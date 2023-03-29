Live stream: Heat 67, Knicks 69

The Miami Heat (40-36) play against the New York Knicks (43-33) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023
Miami Heat 67, New York Knicks 69 (Q3 02:29)
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson about to enter as the Heat’s first second-half substitution. Appears that Robinson did enough in the first half to earn some second-half minutes tonight. – 9:10 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Drew a charge on one end, stepback triple on the other 👌 Gabe’s getting it done pic.twitter.com/gt2jHsUrC6 – 9:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
RJ Barrett is 0 for 8 from the field, the Knicks are 5 for 14 from the line, Julius Randle is done for the night with a sprained ankle and the Heat are losing anyway. – 9:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) out for the night. He exits 1 of 5 for three points. – 8:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Knicks: Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) will not return to tonight’s game vs. Heat. – 8:58 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Julius Randle will not return, which anyone who saw that ankle knew about 20 minutes ago. It was not pleasant. – 8:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle sprained his ankle and will not return tonight, Knicks say. – 8:56 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Julius Randle will miss the second half with a sprained left ankle. – 8:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) will not return tonight. – 8:55 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle limped to the locker room. He sprained his left ankle and will not return. – 8:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Randle has a sprained left ankle and will not return. – 8:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) will not return. – 8:55 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Gabe leading us with 11 points & 4/4 from the floor pic.twitter.com/L0J9Km4VCM – 8:47 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Knicks 48, Heat 46. Gabe Vincent only Heat player with double-digit points. Heat shooting 6 of 21 on threes. – 8:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks 48, Heat 46 at half. Randle currently off court with ankle issue. Quickley 14 for Knicks. Vincent 11 Heat. – 8:44 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Randle limps to the locker room after he took his feee throws… looked to crumble in pain after he got off the floor and into the hallway – 8:39 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle remained in the game to shoot free throws after spraining his left ankle. After making one of two FTs and jogging back, he left the floor and went to the locker room. He was followed by a Knick trainer. – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Julius Randle to the locker room after turning his left ankle. – 8:38 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
We’re thrilled to honor @BronxWorks with the Sweetwater Clifton City Spirit Award. Thanks @HUBInsurance, Bronx Councilmember Rafael Salamanca (@CMSalamancaJr), @StarksTheDunk, stars of @SweetwaterMov, @jeremypiven, @everettosborne, & @Cary_Elwes for supporting this organization. pic.twitter.com/vmKAz09N4Q – 8:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
MVP chants while Randle stretches the ankle – shooting the free throws. If he didn’t he would not be able to return to the game. – 8:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle is in a lot of discomfort after he came down on Bam Adebayo’s foot and appeared to hurt his left ankle. After a minute on the ground, Randle is walking around on the court to chants of MVP as he looks to stay on the court. Seems like he will remain in the game. – 8:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ugh… Randle in a lot of pain. Twisted his left ankle after landing on Bam’s ankle – 8:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle down for a long time and started toward the locker room after landing on Adebayo’s foot. Left ankle. Then reversed course and is walking around the court during the timeout. – 8:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kevin Love and Victor Oladipo 0 for 8 from three and 0 for 8 from the field tonight so far
They just can’t keep taking shot after shot like this
It’s deflating – 8:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With 4:24 left in the half Julius Randle gets on the board and the Knicks are winning 37-35 and nothing matters anymore. 10 turnovers. 4-for-11 free throws, a combined 2-for-16 shooting from their top three scorers and they are winning. – 8:32 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
One of the easiest buckets Jimmy will get pic.twitter.com/IZ5JSvH3Dx – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nah Duncan Robinson didn’t just put down a contact finger roll for it not to count lol – 8:29 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Quickley couldn’t even believe this shot over three defenders 🎪 pic.twitter.com/zjxloiL0QO – 8:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson making the most of the opportunity. He’s 3 for 3 on 3s, his only shots. – 8:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson returns from sprained right hand to face Heat newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:24 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley is picking up tonight where he left off on Monday: he has 10 points in 8 minutes on 4-6 shooting vs. Miami. Quickley had a career-high 40 points in 30 minutes in a win vs. HOU on Monday, hitting 14 of his 18 shots. – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat pulled ahead by 10, but Knicks have responded with an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to two.
