Live stream: Mavericks 71, 76ers 71

The Dallas Mavericks (37-39) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (49-26) at Wells Fargo Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 71, Philadelphia 76ers 71 (Q3 07:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here’s where Joel Embiid appeared to hurt his arm or shoulder. pic.twitter.com/xynnnSvfbN – 9:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Last season in Dallas when these two teams played, they had to replace the entire hoop.
We are in a delay tonight in Philly for what appears to be a similar reason. They are looking at one of the rims. – 9:06 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
There appears to be a rim/net issue on Dallas’ end of the floor — the Mavs are all standing around staring at it.
It’s always Dallas! – 9:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jokic got 3 free throws vs the Sixers the other night on this same type of play. Here Harden only gets 2. Hopefully the league will get this one consistent ahead of playoffs. I still can’t seem to figure it out. pic.twitter.com/fIXODeoCsO – 8:54 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Another energetic half for the Mavs as they lead in Philly 62-57 They built a lead as large as 12 before a late 76er push. 10 Mavs play, 9 score, led by Irving w/15 . Luka 11-5-6. Embiid 14, Maxey 10 for Philly as Mavs try to sweep season series. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:53 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Not a great half for the Sixers, a little fortunate Dallas stunk it up to end the second quarter.
Some good Embiid as the roamer stuff late in half against small ball, and Harden finally got a little something going – 8:50 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’ll be right back.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Dallas 62, Philly 57.
15 points for Kyrie Irving to lead the Mavs, and 14 for Joel Embiid to lead Philly. Sixers had a quick 9-2 run to end the half to more than cut a 12-point Dallas lead in half. – 8:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
6-0 run by the Sixers to end the half, and Dallas’ once 12 point lead is now just 62-57 heading into the break.
Embiid has 14 on 4-8 shooting, but Harden has just 8/5/2 on 2-7 shooting. Maxey (10), Melton (9), Niang (9, but defense) and Harris (7) also chipping in. – 8:50 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Good close to the end of the quarter for the Sixers against the small-ball, non-Kyrie Mavs unit.
Sixers still trail 62-57 at halftime but it really could have been worse. – 8:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Mavs 62, Sixers 57. Sixers trailed by as many as 12 points before a little push at the end of the period. Embiid has 14-4-2. Harden is 2-of-7 from the floor but has 5 assists and 3 rebounds. Sixers have 7 turnovers that the Mavs parlayed into 11 points. – 8:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kleber gets a a solid foul in on Harden. That can’t feel good on an Achilles. pic.twitter.com/PsQoMcnMmR – 8:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks were up by a dozen, but a wobbly finish to the second quarter and they are only up 62-57 at the break. Sixers go on a 8-2 run to close out the half. – 8:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Y’all can check “Luka gets blocked at rim, doesn’t get foul call, doesn’t get up and back on defense, and opponent scores easy layup” off your mightly Mavs bingo card. – 8:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Was a little concerned about Harden’s burst in the first quarter, but he just put Dallas’ best defender on skates with a baseline drive and blew by Dwight Powell (I think) on a drive earlier in this quarter. Encouraging. – 8:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Powell screens Embiid the shot blocker here. VanGundy says this type of screen is very effective vs. drop coverage. This type of play and how it’s officiated could determine a big playoff game. pic.twitter.com/gF9KIdbujV – 8:43 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
welcome to the block party, Luka!
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Luka Samanic scores….fan behind me says where was that in San Antonio – 8:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid and Harden are now checking in together. So, five minutes without them. – 8:30 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
So the Spurs drafted Luka Samanic in the first round and everyone thought it was a reach, but some fans saw potential in his skills and size, but he didn’t stick and the Spurs shockingly cut him, and a few years later the Jazz signed him to a 10-day to play against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/KM99DtriKf – 8:28 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That’s 5+ minutes of no James Harden or Joel Embiid. Harden played the full first quarter, which is rare for him. Wonder if that has to do with him returning from injury, trying to avoid shorter shifts. – 8:28 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jalen McDaniels second block as a Sixer was pretty nice pic.twitter.com/H3pGJOBv5n – 8:24 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Luka Samanic — on a 10-day contract with the Jazz — is about to check into the game. – 8:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Brutal shot clock awareness. Should have wound the shot clock down, McDaniels instead shoots with seven seconds left.
And it’s super costly: 4-point play by Josh Green, who gets continuation for a shot that was released after the buzzer expired because Niang fouled him before. – 8:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
* Nice to see Niang’s shots going in tonight. He’s slightly more valuable when that happens.
* Doing some switching with this Harden, Melton, McDaniels, Niang and Reed group.
* The Sixers with a bunch of head-scratching defensive decisions to end the quarter. – 8:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Georges Niang with a very costly foul to end the first quarter, giving Josh Green a four-point play at the buzzer.
