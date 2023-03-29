Dejounte Murray: 'I think there's a bunch of guys in the locker room who love adversity'

“I love adversity. I think there’s a bunch of guys in the locker room who love adversity, wherever they came up from, their stories, their journey. I just feel like adversity builds the best people. For us, we just gotta keep fighting, focus on the Atlanta Hawks through the good, the bad, and keep the outside noise the outside noise.”
Source: Paul Terrazzano Jr. @ TalkBasket
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Quin Snyder on Dejounte Murray:
“Him being aggressive from the three-point line is a big thing for us and a big thing for him.” – 11:03 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
absolutely filthy shot-making from dejounte murray pic.twitter.com/vGmRBFWewc – 9:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley is insane and should get Defensive Player of the Year votes. He just took away a lob attempt and then recovered to alter Dejounte Murray’s floater and then finished the possession with a defensive rebound. That’s just a sample of what he does each possession. – 9:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray finishes the 1H with 17 points and 4 assists. A much-needed offensive breakout.
Hawks lead Cavs, 59-51. – 8:33 PM
Atlanta: Trae Young (left calf contusion) and De’Andre Hunter (left knee contusion) have been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Indiana. Dejounte Murray (non-COVID illness) is available. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2023
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. Detroit: Jalen Johnson (mild left hamstring strain; mild left groin strain) is out. Dejounte Murray (non-COVID illness) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / March 21, 2023
Atlanta: Dejounte Murray (non-COVID illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Detroit. -via HoopsHype / March 20, 2023