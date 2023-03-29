ESPN confirms Kevin Durant will return tonight

NBA on ESPN: The Suns with Kevin Durant were HUMMING ☀️ Sources confirmed to ESPN that Durant will make his return tonight vs. the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/q9qAslmvSs
You may have heard that Kevin Durant might be returning tonight. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about 5 things to keep an eye on, including how KD impacts Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and the bench rotation:
How many points will KD have in his Suns home debut? 🤔
The Suns with KD were HUMMING ☀️
I'll be on CBS Sports HQ Spotlight on @CBSSportsNet in about 30 minutes talking Durant's return, a crowded West and the MVP race
J.R. Smith discussed his time with the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony's free agency, winning a title in Cleveland, the LeBron James meme, Kevin Durant joining the Warriors, George Karl, his upcoming four-part docuseries, and more on the HoopsHype podcast.
If peak Wilt Chamberlain couldn't do it, can Kevin Durant?
Today's Suns piece looks at the history of midseason trades and why they don't typically lead to a title run.
Conversations w/ Devin Booker and Chris Paul about the road ahead, at @TheAthletic
Monty Williams talks about "checking the boxes" before a player returns from injury.
Devin Booker went though it this season with groin injury.
With Kevin Durant working back from ankle injury, Booker provided insight on it.
Can the Suns win it all now with Kevin Durant? I spoke with Devin Booker and Chris Paul about his (second) return and this unprecedented opportunity that lies ahead, at @TheAthletic
Kevin Durant expected to make return to Suns Wednesday night
The radio show is live 10-noon ET: KD's back, Herbert to get paid, Lamar not helping himself, NBA Power Rankings, @GoodmanHoops, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, here come Warriors, Jordan Love expectations, more.
"Durant, LeBron, Curry … They smell weakness in the Western Conference." 😯 —@WindhorstESPN
Kevin Durant expected to return Wednesday against Minnesota
Tonight is the 3rd time in OKC history that 3 players scored 30+ points.
3/7/12
Westbrook: 31
KD: 30
Harden: 30
4/1/15
Morrow: 32
Westbrook: 31
Kanter: 30
3/28/23
Joe: 33
Giddey: 31
JDub: 31 – 11:01 PM
Suns update: Kevin Durant (ankle) questionable for Wednesday's game vs. Timberwolves (w/videos) #Suns
Kevin Durant (ankle) listed as questionable for Wednesday's game vs. Timberwolves. #Suns.
Suns are listing Kevin Durant as questionable for tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves.

No one else on the injury report.
The Suns are officially listing Kevin Durant as questionable for tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves. He's missed the last 10 games with the left ankle sprain
Told Kevin Durant will make his return tomorrow for the Phoenix Suns, barring a setback, as @ShamsCharania reported. The hope is this maximizes KD's time with his new team before postseason. @CBSSportsHQ @CBSSports
“Go to the next level.”
“Just being in the gym with us.”
So it looks like you’ll get Kevin back soon, and the idea that all builds up, timing wise, to the beginning of the postseason is wild. And then in terms of the potential of this group, I think most folks agree that you could go from there to ‘Let’s go have a championship parade.’ Do you disagree with any of that? Devin Booker: No, you’re right on line with what you’re saying. -via The Athletic / March 29, 2023
And you’ve seen a lot and done a lot in this league too. But how do you wrap your head around that? Devin Booker: It’s hard. Like you said, it was a lot of turn of events that you just mentioned leading to that. We’re just taking it day by day, for real. Even before the trade, I missed some time (five weeks with a groin strain), Cam Johnson (who went to the Nets in the Durant deal) missed time, Chris (Paul) missed time (21 games in all). We were just finally about to start playing with each other, and then the trade happened. We got a few games in with Kev after he came back from his knee (injury), and now we’re just taking it day by day. It’s kind of hard to make an excuse, but I think it’s building character for our team. We’re being put in tough situations and having to figure it out. -via The Athletic / March 29, 2023
What was your part in this whole thing? Communication-wise, behind the scenes, what level of involvement did you have? Devin Booker: I just wanted it to happen. But it’s tough. We obviously got back one of the best players ever to play, but we lost a few young studs (to the Nets) too in Cam and Mikal (Bridges). I guess that’s part of the business, but it’s definitely tough. There were rumors and speculation throughout the summertime that (a Durant deal) was gonna happen, and then it was out of the question once they started playing well in Brooklyn. So you know, the Kyrie (Irving) situation went down and that opportunity presented itself again. -via The Athletic / March 29, 2023