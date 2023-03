Kawhi Leonard will not play

Clippers are in good shape as long as they can outplay Bulls bench and hit these 3s.Bulls are doubling Kawhi aggressively, and Kawhi is playing the game the right way: 50% FGs, 3 assists, no turnovers.Zubac/Plumlee have 4 of LA’s 8 TOs; no other Clipper with more than 1. – 11:44 PM