After 1: Mavs 37, Sixers 28. Dallas went 6-for-14 from 3 in the first, with Kyrie Irving scoring 11 points. Sixers went 5-for-9 from 3, but have 4 turnovers. – 8:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jeff VanGundy says he isn’t sure you should be able to bobble the ball all the way up the floor like Woods does here. And Harden doesn’t get the continuation I assume. pic.twitter.com/8e3HwoSBlm – 8:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mavs 37, Sixers 28 at the end of the first, after that four-point play by Green that (shockingly!) the home fans did not love. Embiid has 10 and 3 in his return from a tight calf. Harden went 0-for-4 from the floor but had three assists. – 8:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
So … the shot was clearly released after the quarter ended.
But officials reviewed and determined that Niang fouled him before the clock ran out. So he gets continuation and Josh Green converts for the 4-point play.
37-28 Mavs after 1. – 8:14 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Interesting call at the end of the first quarter coming up. Foul against Josh Green. Three-point shot goes down after the buzzer, but the foul was before the buzzer. Big play for the Mavericks, who go up 37-28 after one. – 8:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That’s two alley-oop finishes that Jalen McDaniels has not been able to convert on…he’s moving better, but got to wonder if that hip is still bothering him. – 8:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Bball Paul gets the backup center nod to start tonight. Surprised Harden appears to be on track to play the whole first quarter. – 8:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With Harden back, Melton has returned to his sixth-man role. Just checked in after Maxey picked up his second foul. – 7:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Kyrie Irving appeared to be in a pretty good argument with a fan in the front few rows. Didn’t see anyone get booted, though. – 7:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Biggest question of the night for me is how James Harden looks and is moving. Early, but he certainly is rusty to start.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Observations so far:
-Harden doesn’t look just fine. He’s deferring quite a bit (though not as much as we law saw vs Chicago.)
-Embiid is so good he’s helping a lot, but clearly winced after that first landing.
Get the sense they’re both pushing it a little tonight. – 7:56 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kyrie Irving is 2-of-2 from 3-point range. The rest of the Mavericks are 0-of-7. But they own a 12-10 lead. Sixers don’t look particularly sharp in the early going. – 7:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Mavericks legitimately may have to throw a kitchen sink at Joel to keep him from doing whatever he wants tonight. – 7:51 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔 @gilliedakid & @Wallo267 🔔
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Embiid grimaces as he goes the floor.” – Mike Breen after Embiid’s first dunk pic.twitter.com/zbwwLXs1g2 – 7:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philadelphia opens its scoring tonight with an emphatic dunk from Joel Embiid off an assist from James Harden. – 7:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Those ten Grizzlies:
– D. Bane (injured)
– J. Jackson Jr. (injured)
– Z. Williams (injured)
– S. Adams (injured)
– D. Melton (76ers)
– K. Anderson (Timberwolves)
– B. Clarke (injured)
– J. Konchar (injured)
– T. Jones (injured)
– J. Culver (out of NBA) – 7:37 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
check the starting lineup if you haven’t already. 😉 pic.twitter.com/zzUPyCFY6l – 7:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving surprises South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, answers FaceTime call dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) will be available for tonight’s game in Philadelphia. – 7:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHI starters: Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:06 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs Live getting started now on BSSW and Harp and I will have the Mavs at Sixers broadcast at 630 CDT (Tipoff 645). An interview with Jaden Hardy will air around 635. Looks like Joel Embiid and James Harden will return to the floor for brief absences for Philadelphia tonight. – 7:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sixers are 31-15 when both Embiid and Harden play, per @ESPNStatsInfo. – 7:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
As you may have heard, Joel Embiid and James Harden are both available tonight against Dallas. Normal starters. – 7:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Normal starting 5 for the Sixers tonight: Harden, Maxey, Harris, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers say Embiid and Harden are in (you guys already knew because Woj of course) – 7:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers confirm Embiid and Harden are both available to play tonight. They’re both still going through their pregame on-court work. – 7:01 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden and Joel Embiid are available to play tonight for the Sixers vs. Mavericks – 7:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA // #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/o25LPj9E1w – 7:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias31
🔔 @JoelEmbiid
🔔 @TyreseMaxey
🔔 @JHarden13
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/drukazeWLW – 7:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“When you have that many fans to push you over the top with their energy, it’s exciting to be a part of.” – @GeorgesNiang20
courtside comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/iKp0Kevyiy – 6:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid (calf) and James Harden (Achilles) are returning to the lineup vs. the Dallas Mavericks (ESPN, 7:30 PM). Both tested injuries on court pregame and are good to go. – 6:57 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden pregame jumpers ahead of Sixers-Mavs: pic.twitter.com/vxAZZ40SON – 6:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jason Kidd, when asked to compare Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in light of their again being atop the MVP race: “Can they tie for MVP? Let’s see if we can get that done. … it’s going to be tough for you guys to decide how to vote on that one.” – 6:19 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 99 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut discuss the @Dallas Mavericks and how the trades of Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith have affected the team.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Dallas #Trade pic.twitter.com/A9uoINJUQI – 6:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rivers says it was a collaborative decision to play Embiid the back-to-back and not in Denver, not one person.
