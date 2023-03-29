James Harden and Joel Embiid return to lineup against Mavericks

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid (calf) and James Harden (Achilles) are returning to the lineup vs. the Dallas Mavericks (ESPN, 7:30 PM). Both tested injuries on court pregame and are good to go.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here’s where Joel Embiid appeared to hurt his arm or shoulder. pic.twitter.com/xynnnSvfbN – 9:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jokic got 3 free throws vs the Sixers the other night on this same type of play. Here Harden only gets 2. Hopefully the league will get this one consistent ahead of playoffs. I still can’t seem to figure it out. pic.twitter.com/fIXODeoCsO – 8:54 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Another energetic half for the Mavs as they lead in Philly 62-57 They built a lead as large as 12 before a late 76er push. 10 Mavs play, 9 score, led by Irving w/15 . Luka 11-5-6. Embiid 14, Maxey 10 for Philly as Mavs try to sweep season series. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:53 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Not a great half for the Sixers, a little fortunate Dallas stunk it up to end the second quarter.
Some good Embiid as the roamer stuff late in half against small ball, and Harden finally got a little something going – 8:50 PM
Not a great half for the Sixers, a little fortunate Dallas stunk it up to end the second quarter.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Dallas 62, Philly 57.
15 points for Kyrie Irving to lead the Mavs, and 14 for Joel Embiid to lead Philly. Sixers had a quick 9-2 run to end the half to more than cut a 12-point Dallas lead in half. – 8:50 PM
Halftime: Dallas 62, Philly 57.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
6-0 run by the Sixers to end the half, and Dallas’ once 12 point lead is now just 62-57 heading into the break.
Embiid has 14 on 4-8 shooting, but Harden has just 8/5/2 on 2-7 shooting. Maxey (10), Melton (9), Niang (9, but defense) and Harris (7) also chipping in. – 8:50 PM
6-0 run by the Sixers to end the half, and Dallas’ once 12 point lead is now just 62-57 heading into the break.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Mavs 62, Sixers 57. Sixers trailed by as many as 12 points before a little push at the end of the period. Embiid has 14-4-2. Harden is 2-of-7 from the floor but has 5 assists and 3 rebounds. Sixers have 7 turnovers that the Mavs parlayed into 11 points. – 8:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kleber gets a a solid foul in on Harden. That can’t feel good on an Achilles. pic.twitter.com/PsQoMcnMmR – 8:49 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Was a little concerned about Harden’s burst in the first quarter, but he just put Dallas’ best defender on skates with a baseline drive and blew by Dwight Powell (I think) on a drive earlier in this quarter. Encouraging. – 8:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Powell screens Embiid the shot blocker here. VanGundy says this type of screen is very effective vs. drop coverage. This type of play and how it’s officiated could determine a big playoff game. pic.twitter.com/gF9KIdbujV – 8:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid and Harden are now checking in together. So, five minutes without them. – 8:30 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That’s 5+ minutes of no James Harden or Joel Embiid. Harden played the full first quarter, which is rare for him. Wonder if that has to do with him returning from injury, trying to avoid shorter shifts. – 8:28 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
* Nice to see Niang’s shots going in tonight. He’s slightly more valuable when that happens.
* Doing some switching with this Harden, Melton, McDaniels, Niang and Reed group.
* The Sixers with a bunch of head-scratching defensive decisions to end the quarter. – 8:15 PM
* Nice to see Niang’s shots going in tonight. He’s slightly more valuable when that happens.
* Doing some switching with this Harden, Melton, McDaniels, Niang and Reed group.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jeff VanGundy says he isn’t sure you should be able to bobble the ball all the way up the floor like Woods does here. And Harden doesn’t get the continuation I assume. pic.twitter.com/8e3HwoSBlm – 8:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mavs 37, Sixers 28 at the end of the first, after that four-point play by Green that (shockingly!) the home fans did not love. Embiid has 10 and 3 in his return from a tight calf. Harden went 0-for-4 from the floor but had three assists. – 8:15 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Bball Paul gets the backup center nod to start tonight. Surprised Harden appears to be on track to play the whole first quarter. – 8:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With Harden back, Melton has returned to his sixth-man role. Just checked in after Maxey picked up his second foul. – 7:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Biggest question of the night for me is how James Harden looks and is moving. Early, but he certainly is rusty to start.
