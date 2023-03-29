Kawhi Leonard will not play

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers haven’t won a game without Kawhi since December 26 at Detroit.
Clippers haven’t won a game without Kawhi AND PG since November 29 at Portland.
Good time for Norman Powell to come back 🤦🏾♂️ – 6:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Kawhi Leonard out tonight for Clippers. Ty Lue says it’s likely a one-game absence. – 6:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out tonight due to personal reasons. – 6:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight is set to be the first road game Kawhi Leonard plays without Paul George since March 2021 in Washington.
PG missed that game due to dizziness. Kawhi has 22 but Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal combined for 60 in a Wizards win before All-Star break. – 4:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Clippers at Memphis for Wednesday night.
Grizzlies guaranteed to play include Ja Morant, #RevengeGame Nuke Kennard, Dillon Brooks, Big Body Roddy, Santi Aldama.
Ja might make Luke take 15 3s.
We’re about to see how Brooks guards Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/NOqa3QLfgJ – 2:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4. Bulls helped pretty aggressively on Kawhi, particularly inside 3P arc and late shot-clock — an understandable strategy
There were actually good moments here (first 2 plays), but overall, Clippers got Bulls into rotation often. Created good looks & made some tough ones pic.twitter.com/6GuHCsAryG – 2:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
4 years in and the Clippers have only had 1 healthy playoff run with Kawhi & PG
Awful luck – 2:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Two sets of back to backs left for the Clippers this season, is Kawhi at a place physically where he will play both games of a B2B?
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. – 1:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pat Bev made a 3, but it was bracketed by Kawhi drawing a Paw shooting foul (2 FTs) and Bones fitting an alley over Drummond to Zu.
Westbrook and Hyland have 18 assists tonight.
LA up 119-98. Garbage time is here with 4:27 left – 12:36 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are in good shape as long as they can outplay Bulls bench and hit these 3s.
Bulls are doubling Kawhi aggressively, and Kawhi is playing the game the right way: 50% FGs, 3 assists, no turnovers.
Zubac/Plumlee have 4 of LA’s 8 TOs; no other Clipper with more than 1. – 11:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1: Bulls 32, Clippers 27
Kawhi shoots 2-4 for 5 points. Ty Lue wanted a strong start and the Clippers came out hard before seeing their lead fall apart late.
Bulls 4/7 from 3. – 11:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/27
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
CHI
DeMar DeRozan
Patrick Williams
Nikola Vucevic
Zach LaVine
Patrick Beverley – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum will start tonight with Eric Gordon, Russell Westbrook, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard vs Bulls – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are 4-6 when Marcus Morris Sr. does not play this season. That includes a 4-4 record with Kawhi and/or PG playing. – 5:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. (illness) ruled out tonight vs Bulls. He also missed game in Chicago (rib). Luke Kennard was starting in his place for that game.
Kawhi Leonard has only started one game this year without Morris and Paul George: January vs Rockets (Amir Coffey started). – 4:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bulls are listing Alex Caruso as questionable tonight due to left midfoot soreness. He missed two games last week after leaving a game due to issue.
Patrick Williams got primary Kawhi assignment in January, but Kawhi shot 6/10 FGs against him and held to 0/4 FGs vs Caruso. – 2:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Monday hoops NBA Injury Report: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard listed as probable ( facial contusion). 9: 15 CT pre. @Chicago Bulls radio network @670TheScore @Audacy app. Bulls .5 behind 8th seed Atlanta/Toronto. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me on the call. Fired up ! – 1:00 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
If #Bulls beat Clippers tomorrow, they’ll move into a three-way tie for 8-9-10 with ATL & TOR. They have one more left vs. Hawks at home next week.
Kawhi Leonard left Sat’s game in 3rdQ with facial contusion, but he’s listed as probable. George, Powell are out. – 10:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (facial contusion) is probable to play tomorrow. Norm Powell (shoulder) remains out. – 8:25 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Bulls. Norman Powell and PG are out. – 8:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell remains out, along with Paul George and Brandon Boston Jr.
Clippers avoid next day issues with Kawhi Leonard’s contact to face Saturday night. Just have to figure out … everything else. – 8:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard (facial contusion) is probable to play in Monday’s game vs. Chicago, the Clippers say. – 8:04 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue says that the hope is that Leonard is just out tonight. Norman Powell is back in second unit. Terance Mann will start with Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac tonight in Memphis. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 29, 2023
For his part, Leonard seems to be loving the impact of Westbrook on the team since the latter arrived in LA as a big-name free-agent signing after the NBA trade deadline. So much so, that Kawhi had nothing but praise for his new teammate: “Just having a Hall-of-Fame point guard on the floor. He brings energy to the team, he brings pace… He plays both ends of the floor, he rebounds the ball… He’s been doing a great job,” Kawhi said, via ClutchPoints’ Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly. -via Clutch Points / March 25, 2023
HoopsHype: Josh Giddey on Kawhi Leonard: “He drew too much attention. Guys were getting sucked into it, they were spraying it out, hitting threes. When they made that run, we had to put a stop to that at the start of the fourth. But they blew the game open” pic.twitter.com/5tuZU41SO6 -via Twitter @hoopshype / March 24, 2023