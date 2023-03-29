Live stream: Kings 9, Blazers 9

The Sacramento Kings (45-30) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) at Moda Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023
Sacramento Kings 9, Portland Trail Blazers 9 (Q1 07:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray knocks down his first 3-pointer of the night. He needs two more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. Just passed Damian Lillard for No. 2. – 10:15 PM
Keegan Murray knocks down his first 3-pointer of the night. He needs two more to break Donovan Mitchell’s rookie record. Just passed Damian Lillard for No. 2. – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
With his first 3-point field goal at the 9:57 mark of Q1 tonight at POR, Keegan Murray has passed Damian Lillard (2012-13: 185) for the second-most 3PM in a season by a rookie in NBA history with 186. – 10:14 PM
From Kings:
With his first 3-point field goal at the 9:57 mark of Q1 tonight at POR, Keegan Murray has passed Damian Lillard (2012-13: 185) for the second-most 3PM in a season by a rookie in NBA history with 186. – 10:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter gets the Kings on the board with a lay in. 4-2 Blazers. – 10:14 PM
Kevin Huerter gets the Kings on the board with a lay in. 4-2 Blazers. – 10:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray three. He officially passes Dame Lillard for 2nd most threes by a rookie in NBA history. Fitting it’s in Portland. – 10:14 PM
Keegan Murray three. He officially passes Dame Lillard for 2nd most threes by a rookie in NBA history. Fitting it’s in Portland. – 10:14 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Much like the Cavs winning the 2016 title in those terrible sleeved jerseys, it would be a real shame if the Kings clinched their first playoff berth in 17 seasons wearing these gray jerseys. – 10:14 PM
Much like the Cavs winning the 2016 title in those terrible sleeved jerseys, it would be a real shame if the Kings clinched their first playoff berth in 17 seasons wearing these gray jerseys. – 10:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Portland Trail Blazers have a pretty awesome intro video…
…featuring all their players not playing tonight. – 10:09 PM
The Portland Trail Blazers have a pretty awesome intro video…
…featuring all their players not playing tonight. – 10:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup in Portland ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/DNAvJzSDsT – 10:07 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup in Portland ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/DNAvJzSDsT – 10:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Clippers at 21 3-pointers for the fifth time this season.
Their only loss with 20+ was the 2OT thriller in Sacramento that finished 176-175 – 10:02 PM
Clippers at 21 3-pointers for the fifth time this season.
Their only loss with 20+ was the 2OT thriller in Sacramento that finished 176-175 – 10:02 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
from media row view so far tonight — here’s the tally of which blazers jerseys fans are sporting tonight pregame–
Lillard: 9
Grant: 2
Sharpe: 3
AND
Z-Bo: 2 – 9:59 PM
from media row view so far tonight — here’s the tally of which blazers jerseys fans are sporting tonight pregame–
Lillard: 9
Grant: 2
Sharpe: 3
AND
Z-Bo: 2 – 9:59 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Kevin Knox is starting tonight for the first time since coming to Portland – 9:54 PM
Kevin Knox is starting tonight for the first time since coming to Portland – 9:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He takes on Steph one night KD the next. De’Aaron Fox in between. He’s always ready for it. He’s pretty even keel. Super competitive. That’s what we love about him. He’s not afraid of anything.”
#Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on Jaden McDaniels, who’ll guard Kevin Durant #Suns – 9:51 PM
“He takes on Steph one night KD the next. De’Aaron Fox in between. He’s always ready for it. He’s pretty even keel. Super competitive. That’s what we love about him. He’s not afraid of anything.”
#Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on Jaden McDaniels, who’ll guard Kevin Durant #Suns – 9:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have taken the floor for tonight’s game in Portland. pic.twitter.com/MehRWTVTpt – 9:48 PM
The Kings have taken the floor for tonight’s game in Portland. pic.twitter.com/MehRWTVTpt – 9:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starting lineups: Kings @ Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/Ukq7pXVVd1 – 9:42 PM
Starting lineups: Kings @ Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/Ukq7pXVVd1 – 9:42 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“I can feel the sense of urgency and excitement about being here.”