Feels like Sixers are fortunate to be down just 12-10. Dallas is 2-9 from deep on some great looks. – 7:57 PM
Biggest question of the night for me is how James Harden looks and is moving. Early, but he certainly is rusty to start.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Observations so far:
-Harden doesn’t look just fine. He’s deferring quite a bit (though not as much as we law saw vs Chicago.)
-Embiid is so good he’s helping a lot, but clearly winced after that first landing.
Get the sense they’re both pushing it a little tonight. – 7:56 PM
Observations so far:
-Harden doesn’t look just fine. He’s deferring quite a bit (though not as much as we law saw vs Chicago.)
-Embiid is so good he’s helping a lot, but clearly winced after that first landing.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Embiid grimaces as he goes the floor.” – Mike Breen after Embiid’s first dunk pic.twitter.com/zbwwLXs1g2 – 7:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philadelphia opens its scoring tonight with an emphatic dunk from Joel Embiid off an assist from James Harden. – 7:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHI starters: Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:06 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHI starters: Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs Live getting started now on BSSW and Harp and I will have the Mavs at Sixers broadcast at 630 CDT (Tipoff 645). An interview with Jaden Hardy will air around 635. Looks like Joel Embiid and James Harden will return to the floor for brief absences for Philadelphia tonight. – 7:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sixers are 31-15 when both Embiid and Harden play, per @ESPNStatsInfo. – 7:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
As you may have heard, Joel Embiid and James Harden are both available tonight against Dallas. Normal starters. – 7:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Normal starting 5 for the Sixers tonight: Harden, Maxey, Harris, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers say Embiid and Harden are in (you guys already knew because Woj of course) – 7:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers confirm Embiid and Harden are both available to play tonight. They’re both still going through their pregame on-court work. – 7:01 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden and Joel Embiid are available to play tonight for the Sixers vs. Mavericks – 7:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid (calf) and James Harden (Achilles) are returning to the lineup vs. the Dallas Mavericks (ESPN, 7:30 PM). Both tested injuries on court pregame and are good to go. – 6:57 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden pregame jumpers ahead of Sixers-Mavs: pic.twitter.com/vxAZZ40SON – 6:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jason Kidd, when asked to compare Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in light of their again being atop the MVP race: “Can they tie for MVP? Let’s see if we can get that done. … it’s going to be tough for you guys to decide how to vote on that one.” – 6:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rivers says it was a collaborative decision to play Embiid the back-to-back and not in Denver, not one person.
Says the goal is to ramp up over this final stretch instead of ramping down. Wants guys to get used to playing 38-40 mins.
Didn’t rule out Embiid sitting another game. – 5:59 PM
Rivers says it was a collaborative decision to play Embiid the back-to-back and not in Denver, not one person.
Says the goal is to ramp up over this final stretch instead of ramping down. Wants guys to get used to playing 38-40 mins.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said the initial plan was for Joel Embiid to play the entire West Coast trip and Embiid’s calf injury changed the plan to play in Denver. – 5:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says both Joel Embiid and James Harden will go through pregame workouts and then their status for tonight will be determined. Rivers said he’s slightly more optimistic about Harden being able to play tonight after he had another workout yesterday. – 5:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says he thinks James Harden and Joel Embiid will play tonight, but he’s not sure.
He notes Harden worked out yesterday on his own. – 5:47 PM
Doc Rivers says he thinks James Harden and Joel Embiid will play tonight, but he’s not sure.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden and Embiid decisions will be based on how they feel after warmups tonight, Rivers says.