Heat calls timeout. – 8:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Anyway, Barrett is 0-for-7 but he made a free throw so the Knicks have that going for them. – 8:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I do want to say before it gets lost in the shuffle, that was a very good Cody Zeller stint as well
Continues to do his job – 8:18 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Barrett is 0 for 7 from the field. Randle 0 for 3. Heat lead 30-20. – 8:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Knicks were 0 for 6 from the line in the first quarter.
— Worst quarter by an NBA team at the line since 10/26/21 (San Antonio was 0 for 7 in the 4th)
— Worst 1st quarter by an NBA team at the line since 2/23/09 (Atlanta was 0 for 6) – 8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with a 10-point lead. They had one of them in Toronto on Tuesday night. – 8:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Pretty loud cheer as RJ Barrett makes a free throw after Knicks went 0 for 6 in the first quarter. He then misses the second to drop the Knicks to 1 for 8. – 8:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man watch that movement from Duncan Robinson again
Pump fake, paint touch, kickout, reposition, 3
That’s good stuff – 8:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Barrett 0-for-6
Randle 0-for-3
Knicks team 0-for-6 from FT line
But other than that… – 8:13 PM
Barrett 0-for-6
Randle 0-for-3
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson with early minutes because of Max Strus’ foul trouble. Robinson already 2 of 2 on threes. – 8:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are 0-6 from the line, have 8 turnovers, Randle and Barrett are a combined 0-for-8. This is not the ideal way to play a meaningful game. – 8:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kind of a grimy game through one quarter but the Heat would probably prefer it that way. Both teams shooting ~36%. Knicks have the rebounding edge. Heat have the advantage in turnovers and lead by four. – 8:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Heat force 7 turnovers in the first quarters
That’s what the Heat’s defense is based on
Offensive still extremely shaky, but these are the games Miami’s more comfortable in – 8:10 PM
So Heat force 7 turnovers in the first quarters
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
23-19 Heat after one. Knicks scored eight points in the first 100 seconds or so, then 11 more the rest of the first quarter. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 23, Knicks 19. Heat shooting 2 of 12 on threes. Knicks with seven turnovers and shooting 0 of 6 from the foul line. Other than that, it’s beautiful. – 8:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks are 0-6 from the free-throw line to start tonight’s game against Miami. They trail the Heat by four after the first quarter. – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 23, Knicks 19 after one. Zo with 8 for Heat, Starks six for Knicks. – 8:08 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson, getting some rare first half minutes after Max Strus picked up his third foul, makes his first 3-pointer. Heat could use someone getting hot. – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So we’re at the point of seeing whether the Heat can win the Duncan Robinson-Victor Oladipo minutes. Heat currently with a lineup of Herro, Martin, Robinson, Oladipo and Zeller. – 8:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Need proof? Quickley is 2-for-2 from the field – 0-for-3 from the line. – 8:04 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Birthday cupcakes for Birthday Clyde 🎊
@RjBarrett6 🧁 @Walt Frazier pic.twitter.com/0Bx8yoEcul – 8:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
This first quarter has been so sloppy we are one Thibodeau hanging on Bam Adebayo’s leg from making this a real Knicks-Heat throwback night. – 8:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Max Strus was just called for three fouls in 2 minutes, 33 seconds. But Secaucus said he was inbounds for all of them, which is progress. – 8:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson in after Max Strus foul trouble
They can use him right now – 8:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Max Strus to the bench after picking up three fouls in 3 minutes. – 8:03 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Quickley really saw a 1-on-3 fast break and said “Bet.” Ended it with an and-one. – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus picks up his third foul in three minutes. Duncan Robinson enters for Strus. – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus with three fouls in three minutes, so Duncan Robinson enters. – 8:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love now 0 for 4 on 3-pointers. He entered the night shooting 29.3% on 3s as a member of the Heat. – 8:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
BTW, we are 7:44 in and Randle, Brunson and Barrett have yet to score. – 8:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Forcing turnovers and taking advantage of it pic.twitter.com/lQWQ2AnQaf – 7:58 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
They got the string up to 9 straight misses and a 14-0 Miami run before Grimes just connected from 3 with a foul on Strus. – 7:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks went up 8-0 in the first 1:39…in the 4:31 they are scoreless (0-for-7 with 4 turnovers) and Heat have run off 12 straight points. – 7:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Let me say it again
This team needs this Gabe Vincent defensively every night
We saw it last year
But man they need this in your grill version to bother at the point of attack – 7:54 PM
Let me say it again
This team needs this Gabe Vincent defensively every night
