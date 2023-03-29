Live stream: Jazz 64, Spurs 62

The Utah Jazz (35-40) play against the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023
Utah Jazz 64, San Antonio Spurs 62 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The question for Talen Horton-Tucker going forward is can he do some of these things in smaller stints, with a lower usage rate, and still maintain his aggressiveness?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Jazz by 2
Graham 13 pts
Tre 11 pts
SA +6 from three and +6 from FT line
THT 27 pts
UTA +12 in paint pic.twitter.com/gJruUzrtzg – 9:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Keeping it close at the half
#GoSpursGo | @NERD_Focus | #ad pic.twitter.com/jYv44Np0Jq – 9:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz lead Spurs 64-62 at the half.
Talen Horton-Tucker has 27 points on 10-17 shooting in the first half, he’s been very good and aggressive.)
Kris Dunn has 8. ‘Dok has 8 too. Only nine minutes for Kessler, probably the Jazz’s best healthy player. – 9:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 64, Spurs 62. THT 27p/3r, Dunn 8p/3r/3a, Azubuike 8p/3r for Utah. Graham 13p/2r, Jones 11p/2a, Bates-Diop 9p/2r for San Antonio. – 9:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead San Antonio 62-60 at halftime. It was the Talen Horton-Tucker show. 27 points on 10-17 shooting. Three rebounds and two assists – 9:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Talen Horton-Tucker at half:
29 PTS
4 3PM
10-17 FG
Most points in a half in his career. pic.twitter.com/DtZS45sY6E – 9:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a series of events 🔎
#TakeNote | @Thortontucker pic.twitter.com/IigEwPHOfd – 9:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
got ’em on the kriss-kross
#TakeNote | @KrisDunn3 pic.twitter.com/F6D3uYUVxO – 9:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Much as I’ve maintained it would have been advantageous for the Jazz to tank all season … personally I’m glad I haven’t had to watch 75+ games of this. … Anyway, THT up to 24p as the Jazz lead 59-54 with 2:13 left til halftime. – 9:00 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Inject this Blake Wesley play into my veins
pic.twitter.com/ZzTSJSSJS6 – 8:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Is Walker Kessler okay? He’s only 9 minutes in the first half, compared to ‘Dok’s 11 mins. Then when ‘Dok got into foul trouble, Hardy put in Jones, not Kessler. – 8:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
it’s easier said than dunn ☝️
#TakeNote | @krisdunn3 pic.twitter.com/R5c6a1XrG0 – 8:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have surged ahead 47-40 with 6:49 left til halftime. The strategy of late is apparently to put the Spurs in one action, which will thoroughly confuse them, then throw a lob to Dok. He has 8p on 4-4 shooting. – 8:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Good run from the Jazz and they extend to a 47-40 lead….6:49 remaining in the first half – 8:47 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Artis Gilmore (tonight’s honorary former Spur) and David Robinson were taking a photo together on court after Gilmore was recognized. They did it all while the teams were trying to restart play, and like half the Spurs PR staff was trying to kindly gesture them off the floor. – 8:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Congrats @KBD_33 on receiving the 2023 February #NBACares Community Assist Award for his ongoing efforts to bring awareness to the importance of CPR training and AED accessibility in schools and the community. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gzhYWJXDWN – 8:38 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
welcome to the block party, Luka!
we’re happy to have ya 🫶 pic.twitter.com/3XpjsK9UOm – 8:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Jazz by 3
Jones/KBD 6 pts each
THT 16 pts
UTA +6 in paint pic.twitter.com/UemQSgaNuu – 8:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 36, Spurs 33. THT with 16p/0a on 6-10 shooting. Samanic 4p/3r/1a/1b … and 3 fouls in his debut. Bates-Diop and Jones 6p apiece for San Antonio. – 8:36 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Samanic stuffs the guy who the Spurs cut him to keep in KBD, then drops a dime.
Also has 4 points and 3 boards in the first quarter. – 8:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Luka Samanic scores….fan behind me says where was that in San Antonio – 8:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
it’s no coincidence that ‘dok’ and ‘dunk’ are so similar 😏 pic.twitter.com/e12QfcyZvL – 8:29 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
So the Spurs drafted Luka Samanic in the first round and everyone thought it was a reach, but some fans saw potential in his skills and size, but he didn’t stick and the Spurs shockingly cut him, and a few years later the Jazz signed him to a 10-day to play against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/KM99DtriKf – 8:28 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Talen Horton-Tucker checks out with 3:25 left in the first quarter with 16 points (6/10; 2/4) and an assist. – 8:28 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Talen Horton-Tucker: 16 points in his first quarter, 8-minute long stint. – 8:28 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Luka Samanic — on a 10-day contract with the Jazz — is about to check into the game. – 8:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
rock chalk, 🚫chai block
#TakeNote | @Ochai Agbaji pic.twitter.com/vAidukI9V6 – 8:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
THT with 14p for the Jazz … on 9 FGAs. No other Jazz player has more than 1 FGA. – 8:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz-Spurs tank-off is off to an even start, with the teams tied at 14-all with 6:59 left 1Q. THT off to a fast start for Utah with 10p, while Jones has 6p for San Antonio. Jazz do have 3 turnovers already. – 8:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Petition to return football to UT-Arlington, and add some women’s sports, is being promoted on social media — including by former UTA offensive lineman Bruce Collie, a former 49er and Eagle and probably UTA’s most noted football alum.
change.org/p/uta-sports-e… – 8:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝘁oo 𝗵ot 𝘁o handle 💥
#TakeNote | @Talen Horton-Tucker pic.twitter.com/eUkJU4lWJV – 8:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Under seven timeout. The Jazz and the Spurs are tied at 14-14….THT masterclass in progress. He already has 10 – 8:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Maybe a little early in the clock for Walker Kessler to take that 17 footer, but he was open and you can see the soft touch, even if it didn’t fall. – 8:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Knicks were 0 for 6 from the line in the first quarter.
