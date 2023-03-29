JR Smith on George Karl: 'By the time I was gone, it was like, if I never see this dude again, I’m good'

You touched on the Denver years earlier. What was George Karl like as a coach? Over the years, DeMarcus Cousins and others have had things to say about him. JR Smith: How do I put this? He wasn’t the coach I thought he was. When I first got there, I’m thinking he’s a player’s coach. I didn’t even really know him. By the time I was gone, it was like, if I never see this dude again, I’m good. There are certain people you vibe with and certain people you don’t – I get that – but then there are certain people who throw salt into the pot just because they want to. You know what I’m saying? Just to see what the outcome is. I don’t really like stuff like that. I feel a lot of what DeMarcus and a lot of other players are saying. He’s not the easiest person to deal with.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
More on this storyline
How did you feel when the Warriors got Kevin Durant? You guys had to feel a certain way about that. JR Smith: I think the whole league did. People thought it was going to be bad when CP (Chris Paul) went to the Lakers with Kobe (Bryant) and Pau (Gasol). When that happened, everybody was pretty much playing for second. Don’t get me wrong, in the heat of the battle, we’re thinking, we have a chance, and we can win, but at the same time, it’s like, “What the hell are we supposed to do?” You’ve got three Hall of Famers, legit. What are you going to do? -via HoopsHype / March 29, 2023
JR Smith: I had a great time in Cleveland. The fans were great, regardless of the meme or not. Winning that championship was something that will forever be in the history of basketball, but especially in the history of Cleveland, especially in the fashion that we did. I hated that it ended the way it did because I feel like that’s the only thing people harp on as much as we accomplished as a team. On top of that, we went to four straight (Finals) with obviously a dynasty in Golden State. Then, they acquired KD (Kevin Durant) too. So that situation was a whole different dynamic. We lost Kyrie (Irving) too. So there were many variables. I’m thankful for my time in Cleveland. It was a great experience. -via HoopsHype / March 29, 2023
JR Smith: We lost to Indiana that year. They were playing really well. I don’t think Lance Stephenson gets enough credit for what he did for that team. His impact on that team was crazy. To win in Indiana was tough. We started running out of gas. I had gotten some type of bug, and I was dehydrated. I was getting all types of fluids. This was around the time people thought I was going out all the time. I’m not going to lie, that stung for real. Lance was already younger than me, and we’re both East Coast dudes. He played against my brother, so we already had that trash talk in the summer. Then, I’d go to UCLA and see PG (Paul George), and we trash talked. I wanted that series so bad, especially because I was on the rise. I felt like that Sixth Man of the Year was about to catapult me to stardom or an All-Star level type of situation. -via HoopsHype / March 29, 2023