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks led 8-0. Then started turning it over instead of shooting more, and now it’s 14-8 Miami. – 7:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks have five turnovers in the first six minutes. Heat has taken advantage to go on a 14-0 run and take a 14-8 lead. – 7:53 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy back 👌
We’re underway on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/Hmo70k2Ym8 – 7:52 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Props to the Knicks and their fans giving Clyde his flowers, always – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hialeah’s Nestor Cortes Jr. in attendance for Heat-Knicks at MSG. – 7:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
After allowing an 8-0 run to the Knicks, the Heat in are much more active on defense than last night in Toronto. Jamming up passing lanes, trapping when it makes sense, closing out strong. Powers a 9-0 Heat run to take the lead. – 7:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Knicks score first 8, Heat score next 9, and that makes it 9-8 Heat. – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat is 0 of 5 from the field and 0 of 3 on threes to start. Knicks lead 8-0. – 7:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat down 8-0. Last two times Heat led by such early margins, they lost. So there’s that. – 7:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I talked about in the last Heat-Knicks matchup, New York helps on strong side actions HEAVILY
What does that mean?
Weakside shooters need to hit – 7:43 PM
As I talked about in the last Heat-Knicks matchup, New York helps on strong side actions HEAVILY
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With a win tonight, the Heat will clinch at least a play-in berth. (Heat are 40-36, with a win meaning no worse that 41-41; Wizards cannot finish better than 40-42.) – 7:42 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
By any means necessary.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/mMAcEnyj2u – 7:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
The retired jersey of the late Willis Reed is spotlighted at MSG prior to Knicks-Heat: pic.twitter.com/uzmxD695pR – 7:39 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
On the 📻 call tonight with @jaygeemsg on @ESPNNY98_7FM. Huge playoff implications on the line tonight at @TheGarden. #Knicks pic.twitter.com/13aCMWTacc – 7:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry will not play tonight vs. Knicks. He had been upgraded to questionable, but won’t play on the second night of the back-to-back. – 7:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now the Heat have ruled Kyle Lowry out. In other words, Vincent good to go, Butler can handle, and there’s always Oladipo. – 7:19 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsNYK INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (knee) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Knicks. – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Oladipo not quite feeling the burn about being thrown into the fire. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Getting warmed up over here, tune in for a must-see matchup: gohe.at/LeaguePassSM pic.twitter.com/1j1Mlo3i2u – 7:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Do Miami Heat have a 43-39 ceiling in NBA standings? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat opening with its usual starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo tonight.
Kyle Lowry’s status is still undecided. But if he is available, he will play off the bench. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Status of Kyle Lowy (knee) still uncertain, but if he plays, it will be off the bench. Heat starting with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. Lowry could come down to need, but Vincent said he is good to go from his back issue. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Even as Heat fights to avoid play-in tourney, Erik Spoelstra remains a supporter of it: “I think one of the best things that’s ever happened in this league in the last decade is this play-in” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:53 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is available to play tonight. – 6:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Knicks are playing meaningful games in late March. They have roster continuity – 3 starters have been w/NYK for 4+ seasons. Presumably, they’ll have organizational stability. So this is a rare instance where NYK fans can enjoy the present: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 6:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@Jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– KD returns
– Lakers/Bulls with everything to play for
– Knicks/Heat for the 5
– Wolves surging
– Huge injury report
– Breaking lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=t-6Fdt… pic.twitter.com/yGboFQnXrN – 6:34 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Materazzi kicking it with the Knicks 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tetFcIr2zO – 6:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Jimmy Butler (neck) will be available for tonight’s game against the Knicks.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (neck) will be available for tonight’s game vs the Knicks. – 6:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson will warm up and if his hand feels OK he will play against the Heat. He has been practicing. – 6:04 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsNYK INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (neck) will be available for tonight’s game vs the Knicks. – 6:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent are available to play tonight vs. Knicks.