🗣 Coach Brown talks about the team’s ability to clinch tonight. pic.twitter.com/EsJL8RzYhc – 9:17 PM
“I can feel the sense of urgency and excitement about being here.”
🗣 Coach Brown talks about the team’s ability to clinch tonight. pic.twitter.com/EsJL8RzYhc – 9:17 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This is @maxkoe1523, AKA the Sacramento Kings good luck charm tonight. It’s his first NBA game and, get this, it’s his birthday!
But it gets better! He was born 16 years ago, the final year the Kings made the playoffs, 2006. pic.twitter.com/B8jr8x5y6I – 9:16 PM
This is @maxkoe1523, AKA the Sacramento Kings good luck charm tonight. It’s his first NBA game and, get this, it’s his birthday!
But it gets better! He was born 16 years ago, the final year the Kings made the playoffs, 2006. pic.twitter.com/B8jr8x5y6I – 9:16 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Sacramento fans showing up early to see their 45-30 Kings in action tonight at Moda pic.twitter.com/mzGWdVkw1u – 9:09 PM
Sacramento fans showing up early to see their 45-30 Kings in action tonight at Moda pic.twitter.com/mzGWdVkw1u – 9:09 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Such a WELCOME sight! Strong Sac media contingent in Portland for @SacramentoKings at @trailblazers game! #BeamTeam #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/hqIwLevPt5 – 9:05 PM
Such a WELCOME sight! Strong Sac media contingent in Portland for @SacramentoKings at @trailblazers game! #BeamTeam #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/hqIwLevPt5 – 9:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Since K.J. Martin moved into starting lineup, he is one of eight players (with Durant, Allen, Jokic, Sabonis, Valanciunas, Antetokounmpo and Ayton) averaging 14 points, six rebounds and making 58 percent or more of his shots. He is 6 of 11 for 15 points with six rebounds. – 9:01 PM
Since K.J. Martin moved into starting lineup, he is one of eight players (with Durant, Allen, Jokic, Sabonis, Valanciunas, Antetokounmpo and Ayton) averaging 14 points, six rebounds and making 58 percent or more of his shots. He is 6 of 11 for 15 points with six rebounds. – 9:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Players who are 100% definitely available tonight: Ryan Arcidiacono, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Nassir Little, Drew Eubanks, Kevin Knox, John Butler Jr. TBD on Trendon Watford and Cam Reddish. – 8:23 PM
Players who are 100% definitely available tonight: Ryan Arcidiacono, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Nassir Little, Drew Eubanks, Kevin Knox, John Butler Jr. TBD on Trendon Watford and Cam Reddish. – 8:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Keon Johnson broke his finger at shootaround this morning, so he’s out tonight and likely for a bit going forward. – 8:17 PM
Keon Johnson broke his finger at shootaround this morning, so he’s out tonight and likely for a bit going forward. – 8:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Keon Johnson broke his finger this morning at shootaround and won’t be playing tonight. – 8:17 PM
Chauncey Billups says Keon Johnson broke his finger this morning at shootaround and won’t be playing tonight. – 8:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray getting loose for tonight’s Kings-Blazers game. pic.twitter.com/NXi8zlSG6Y – 8:15 PM
Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray getting loose for tonight’s Kings-Blazers game. pic.twitter.com/NXi8zlSG6Y – 8:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Megan Rapinoe is in the house. Big night in the city for University of Portland alums with Erik Spoelstra coaching at the Garden tonight. – 8:13 PM
Megan Rapinoe is in the house. Big night in the city for University of Portland alums with Erik Spoelstra coaching at the Garden tonight. – 8:13 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
NBA Trivia 2050: Which NBA city did the Sacramento Kings end their record long playoff drought in? pic.twitter.com/39TfmwNY4N – 7:46 PM
NBA Trivia 2050: Which NBA city did the Sacramento Kings end their record long playoff drought in? pic.twitter.com/39TfmwNY4N – 7:46 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 @Jumpshot8 explains why Mike Brown and the Kings could have the advantage vs. Warriors if they meet in the postseason. #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/bFOm4mtLRn – 7:45 PM
🏀 @Jumpshot8 explains why Mike Brown and the Kings could have the advantage vs. Warriors if they meet in the postseason. #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/bFOm4mtLRn – 7:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Murray wants that record. Sabonis wants to clinch. Someone has to score for Blazers. Tons of interesting matchups around the league.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/S8kcdWyAOp – 7:29 PM
Nightly questionable decisions on their way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Murray wants that record. Sabonis wants to clinch. Someone has to score for Blazers. Tons of interesting matchups around the league.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/S8kcdWyAOp – 7:29 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce that today Justise Winslow underwent successful left ankle surgery.
