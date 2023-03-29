Jalen Brunson will return to lineup

New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) is available to play tonight.
Source: Twitter @NY_KnicksPR
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jalen Brunson will warm up and if his hand feels OK he will play against the Heat. He has been practicing. – 6:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson will warm up to determine if he’ll be able to play tonight vs. Heat. – 5:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Looks like Jalen Brunson will be back for Knicks tonight against Heat. – 5:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson will go through warmups and “we’ll see how he feels.” – 5:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson will go through warmups before Knicks determine if he’s going to play tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson is questionable for tonight’s game against Miami. Following Monday’s win, Tom Thibodeau left the impression Brunson would play. Brunson has been wearing a brace/wrap on his hand/wrist. – 7:57 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are questionable for Wednesday’s game against Miami.
Helps if you can read the schedule … which I obviously can’t. – 5:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Miami – 5:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out tonight and questionable for Wednesday’s game against Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are questionable for tomorrow vs. Miami. – 5:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Miami. – 5:45 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 40 points on 14-for-17 shooting vs. HOU tonight. Quickley also had 9 assists and just one turnover vs. Rockets. Gave the Knicks exactly what they needed without Jalen Brunson (hand injury). Knicks are in 5th in East, 2.5 games ahead of BKN/MIA – 10:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley has a career-high 40 points on 13-for-17 shooting vs. Houston tonight. Quickley also had nine assists and just one turnover vs. Rockets. Gave the Knicks exactly what they needed on a game where they were without Jalen Brunson. NYK is up 25 with 2 min to play. – 9:53 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Both Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are OUT for tonight’s game vs #Rockets. – 6:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out for tonight’s game Knicks say. – 6:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out tonight vs HOU – 6:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sprained right hand) and Derrick Rose (illness) are out for tonight’s game. – 6:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Knicns guard Jalen Brunson remains a game-time decision to play against the Rockets tonight. – 5:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jalen Brunson is a game-time decision for tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brunson practices, ‘questionable’ for Knicks-Rockets
Immanuel Quickley said Jalen Brunson looked ‘pretty good’ shooting at practice. From @DenisGorman newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:20 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New #thisleague pod alongside @ChrisBHaynes will drop Monday morning. Covering:
🏀 Do we already know the West’s top 10?
🏀 Disintegrating Dallas
🏀 Luka, Kyrie and all things Jalen Brunson, too
🏀 LeBron’s comeback and PatBev’s revenge
SUBSCRIBE: link.chtbl.com/thisleagueuncut pic.twitter.com/8esPkWdTV7 – 12:57 AM
