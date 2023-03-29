Mavericks vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $4,790,384 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,071,365 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!