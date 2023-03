JR Smith on George Karl: 'By the time I was gone, it was like, if I never see this dude again, I’m good'

JR Smith: We lost to Indiana that year. They were playing really well. I don’t think Lance Stephenson gets enough credit for what he did for that team. His impact on that team was crazy. To win in Indiana was tough. We started running out of gas. I had gotten some type of bug, and I was dehydrated. I was getting all types of fluids. This was around the time people thought I was going out all the time. I’m not going to lie, that stung for real. Lance was already younger than me, and we’re both East Coast dudes. He played against my brother, so we already had that trash talk in the summer. Then, I’d go to UCLA and see PG (Paul George), and we trash talked. I wanted that series so bad, especially because I was on the rise. I felt like that Sixth Man of the Year was about to catapult me to stardom or an All-Star level type of situation . -via HoopsHype / March 29, 2023