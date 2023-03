DeMarcus Cousins doesn't understand why he's not in the NBA: 'I can never really get the raw honest truth'

It baffles Cousins why he is not getting another opportunity. He says that he has asked his former teams about that but has not been given an honest answer. “That’s honestly my biggest issue. That’s kind of the untold secret of the NBA,” Cousins said on SiriusXM Radio when asked why he doesn’t a get a job in the league. “I’m the type of guy that whenever I go through my hard times, my hardships, I look at myself first. What can I do to better myself? That’s something I pride myself on. “I’ve asked many questions. I’ve reached out to former teams. I kind of get sugar coated answers. I can never really get the raw honest truth. I’ve struggled with that as well. I would love to get a real answer.” Source: TalkBasket