Kyle Lowry is a game-time decision. – 6:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent are available tonight. Lowry a game-time decision. – 6:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson will warm up to determine if he’ll be able to play tonight vs. Heat. – 5:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Looks like Jalen Brunson will be back for Knicks tonight against Heat. – 5:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson will go through warmups and “we’ll see how he feels.” – 5:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson will go through warmups before Knicks determine if he’s going to play tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:54 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are about to go live podcasting! Me from a hotel in Houston! Mark from his regular stomping grounds!
We’re talking how much we buy this Wolves run, Kristaps Porzingis, Quickley, and the Lakers.
youtube.com/live/X-pTT2L8a… – 5:12 PM
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are about to go live podcasting! Me from a hotel in Houston! Mark from his regular stomping grounds!
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 17:
MVP: Embiid
DPOY: Lopez
ROY: Banchero
MIP: Markkanen
6MAN: Quickley
COACH: Brown
EXEC: Altman
CLUTCH: Fox
📺youtube.com/watch?v=EixmKW… pic.twitter.com/Q0NFcPmMUt – 4:55 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Outside of possibly a few contests near the end of the 2020-21 campaign, Wednesday’s crucial matchup vs. Miami (which tips off in three hours) is probably the most important regular season game the Knicks have played in a decade…
tommybeer.substack.com/p/getting-read… – 4:35 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The New York Knicks have the best fans in the world!
What city are you reppin’ the team from? – 4:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Knicks host the Heat in a big Eastern Conference clash at MSG tonight!
@alanhahn breaks down the playoff seeding and implications with @TheFrankIsola & @scalabrine
#NewYorkForever | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/v7JAb1E9qg – 3:57 PM
The Knicks host the Heat in a big Eastern Conference clash at MSG tonight!
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Shooting his way up the franchise ranks 👌 pic.twitter.com/F3eZbOFiYO – 3:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami-Connecticut predictions: Sun Sentinel staff picks sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Victor Oladipo not quite feeling the burn about being thrown into the fire. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Spoelstra rants about rebounding; Heat’s G League team advances in playoffs behind Orlando Robinson. – 2:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent was clearly limited last night because of his back spasms. Vincent listed as questionable for tonight because of those back spasms.
So Kyle Lowry’s potential availability on the second night of back-to-back may come because he’s needed in the case Vincent is out. – 2:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsNYK INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (neck) is listed as probable for tonight’s game vs the Knicks.
Kyle Lowry (knee) is listed as questionable. – 2:09 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Giving back to the community 🤝
Julius Randle surprised the students at @EMNRSchoolNYC yesterday by donating funds to support the school’s literacy program through his #30For3 campaign. pic.twitter.com/b6ntptztlb – 2:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat now saying Kyle Lowry might play tonight, elevated to questionable. He said Tuesday that team doctors would not allow him to play both nights of back-to-back sets amid his knee recovery. – 2:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry has been upgraded to questionable for tonight. He will warm up and see how he feels. – 2:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Miami is listing Gabe Vincent (back) as questionable.
They have ruled out Kyle Lowry (knee).
PG remains a major issue for Miami.
Vincent did not look good in Tuesday’s loss to the Raptors, finishing with just two points on 1-of-5 shooting in 18 minutes. – 1:37 PM
Miami is listing Gabe Vincent (back) as questionable.
They have ruled out Kyle Lowry (knee).
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Currrent odds to land No. 1 pick in ’23 NBA Draft:
DET: 14%
HOU: 14%
SAS: 14%
CHA: 12.8%
POR: 9.4%
ORL: 9.2%
IND: 8.2%
WAS: 5.9%
UTA: 4.9%
NOP: 2.2%
OKC: 1.8%
DAL: 1.5%
CHI: 1.4%
ATL: 1.1%
TOR: 0.8%
MIA: 0.2%
Where will Victor Wembanyama play next year?
ftw.usatoday.com/lists/nba-lott… – 1:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Heat are listing Jimmy Butler (neck) as probable for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks – 1:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Knicks:
Jimmy Butler listed as probable with neck soreness.
Gabe Vincent questionable with back spasms.
Kyle Lowry, Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic and Orlando Robinson ruled out. – 1:31 PM
Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Knicks:
Jimmy Butler listed as probable with neck soreness.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat formally list Kyle Lowry as out tonight, as back-to-back management continues with his knee. Jimmy Butler (neck) is probable, with Gabe Vincent (back) questionable. – 1:31 PM