The team, says “a full recovery is expected and is anticipated to be ready for the 2023-24 season.” – 7:09 PM
Blazers announce that today Justise Winslow underwent successful left ankle surgery.
The team, says “a full recovery is expected and is anticipated to be ready for the 2023-24 season.” – 7:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domantas Sabonis now has the franchise’s 3rd-most win shares in a season since 1972.
22-23: Sabonis – 11.6
03-04: Stojakovic – 13.5
72-73: Archibald – 14.2 pic.twitter.com/lqq4O6pqPE – 6:51 PM
Domantas Sabonis now has the franchise’s 3rd-most win shares in a season since 1972.
22-23: Sabonis – 11.6
03-04: Stojakovic – 13.5
72-73: Archibald – 14.2 pic.twitter.com/lqq4O6pqPE – 6:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers haven’t won a game without Kawhi since December 26 at Detroit.
Clippers haven’t won a game without Kawhi AND PG since November 29 at Portland.
Good time for Norman Powell to come back 🤦🏾♂️ – 6:45 PM
Clippers haven’t won a game without Kawhi since December 26 at Detroit.
Clippers haven’t won a game without Kawhi AND PG since November 29 at Portland.
Good time for Norman Powell to come back 🤦🏾♂️ – 6:45 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Should be fun to watch @trailblazers tonight vs. @SacramentoKings. No Lillard, Grant, Simons, Nurkic, Watford or Reddish.
Who’s left?
Feel bad for season ticket-holders who wind up watching a G-League team.
#RipCity – 6:43 PM
Should be fun to watch @trailblazers tonight vs. @SacramentoKings. No Lillard, Grant, Simons, Nurkic, Watford or Reddish.
Who’s left?
Feel bad for season ticket-holders who wind up watching a G-League team.
#RipCity – 6:43 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Justise Winslow underwent left ankle surgery today in Charlotte. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season. – 6:32 PM
Blazers say Justise Winslow underwent left ankle surgery today in Charlotte. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season. – 6:32 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Tonight should be a celebration.
We’ll be LIVE for NIGHT CHAT following Kings-Blazers:
youtube.com/watch?v=Fq-RGG… pic.twitter.com/ttu1slu9w7 – 5:49 PM
Tonight should be a celebration.
We’ll be LIVE for NIGHT CHAT following Kings-Blazers:
youtube.com/watch?v=Fq-RGG… pic.twitter.com/ttu1slu9w7 – 5:49 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Portland Trail Blazers are signing guard Skylar Mays to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Mays has averaged 19 points and six assists with Mexico City of the G League. – 5:15 PM
The Portland Trail Blazers are signing guard Skylar Mays to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Mays has averaged 19 points and six assists with Mexico City of the G League. – 5:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Portland Trail Blazers are signing guard Skylar Mayes to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Mayes has averaged 19 points and six assists with Mexico City of the G League. – 5:14 PM
The Portland Trail Blazers are signing guard Skylar Mayes to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Mayes has averaged 19 points and six assists with Mexico City of the G League. – 5:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Headband Huerter is having a career year in SacTown, but will the headband return in year 2? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/gGQEXmOTVA – 5:11 PM
Headband Huerter is having a career year in SacTown, but will the headband return in year 2? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/gGQEXmOTVA – 5:11 PM