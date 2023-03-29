DeMarcus Cousins doesn't understand why he's not in the NBA: 'I can never really get the raw honest truth'

It baffles Cousins why he is not getting another opportunity. He says that he has asked his former teams about that but has not been given an honest answer. “That’s honestly my biggest issue. That’s kind of the untold secret of the NBA,” Cousins said on SiriusXM Radio when asked why he doesn’t a get a job in the league. “I’m the type of guy that whenever I go through my hard times, my hardships, I look at myself first. What can I do to better myself? That’s something I pride myself on. “I’ve asked many questions. I’ve reached out to former teams. I kind of get sugar coated answers. I can never really get the raw honest truth. I’ve struggled with that as well. I would love to get a real answer.”
Source: TalkBasket
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels on Naz Reid:
“Naz is just amazing. He’s coming in, score, rebounds, does everything we need. I’ve been calling him DeMarcus Cousins. The old DeMarcus Cousins. That’s what I see when I see Naz play.” – 1:37 AM
NBA Central: Boogie Cousins says Joel Embiid deserves MVP “Big Jo deserves his flowers” (Via @shobasketball ) pic.twitter.com/AjKGQ1g6ck -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / March 16, 2023
With an open roster spot and a plethora of veterans available for 10-day or rest-of-the-season contracts, it’s time for Stevens to sign somebody. The names on the market are familiar, depending on what Stevens believes the Celtics need. The players available include LaMarcus Aldridge, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, Derrick Favors, Hassan Whiteside, Moses Brown, Tristan Thompson, and Serge Ibaka. Some of those names are intriguing, some aren’t. But the Celtics need a healthy body to eat up some minutes and give Mazzulla more options. -via Boston Globe / March 6, 2023
DeMarcus Cousins: Hope this shows the importance of REAL VETS in the locker room. No young team should be without multiple veterans on the roster. -via Twitter @boogiecousins / March 4, 2023