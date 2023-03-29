Clippers vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,822,635 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $2,627,845 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ
