest we got last night between Magic-Grizzlies. – 9:03 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Looks like Westbrook just had a fan ejected from under the basket. Maybe he was afraid he’d hit him with an airball. – 9:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook alerted officials and security to eject a fan after Mason Plumlee’s foul on Ja Morant. – 9:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks and Russell Westbrook getting into it…
How many of you are surprised? – 9:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Clippers are 10-18 from 3-point line tonight, which is one way to make up for no PG/Kawhi – 8:55 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The man formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley just promised someone at FedExForum is going through a table as part of Wrestling Night, Ja Morant just ditched his mask and Russell Westbrook is knocking down 3s and flying around the court. We’ve turned back the clock in Memphis. – 8:52 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Good looks with the no-look pass.
Russ ➡️ Zu pic.twitter.com/BEp998afV1 – 8:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
two claps and a ric flair.
@itzjunior35 x @Santi Aldama pic.twitter.com/kX434GRoPH – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook is completely bustin’ they ass
20 points. 4 dimes. 8 of 9 from field. 4 for 4 from 3.
20-point turnaround at the Grindhouse. Clippers lead 54-47 with 5:14 left to play in 1st half
Russ is responsible for 12 of 20 Clippers buckets. – 8:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Russell Westbrook is shooting 8-for-9 and has 20 points and four assists in 13 minutes. – 8:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Score tied at 42 after the 12th fast break point by Memphis.
Both teams shooting exactly 50% as well. Even matchup.
Clippers showing a lot of spirit but making a lot of mistakes and struggling with physicality. – 8:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Junior Lofton to Santi Aldama alley-oop is new ground broken. – 8:44 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
GO OFF, RUSS 🤧
Russell Westbrook with 15 pts in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/BQX8gcqTfv – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers coaches to T Mann as he reports to scorers table “GET DOWNHILL T MANN” – 8:39 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
We’re a Dillon Brooks fadeaway 3 from hitting irrational confidence bingo and there are 11 mins left in the first half. – 8:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies had only 2 offensive rebounds in LA earlier this month
They already have 5 tonight for 10 second chance points in 1 quarter of play.
Clippers missing rebounders and boxouts. I asked Taylor Jenkins about this before I knew Kawhi was out… pic.twitter.com/yNWTp2l931 – 8:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+1 after 1.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/Ln0ULmK0Yn – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Memphis leads Clippers 30-29 through one quarter of play.
Dillon Brooks getting his Oregon Ducks on with 10 first quarter points, 4/6 FGs.
Russell Westbrook: 15 points, 3 3s, 2 assists. Responsible for 8 of LA’s 12 FGs. – 8:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Would you believe if I said Dillon Brooks just almost put together a hoops mixtape highlight play for the ages? Ball rolled out on the reverse layup. – 8:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Current Grizzlies Lineup:
PG- Kennedy Chandler
SG- Luke Kennard
SF – Jake LaRavia
PF – David Roddy
C – Kenneth Lofton Jr.
Four rookies – 8:29 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Steven Adams is wearing the “Steven Adams Hawaiian shirt night” shirt they gave away at game tonight – that has his face all over it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PdNpfa420I – 8:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers coaches while Tillman was posting EG: “He’s NOT posting you!”
Gordon wound up ripping Tillman – 8:26 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Steven Adams wearing the promotional Steven Adams Hawaiian shirt. pic.twitter.com/GP53i6fq60 – 8:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
9-0 Clippers run featuring B2b Russell Westbrook 3s
Memphis lead down to 18-14 with 5:34 left in 1st. – 8:24 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks-Russell Westbrook 3-point shootout, as expected. – 8:24 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
jumping out the sky like rey mysterio pic.twitter.com/s6xqH7DrCO – 8:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Second unit getting their shot.
Norman Powell in for Nico, Mason Plumlee in for Ivica Zubac. Very small lineup outside of Plumlee. – 8:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Two timeouts in just over 4 minutes for Clippers. They’re on the wrong end of a 13-0 Memphis run.
Memphis up 13-5. Clippers have more turnovers (3) than buckets (2/6). They look completely lost without Kawhi Leonard. We’ve been here before @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4323841/2023/0… – 8:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizz up 13-5 through four minutes as Ja Morant is so far-carving up scattered remains of this one. – 8:18 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Santi Aldama extends his menu: A fake baseline jumper that’s actually an alley-oop to Morant on the far side of the rim. – 8:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Score tied at 5 after X Tillman benefited from Nico Batum getting his defensive rebound plucked by Aldama.
