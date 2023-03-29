Heat vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Miami Heat are spending $3,785,206 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $3,431,114 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
