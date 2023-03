JR Smith: 'I felt like that Sixth Man of the Year was about to catapult me to stardom'

You touched on the Denver years earlier. What was George Karl like as a coach? Over the years, DeMarcus Cousins and others have had things to say about him. JR Smith: How do I put this? He wasn’t the coach I thought he was. When I first got there, I’m thinking he’s a player’s coach. I didn’t even really know him. By the time I was gone, it was like, if I never see this dude again, I’m good. There are certain people you vibe with and certain people you don’t – I get that – but then there are certain people who throw salt into the pot just because they want to. You know what I’m saying? Just to see what the outcome is. I don’t really like stuff like that. I feel a lot of what DeMarcus and a lot of other players are saying. He’s not the easiest person to deal with. -via HoopsHype / March 29, 2023