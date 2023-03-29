Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards have had serious discussions on an extension

Kristaps Porzingis and the Wizards have been serious discussing a new deal in which he would opt out of his $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season and sign a new long-term deal, those sources say. The Wizards, who have dealt with a variety of injuries and setbacks this season, are currently 34-42 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. They have decisions to make on the futures of Porziņģis and forward Kyle Kuzma.
Source: Shams Charania, Zach Harper, Zach Harper and Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Dan Favale @danfavale
(kp is having a fantastic season and you can’t lose him for nothing. washington continuing to quintuple down on the middle of the bottom is just funny) – 10:44 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Wizards, Kristaps Porziņģis in talks about a new deal
sportando.basketball/en/wizards-kri… – 10:14 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards and Kristaps Porziņģis are in serious talks about a contract extension. Details, and what it would mean for the franchise here in this piece, from @ShamsCharania and me, at @TheAthleticNBA.
theathletic.com/4360484/2023/0… – 10:10 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Washington Wizards and C/F Kristaps Porzingis are in serious discussions on a contract extension as franchise prioritizes new deals for him and forward Kyle Kuzma, sources say.
Details in The Bounce at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4360583/2023/0… – 10:04 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Porzingis and Avdija shined vs Boston, Wagner and Banchero’s 49 points not enough vs Memphis eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:07 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇱🇻 Kristaps Porzingis been proving his doubters wrong lately 😤
Last 5 games:
32 PTS | 14-21 FG | 12 REB | 6 AST
26 PTS | 9-17 FG | 6 REB
23 PTS | 7-11 FG | 9 REB | 5 AST | 3 BLK
25 PTS | 11-17 FG
30 PTS | 12-22 FG | 6 REB | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/6w2omP0XvT – 2:26 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
KP and Avdija combine for 5⃣7⃣ points in a win against Celtics ✊
🇱🇻 Kristaps Porzingis | 32 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST
🇮🇱 Deni Avdija | 25 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/NfEYmOlzG9 – 1:07 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
32 Points
12 Rebounds
6 Assists
0 Turnovers
Only three players have ever done that against the Celtics…
Clyde Drexler, March 3, 1991
Nikola Jokic, January 1, 2023
Kristaps Porzingis, tonight – 11:16 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis: “Winning, at the end, gives you a good swagger. We’ve been missing that lately.” – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kristaps Porzingis is leading the Wizards in
Points
Rebounds
Blocks
Free throws
while averaging career highs in PPG, SPG and FG%. pic.twitter.com/jpzw5AkyJQ – 9:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis on mentoring Deni Avdija on NBCSW
“Whenever he has those ups and downs, I try to make sure he stays as even as possible.” – 9:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kristaps tonight:
32 PTS
12 REB
6 AST (0 TOV)
14-21 FG
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That’ll do it. #Wizards back up 18 after a pair of Porzingis makes. – 9:02 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
With the Wizards, for some reason, up 16 on the Celtics in the fourth quarter, Joe Mazzulla has put in his bench. Which begs the question: what happens if Kristaps Porziņģis does a Kornet Kontest…on Kornet? Does the universe implode or something? – 8:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At the end of the third quarter, the Wizards lead the Celtics 99-78. Washington has made 53 percent of its shots, and Kristaps Porziņģis has a team-high 27 points. – 8:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards take a 21-point lead over the Celtics into the 4th quarter. Kristaps Porzingis has 27 points 🔥 – 8:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics wake up with a Tatum block and Brown slam over Porzingis. Porzingis fires right back with a 3 though. 19 point game. – 8:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics have been lost on defense from start to finish tonight. They’re failing to resist switches on Porzingis and he’s killing the mismatch every single time. They aren’t recovering off the double teams to close out to shooters then they’re nearly airballing thei open 3s. – 8:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Deni Avdija already knew Corey Kispert hit that 3 when he passed to Porzingis in the high post to set it up. Mazzulla storms onto the court calling timeout. Another wide open #Wizards 3 into the half court. #Celtics are down 20. – 8:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart has loved guarding Porzingis throughout his career, but tonight’s a tough night to stop him. – 8:18 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Celtics 64-51 thanks to a buzzer beater from Porzingis and are having more fun than I’ve seen in a while.
Porzingis: 20p 7r
Morris: 13p
Avdija: 9p 6r
Wiz are shooting 53.8% fg, have 36 in the paint – 7:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Porzingis has torched Horford tonight, hitting a fade right over him at the halftime buzzer to put the Wizards up 64-51 and score his 20th points of the half. Celtics defense has been out of sync tonight and they’re bricking tons of wide open 3s. – 7:58 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Celtics 64-51. Kristaps Porziņģis and Jayson Tatum both have a game-high 20 points. Washington has made 54 percent of its shots. – 7:58 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
KP beats the buzzer to end the 1st half, as the Wizards go into halftime leading the Celtics by 13 points: 64-51.
Strong start for the Wizards without Beal, Kuzma and Gafford in a game the Celtics really want for playoff seeding. – 7:58 PM
KP beats the buzzer to end the 1st half, as the Wizards go into halftime leading the Celtics by 13 points: 64-51.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are missing three starters, yet they lead the Celtics 33-25 early in the 2nd quarter. Porzingis has 10 pts in 11 min. to lead the way. – 7:39 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards lead 29-23 after a spirited first.
Porzingis: 10p 6r
Davis: 5p
Tatum: 11p – 7:34 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
So now they pull Rob out of the dunker spot have them set a high pick and roll and they take advantage of Porzingis hanging back to get a wide open 3. Nice adjustment – 7:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Not a fan of this configuration right now for the Celtics. With Rob in the game it gives Porzingis someone he can hang with right around the basket, which takes away what had been open lanes to the basket – 7:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Center – March 28, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Washington – Monte Morris, Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kristaps Porzingis
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Washington: Beal, Kuzma, Gafford pic.twitter.com/RhQpNulDKs – 6:39 PM
Bobby Manning: Wes Unseld said #Wizards aren’t ruling Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma out for the season yet, and they’re taking their outlook day-by-day, hoping to get them back. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / March 28, 2023
Ava Wallace: Wes Unseld Jr. said he “hopes” Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) return this year, but plainly, the Wizards are running out of time & you could certainly argue bringing them back makes little sense. -via Twitter @avarwallace / March 26, 2023