— Worst quarter by an NBA team at the line since 10/26/21 (San Antonio was 0 for 7 in the 4th)
— Worst 1st quarter by an NBA team at the line since 2/23/09 (Atlanta was 0 for 6) – 8:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson just addressed the crowd on “Fan Appreciation night” and Sochan finished it off by saying “We love you and any Utah fans here, you’re about to lose tonight. Go Spurs Go!”
it’s fun to have fun young guys in the league. – 8:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS AREEEEEEEE STAAAAARRRTTTIIIINNNNGGGG!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iTaGTErEd5 – 8:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
♪ Simone ♪ Juan ♪ Walker ♪ Ochai ♪ Talen ♪
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/PrFZKv5adF – 8:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
everyone say hi to @Walker Kessler 👋🤠
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/f2FfU6oHdM – 8:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Fiesta Five 💪
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/1FMkjNM7oq – 8:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena for a chance to win a #Spurs50 limited-edition bobblehead river barge 🤩
🔗: https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#ad pic.twitter.com/GcK1UQD6IW – 7:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Very cool commemorative hardcover book being given to Spurs fans tonight. pic.twitter.com/caVYEYacyS – 7:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Celebrating our #SpursFamily tonight at Fan Appreciation Night pres. by @MichelobULTRA 🫶
#ad pic.twitter.com/MMSFxn8fhO – 7:29 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Mike Conley’s initial reax to the Rudy Gobert trade, teaming his Jazz pal on Wolves with Karl-Anthony Towns: “I didn’t know how it was going to work, if it would work or how it would work.”
Seven months later, Conley was brought in to help make it work.
nba.com/news/wolves-bi… – 7:20 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Today’s Carousel Recap:
– VCU’s Mike Rhoades to Penn St
– VCU on verge of landing Utah State’s Ryan Odom
– Utah Valley’s Mark Madsen officially to Cal
– Kennesaw’s Amir Abdur-Rahim to USF
– UNT’s Grant McCasland in NIT final. Then likely headed to Texas Tech
– Temple hires… – 6:51 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy Fan Appreciation Night 🎉
Call Your Shot for a chance to win a Spurs jersey ➡️ nba.com/spurs/callyour…
@bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/0pTMjlrbhH – 6:50 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz play tonight in the AT&T Center. Both teams have a lot of players sitting out. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-jazz-pre… – 6:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Midweek drip🔥
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/guL7OJKp6k – 6:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Looks like someone’s been shopping at the @jazzteamstore 👀
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xiwgF27bV8 – 6:26 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Alright Spurs fam, send us your fits for Fan Appreciation Night ⤵️📸
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So I’m thinking your starting lineup might look something like….
THT
Ochai Agbaji
Walker Kessler
Simone Fontecchio
JTA?????? – 5:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
For those keeping score at home, the Jazz now have no
Kelly Olynyk
Lauri Markkanen
Jordan Clarkson
Collin Sexton
Rudy Gay
For the Spurs tonight – 5:52 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz say Kelly Olynyk is also out tonight vs. Spurs due to a non-COVID illness. – 5:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kelly Olynyk is now out tonight with a non covid illness for the Utah Jazz – 5:51 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Today’s Carousel Recap:
– VCU’s Mike Rhoades headed to Penn State
– VCU on verge of landing Utah State’s Ryan Odom
– Utah Valley’s Mark Madsen makes it official to Cal
– North Texas’ Grant McCasland in NIT final. Then likely headed to Texas Tech
– Temple has no clue
– Army… – 4:44 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Just seen that the Jazz signed Luka Samanic. Wrote about him last month, and how he’d put himself back on the NBA radar after an empty couple of years.
forbes.com/sites/markdeek… – 4:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Relevant Wednesday games on scoreboard for #Pelicans (8th, 38-38):
Mavericks (37-39, -1 behind NOP) at Phi, 6:30 pm
Lakers (37-38, -0.5) at Chi, 7
Clippers (40-36, +2) at Mem, 7
Det at Thunder (37-39, -1), 7
Jazz (35-40, -2.5) at SAS, 7
Wolves (39-37, +1) at Suns (40-35, +2.5), 9 – 3:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s all come full circle 🙌
In a brand new Beyond the Game pres. by @SWBCServices, Keldon reflects on playing for the @austin_spurs his rookie year to now going back and playing in ATX again three years later 🏀 #ad pic.twitter.com/siIGmz5WOV – 3:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Name to keep an eye on for Utah Valley: Former Portland State head coach and current UNLV assistant Barret Peery.
Peery was with Mark Adams for one season before getting out of Dodge (or Lubbock in this case) just in time. – 2:56 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
West 4-12 through Tuesday (loss column):
PHX: 35
LAC: 36
GST/MIN: 37
LAL/NOP: 38
DAL/OKC: 39
UTA: 40
Head-to-head (record; remaining): pic.twitter.com/3rxdXHWHck – 2:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Feels like a good time to re-share this analysis piece I did a couple days ago on Mark Madsen-to-Cal. Bears were just waiting on Madsen’s season at Utah Valley to end before they made things official. sfchronicle.com/sports/college… – 2:39 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Cal has agreed to a deal with Utah Valley’s coach Mark Madsen, source told @Stadium. It’s basically been done for days in principle.
Madsen would have gone to his alma mater, Stanford, but it didn’t open and Cal made him priority after missing on Randy Bennett. – 2:04 PM