Says the goal is to ramp up over this final stretch instead of ramping down. Wants guys to get used to playing 38-40 mins.
Didn’t rule out Embiid sitting another game. – 5:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said the initial plan was for Joel Embiid to play the entire West Coast trip and Embiid’s calf injury changed the plan to play in Denver. – 5:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says both Joel Embiid and James Harden will go through pregame workouts and then their status for tonight will be determined. Rivers said he’s slightly more optimistic about Harden being able to play tonight after he had another workout yesterday. – 5:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says he thinks James Harden and Joel Embiid will play tonight, but he’s not sure.
He notes Harden worked out yesterday on his own. – 5:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden and Embiid decisions will be based on how they feel after warmups tonight, Rivers says.
Doc says he’s more confident in James, who came in for individual work yesterday – 5:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers “thinks” both Joel Embiid and James Harden will play. Game-time decision, though.
Rivers says Harden came in yesterday to work despite it being a blackout day. – 5:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
grind time. ⌚️
the grind hydrated by @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/ij3Y1cRhFC – 5:40 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Evan’s lifelong ability to watch something and then immediately learn it helps explain his singularity. Cavs assistant coach Luke Walton compares it to what he saw with Kobe and Kyrie: theringer.com/nba/2023/3/29/… pic.twitter.com/X08vqgxxt5 – 5:21 PM
Evan’s lifelong ability to watch something and then immediately learn it helps explain his singularity. Cavs assistant coach Luke Walton compares it to what he saw with Kobe and Kyrie: theringer.com/nba/2023/3/29/… pic.twitter.com/X08vqgxxt5 – 5:21 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/tL42M43Afk – 5:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 17:
MVP: Embiid
DPOY: Lopez
ROY: Banchero
MIP: Markkanen
6MAN: Quickley
COACH: Brown
EXEC: Altman
CLUTCH: Fox
📺youtube.com/watch?v=EixmKW… pic.twitter.com/Q0NFcPmMUt – 4:55 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Just seen that the Jazz signed Luka Samanic. Wrote about him last month, and how he’d put himself back on the NBA radar after an empty couple of years.
forbes.com/sites/markdeek… – 4:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Relevant Wednesday games on scoreboard for #Pelicans (8th, 38-38):
Mavericks (37-39, -1 behind NOP) at Phi, 6:30 pm
Lakers (37-38, -0.5) at Chi, 7
Clippers (40-36, +2) at Mem, 7
Det at Thunder (37-39, -1), 7
Jazz (35-40, -2.5) at SAS, 7
Wolves (39-37, +1) at Suns (40-35, +2.5), 9 – 3:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)
Grizzlies (along with Thunder, 76ers, Kings) played fewest games before All-Star break (57) – 3:11 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
It’s so easy to put the Dallas Mavericks’ struggles on Kyrie Irving. Irresistible, even.
But the mistakes of the past are seemingly holding the Mavericks back from making the best of this small window.
@VinceGoodwill writes ➡️ yhoo.it/3TVLpGD pic.twitter.com/Y6JclWuylD – 3:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)
Grizzlies (along with Thunder, 76ers, Kings) played fewest games before All-Star break (57) – 3:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Talking big games down NBA stretch run, crumbling Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/29/pbt… – 3:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)
Grizzlies (along with Thunder, 76ers, Kings) played fewest games before All-Star break (57) – 3:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)
Grizzlies (along with Thunder, 76ers, Kings) played fewest games before All-Star break (57) – 2:58 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
West 4-12 through Tuesday (loss column):
PHX: 35
LAC: 36
GST/MIN: 37
LAL/NOP: 38
DAL/OKC: 39
UTA: 40
Head-to-head (record; remaining): pic.twitter.com/3rxdXHWHck – 2:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid (calf) and James Harden (Achilles) are both still listed as questionable to play tonight against Dallas. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 2:00 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Currrent odds to land No. 1 pick in ’23 NBA Draft:
DET: 14%
HOU: 14%
SAS: 14%
CHA: 12.8%
POR: 9.4%
ORL: 9.2%
IND: 8.2%
WAS: 5.9%
UTA: 4.9%
NOP: 2.2%
OKC: 1.8%
DAL: 1.5%
CHI: 1.4%
ATL: 1.1%
TOR: 0.8%
MIA: 0.2%
Where will Victor Wembanyama play next year?
ftw.usatoday.com/lists/nba-lott… – 1:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🚨 @RushOrderTees virtual t-shirt toss!🚨
RT this tweet up until tip off tonight for your chance to win a 76ers prize pack and a $50 off promo code to RushOrderTees! pic.twitter.com/Jy7vtyE74p – 1:33 PM