Doc says he’s more confident in James, who came in for individual work yesterday – 5:47 PM
Harden and Embiid decisions will be based on how they feel after warmups tonight, Rivers says.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers “thinks” both Joel Embiid and James Harden will play. Game-time decision, though.
Rivers says Harden came in yesterday to work despite it being a blackout day. – 5:47 PM
Doc Rivers “thinks” both Joel Embiid and James Harden will play. Game-time decision, though.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 17:
MVP: Embiid
DPOY: Lopez
ROY: Banchero
MIP: Markkanen
6MAN: Quickley
COACH: Brown
EXEC: Altman
CLUTCH: Fox
📺youtube.com/watch?v=EixmKW… pic.twitter.com/Q0NFcPmMUt – 4:55 PM
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 17:
MVP: Embiid
DPOY: Lopez
ROY: Banchero
MIP: Markkanen
6MAN: Quickley
COACH: Brown
EXEC: Altman
CLUTCH: Fox
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid (calf) and James Harden (Achilles) are both still listed as questionable to play tonight against Dallas. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 2:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Was Indiana just a mirage or the start of a turnaround? Mavs will find out in Philly tonight (Embiid and Harden or not). Mavs obviously needing every win they can get. Philly pretty well locked into 3rd in East. @PeasRadio radio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:45 @971TheFreak – 12:10 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#NBA Awards update: A five-way parlay on J.Embiid for MVP, P.Banchero for ROY, I.Quickley for Sixth Man, L.Markannen for Most Improved and B.Lopez for DPOY pays +600 at @FanDuelSportsbook. Sub Jokic for Embiid, and it pays +553. – 9:49 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
My thoughts on All-NBA:
Luka
Mitchell
Tatum
Giannis
Jokic
Steph
Jrue
Jaylen
Sabonis
Embiid
Fox
Lillard
Butler
Markkanen
Lopez
Not sure what to do about Shai, Booker, Bam, Haliburton, Ja, or Randle – 9:33 AM
My thoughts on All-NBA:
Luka
Mitchell
Tatum
Giannis
Jokic
Steph
Jrue
Jaylen
Sabonis
Embiid
Fox
Lillard
Butler
Markkanen
Lopez
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry last night:
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 8 AST
Curry made his 250th 3-pointer of the season. He’s reached that mark nine times, four more such seasons than any other player in NBA history:
9 — Curry
5 — Buddy Hield
4 — James Harden
Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:19 AM
Stephen Curry last night:
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 8 AST
Curry made his 250th 3-pointer of the season. He’s reached that mark nine times, four more such seasons than any other player in NBA history:
9 — Curry
5 — Buddy Hield
4 — James Harden
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight was Stephen Curry’s 3rd career game of 8+ rebounds/assists/3s each
James Harden has most all time with 5
No one else has more than one (Jason Kidd, Antoine Walker, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Lonzo Ball, Trae Young) – 12:58 AM
Tonight was Stephen Curry’s 3rd career game of 8+ rebounds/assists/3s each
James Harden has most all time with 5
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tonight is the 3rd time in OKC history that 3 players scored 30+ points.
3/7/12
Westbrook: 31
KD: 30
Harden: 30
4/1/15
Morrow: 32
Westbrook: 31
Kanter: 30
3/28/23
Joe: 33
Giddey: 31
JDub: 31 – 11:01 PM
Tonight is the 3rd time in OKC history that 3 players scored 30+ points.
3/7/12
Westbrook: 31
KD: 30
Harden: 30
4/1/15
Morrow: 32
Westbrook: 31
Kanter: 30
3/28/23
Joe: 33
Giddey: 31
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum (22 tonight) is the first NBA player to reach 2,100 points this year.
NBA SCORING LEADERS
TATUM, BOS 2100
Embiid, Phi 2032
Doncic, Dal 2008 – 8:14 PM
Jayson Tatum (22 tonight) is the first NBA player to reach 2,100 points this year.
NBA SCORING LEADERS
TATUM, BOS 2100
Embiid, Phi 2032