Angry T Lue timeout. Neither team has been especially sharp after 140 seconds. – 8:14 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Yeah, most of the best guys are out. But Ja Morant is playing basketball and Dillon Brooks and Russell Westbrook are guarding each other. – 8:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
looking at my watch it’s about dat time pic.twitter.com/lx1xsOo70y – 7:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Well @badunclep , the NBA giveth and it taketh away. You should be both delighted and bothered by tonight’s roster of officials.
Tonight’s referees for Grizzlies vs Clippers: BIll Kennedy, Scott Wall and Jacyn Goble.
How about that? – 7:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold down top spot, but Nuggets and Grizzlies are climbing nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/29/nba… – 7:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTERS vs. @Los Angeles Clippers
🎿 @Ja Morant
🔥 @Luke Kennard
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🇪🇸 @Santi Aldama
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/AcC3QqWswt – 7:50 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
“Got to give credit to them. That’s what they baited us into. You go watch that game, the first half, they were just selling out every guy who drove.”
The Magic’s emphasis on attacking the paint was put to the test in yesterday’s loss to the Grizzlies:
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Memphis bench has one backup guard (Kennedy Chandler) to go with fellow rookies Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, Kenneth Lofton Jr. – 7:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA Clippers bench tonight will consist of:
– Bones Hyland, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Mason Plumlee second unit
– Xavier Moon, Amir Coffey, Moussa Diabaté in reserve – 7:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Those ten Grizzlies:
– D. Bane (injured)
– J. Jackson Jr. (injured)
– Z. Williams (injured)
– S. Adams (injured)
– D. Melton (76ers)
– K. Anderson (Timberwolves)
– B. Clarke (injured)
– J. Konchar (injured)
– T. Jones (injured)
– J. Culver (out of NBA) – 7:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Starters in Memphis:
LAC
Terance Mann
Nico Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
MEM
Dillon Brooks
Santi Aldama
Xavier Tillman
Luke Kennard
Ja – 7:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/29
LAC
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
MEM
Dillon Brooks
Santi Aldama
Xavier Tillman
Luke Kennard
Ja Morant – 7:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The last time Ja Morant saw the Clippers was right before trade deadline last season. He ripped them for 30 in a game Memphis led by 30 after 3 quarters.
The other TEN Grizzlies that played in that game are all either injured or not with the team anymore. – 7:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies say Xavier Tillman is available.
Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, John Konchar are all out.
Memphis picked a good time to rest half the rotation. – 7:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Players available for the Grizzlies:
PG – Ja Morant, Kennedy Chandler
SG – Luke Kennard
SF – Dillon Brooks, Jake LaRavia
PF – David Roddy, Santi Aldama
C – Xavier Tillman Sr., Kenneth Lofton Jr. – 7:31 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. have been ruled out against the Clippers. – 7:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Xavier Tillman Sr. is good to go. John Konchar has been downgraded to out along with Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. – 7:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Spoke with Norman Powell in locker room. He mentioned that he’s injured his left shoulder before, but he has no concerns about it. Says he is going to get himself to the free throw line like he always does.
And when he checks in, his focus is on “Whatever it takes to get a win” – 7:24 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi is out tonight against Memphis. Reports are that he is out for personal reasons. Terance Mann will take his place.
In other news, Norman Powell is back. – 7:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In addition to Terance Mann replacing Kawhi Leonard (personal) in starting lineup tonight, asked Tyronn Lue about the level of comfort team had in Norman Powell returning 27 days after suffering left shoulder subluxation (same return timeline as Stephen Curry from similar injury) pic.twitter.com/JZopOCt9su – 7:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Adam Silver on the NBA and NBPA’s CBA negotiations (and why the league wants to get to a new deal and out of the current one), Michael Jordan’s future in Charlotte and the league, and Ja Morant’s suspension
theathletic.com/4362156/2023/0… – 6:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“can i keep these” – @jarenjacksonjr 💙🦄 pic.twitter.com/PpkLwOWWxa – 6:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers haven’t won a game without Kawhi since December 26 at Detroit.
Clippers haven’t won a game without Kawhi AND PG since November 29 at Portland.
Good time for Norman Powell to come back 🤦🏾♂️ – 6:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that the hope is that Leonard is just out tonight.
Norman Powell is back in second unit.
Terance Mann will start with Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac tonight in Memphis. – 6:39 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Kawhi Leonard out tonight for Clippers. Ty Lue says it’s likely a one-game absence. – 6:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out tonight due to personal reasons. – 6:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Something I’m sure many of you would like to hear:
Taylor Jenkins said one of the things the Grizzlies are making a priority toward the end of the regular season is upping the minutes of the starters.
Getting closer to playoff mode. – 6:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tyus Jones, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all likely out. Taylor Jenkins said Xavier Tillman Sr. will try to give it a go. Tillman and Konchar are game-time decisions. – 6:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Memlhis head coach Taylor Jenkins says that Xavier Tillman and John Konchar are gametime decisions tonight vs Clippers.
Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones are not expected to play tonight. – 6:21 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Tillman and Konchar seem likely to play, but still gametime. JJJ, Bane, Jones out. – 6:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Alex Caruso “should be good” to play against the Lakers tonight, via Coach Billy Donovan. He was key in Chicago’s win over L.A. on Sunday, and didn’t play in Monday’s loss vs. LAC.
Meanwhile, Andre Drummond, who also hurt the Lakers on Sunday, is out tonight. – 6:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Vipers win. Advance to play Memphis in the G League’s Western Conference semifinals. – 6:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
even with ya hands out you still can’t reach me pic.twitter.com/dWgC0i3uWk – 5:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🖐️ things to know about today’s Memphis matchup!
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 5:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Stay Ready chronicles in Memphis
Brandon Boston Jr. working his way back from tailbone contusion pic.twitter.com/zKrEB30Syr – 5:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight is set to be the first road game Kawhi Leonard plays without Paul George since March 2021 in Washington.
PG missed that game due to dizziness. Kawhi has 22 but Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal combined for 60 in a Wizards win before All-Star break. – 4:00 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Relevant Wednesday games on scoreboard for #Pelicans (8th, 38-38):
Mavericks (37-39, -1 behind NOP) at Phi, 6:30 pm
Lakers (37-38, -0.5) at Chi, 7
Clippers (40-36, +2) at Mem, 7
Det at Thunder (37-39, -1), 7
Jazz (35-40, -2.5) at SAS, 7
Wolves (39-37, +1) at Suns (40-35, +2.5), 9 – 3:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Two-team race snapshot:
5) Clippers 40-36 (+2 games). Wed at Mem; Fri at Mem; Sat at NOP
8) #Pelicans 38-38. Thu at Den; Sat vs. LAC; Tue vs. SAC
New Orleans clinched tiebreaker (2-0 in season series). Clippers need to at least split at Memphis to not lose ground before Saturday – 3:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)
Grizzlies (along with Thunder, 76ers, Kings) played fewest games before All-Star break (57) – 3:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies have only one stretch of back-to-back days off since All-Star break (Feb. 26-27). Tonight is their 17th game in 30 days, and they’ll see Clippers again Friday, so makes sense that they’re trying to steal rest.
Clippers were at this point last month vs Bucks (16 in 29). – 3:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)
Grizzlies (along with Thunder, 76ers, Kings) played fewest games before All-Star break (57) – 3:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies have only one stretch of back-to-back days off sense All-Star break (Feb. 26-27). Tonight is their 17th game in 30 days, and they’ll see Clippers again Friday, so makes sense that they’re trying to steal rest.
Clippers were at this point last month vs Bucks (16 in 29). – 3:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies have only one stretch of back-to-back days off sense All-Star break (Feb. 26-27). Tonight is their 17th game in 30 days, and they’ll see Clippers again Friday, so makes since that they’re trying to steal rest.
Clippers were at this point last month vs Bucks (16 in 29). – 3:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)
Grizzlies (along with Thunder, 76ers, Kings) played fewest games before All-Star break (57) – 3:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)
Grizzlies (along with Thunder, 76ers, Kings) played fewest games before All-Star break (57) – 2:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies have only one stretch of back-to-back days off since All-Star break (Feb. 26-27). Tonight is their 17th game in 30 days, and they’ll see Clippers again Friday, so makes since that they’re trying to steal rest.
Clippers were at this point last month vs Bucks (16 in 29). – 2:58 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
West 4-12 through Tuesday (loss column):
PHX: 35
LAC: 36
GST/MIN: 37
LAL/NOP: 38
DAL/OKC: 39
UTA: 40
Head-to-head (record; remaining): pic.twitter.com/3rxdXHWHck – 2:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Clippers at Memphis for Wednesday night.
Grizzlies guaranteed to play include Ja Morant, #RevengeGame Nuke Kennard, Dillon Brooks, Big Body Roddy, Santi Aldama.
Ja might make Luke take 15 3s.
We’re about to see how Brooks guards Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/NOqa3QLfgJ – 2:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The NBA has rescinded Jaren Jackson Jr.’s technical foul from the 2nd quarter of yesterday’s game against the Magic. – 2:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Memphis, which is on the second night of a back-to-back, says that Ja Morant is available tonight vs. the Clippers. Xavier Tillman and John Konchar are questionable, while Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are doubtful. – 2:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @memgrizz have transferred Vince Williams Jr. to the @MemphisHustle for today’s practice.
Williams Jr. will rejoin the Grizzlies prior to the team’s game tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers. – 2:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road game, @Ja Morant played 29 minutes and travelled 2.10 miles at an average of 4.02 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/KjvBeZ7OUP – 2:12 PM
