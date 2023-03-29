Damian Lillard picks Lu Dort as the best defender in the NBA

Damian Lillard is one of the NBA’s most feared scorers, and it didn’t take him long to answer who he thinks is the best defender in the NBA. “Lu Dort,” Lillard said. “I think he has the perfect balance of strength, quickness, speed and desire to do it. And he’s young. So I just think he is the best at it.”
Source: Jason Quick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by quarter this season:
1st — Luka Doncic (11.4)
2nd — Damian Lillard (9.4)
3rd — Luka Doncic (10.1)
4th — Kyrie Irving (9.2) pic.twitter.com/vCTROIsQGP – 1:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Good story by @jwquick on Lu Dort, who Dame Lillard calls the best defender in the NBA: theathletic.com/4358074/2023/0… – 1:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Blazers gameday live: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant injury updates sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
My thoughts on All-NBA:
Luka
Mitchell
Tatum
Giannis
Jokic
Steph
Jrue
Jaylen
Sabonis
Embiid
Fox
Lillard
Butler
Markkanen
Lopez
Not sure what to do about Shai, Booker, Bam, Haliburton, Ja, or Randle – 9:33 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers’ reportedly may consider trading Damian Lillard
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-rep… – 8:19 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight was Stephen Curry’s 3rd career game of 8+ rebounds/assists/3s each
James Harden has most all time with 5
No one else has more than one (Jason Kidd, Antoine Walker, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Lonzo Ball, Trae Young) – 12:58 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Shoutout to Roosevelt freshman, Jasmin Reyes-Contreres. Jasmin maintains a 4.0 GPA while playing volleyball and softball. She also has a 96% attendance rate. Jasmin always shows up ready to work and is always ready to volunteer and lend a helping hand. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/s4dr6GBhzy – 7:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 @TermineRadio won’t be giving Damian Lillard an All-NBA Vote. Listen why ⬇ pic.twitter.com/wtO6McaZDF – 7:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Damian Lillard to..? 👀
Raptors?
Knicks?
Nets?
Heat?
Mavericks?
@TheFrankIsola & @scalabrine look at all the potential landing spots if Dame were to get traded
#RIPCity pic.twitter.com/Y3YNMsTtSZ – 6:01 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Caleb Plant vs Edgar Berlanga next… I think Plant top level fighter. Just fought two guys who are on that same level and we’re better that night. – 5:23 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Trail Blazers are shutting down superstar Damian Lillard for the rest of the season, per @ChrisBHaynes. pic.twitter.com/PjXYrOb42Q – 5:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard update: Blazers star to sit out rest of season with team out of playoff contention, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 5:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@venicemase from 1-4pm PT. Talking Lakers, LeBron, Dodgers, Rams, KD v. Barkley, Dame leaving Portland(?), Matt Damon’s crypto regrets, superhero movies, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG without free throws this season:
24.9 — Luka Doncic
24.8 — Steph Curry
24.5 — LeBron James
23.3 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/OLN1290lUx – 3:26 PM
More on this storyline
When Lillard sees Oklahoma City and Dort on the schedule, he says he slightly alters his approach. Lillard is always an relentless attacker, but he says he makes sure to establish that aggressiveness even earlier when playing Dort. “I just know what I’m dealing with,” Lillard said. “With a guy like him, I go at him first, so he knows he isn’t going to come in here thinking he is the boss of this s—. He’s going to have to be on his job, and he’s going to have to know that from the beginning.” -via The Athletic / March 29, 2023
Chris Haynes: With injury-plagued Portland Trail Blazers out of the playoff picture, superstar guard Damian Lillard will be held out the remainder of the season, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / March 28, 2023
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups says the main guys — Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Jerami Grant, etc. — haven’t officially been shut down and are considered day-to-day. “We’re just being cautious.” Do with that what you will. I’m just telling you what he said. -via Twitter @highkin / March 26, 2023