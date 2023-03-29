Live stream: Pistons 56, Thunder 56

The Detroit Pistons (16-59) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023
Detroit Pistons 56, Oklahoma City Thunder 56 (Q3 10:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
19 years old…
@JalenDuren | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/QN6RDQtMC8 – 9:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q2📊
🔹@IveyJaden: 13 PTS / 5 AST / 4-7 FG
🔹@BigTicket_JW: 12 PTS / 7 REB / 6-8 FG
🔹@JalenDuren: 9 PTS / 5 REB / 1 BLK / 4-4 FG
@PlayGunLake | #Ad pic.twitter.com/qnOmCA4fUT – 9:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A Maryland license plate in the media dining room. No wonder Aaron Wiggins is balling out. pic.twitter.com/tyRtAT5boA – 9:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Pistons 56, Thunder 54
Giddey – 11 points, 4 assists
Wiggins – 13 points
JDub – 10 points
Ivey – 13 points, 5 assists
Wiseman – 12 points, 7 rebounds – 9:04 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Pistons 56, Thunder 54
Needless to say, this next half of basketball looms large for play-in positioning. – 9:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 56, Thunder 54. Livers has set the tone for Detroit defensively tonight. Ripped Jalen Williams at midcourt to set up two Ivey free throws that gave the Pistons the lead.
Ivey: 13 points, 5 assists
Wiseman: 12 points, 7 rebounds
Duren: 9 points, 5 rebounds – 9:04 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pistons 56, #Thunder 54.
Ivey: 13 pts, 2 rebs, 5 asts
Wiseman: 12 pts, 7 rebs
Duren: 9 pts, 5 rebs, 1 blk – 9:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 56, Thunder 54.
Ivey: 13p and 5a
Wiseman: 12p and 7r
Duren: 9p and 5r – 9:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ivey’s offense and Livers’ defense is carrying the Pistons so far. Bagley also has made some good reads to generate good looks. – 9:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This Thunder team is putting pressure on the rim tonight like they heard Slam Ball is back and want an offseason gig. – 9:00 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons trail 52-49 with 2:39 left in the half. Wiseman has a team-high 12 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins is having quite a half: 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting (3-3 from 3) – 8:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins is dripping with confidence right now after that three. Held the follow-through. He has been incredible today. – 8:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams & Isaiah Joe must lead the league in “plays that look like could result in season-ending injuries” – 8:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I respect Isaiah Joe for his fearless attack on the rim and anyone in his way. – 8:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey, continuing a season-long trend, is relentlessly attacking and finishing strong at the rim. – 8:52 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Duren is dominating the paint right away in OKC💪
@JalenDuren | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/2pxUJZXcYm – 8:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder are doing a lot right offensively, the ball is just not going in. Moving well, passing well, controlling the ball well, getting good looks, the pumpkin can not find the patch though. – 8:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons haven’t played the prettiest of basketball but they’re playing with a little bit more force than the Thunder and the bigs are overpowering a touch. Hitting just enough 3s, too.
Detroit leads by six with 6:26 left in the first half. – 8:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Big time triple by Aaron Wiggins. Fearlessly launched that thing and OKC is now down just three. – 8:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons also have a 14-4 advantage in second-chance points. Punishing OKC’s small lineups – 8:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams just swatted that put back in like the ball was a pesky fly in July. – 8:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Detroit’s bigs are eating. Wiseman has 10 points on 5-6 shooting and is the first player to crack double-digits. Duren has seven points and is 3-3 from the floor. – 8:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Best stat of the night so far for Pistons fans…
Second-chance points: Detroit 12, OKC 2. – 8:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC finish the first quarter tied with the Pistons. Jalen Duren is playing really well for DET, OKC is shooting 1-for-6 from deep on some nice looks overall. Jalen Williams, Joe, and Giddey have been awesome. – 8:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 26, Thunder 26. Been an evenly-matched, back-and-forth game so far. Detroit shot slightly better from 3 (3-9), but neither team came out hot.
Wiseman: 6 points
Joseph, Duren: 5 points each – 8:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 26, Thunder 26.
Detroit was shooting well from 3 and then the good looks stopped falling. But the Pistons do have six more points from beyond the arc.
Wiseman: 6p and 4r
Duren: 5p and 5r
CoJo: 5p – 8:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 26. #Thunder 26.
Wiseman: 6 pts, 4 rebs
Duren: 5 pts, 5 rebs
Joseph: 5 pts, 1 ast – 8:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 26, Pistons 26
Giddey – 6 points
Joe – 6 points
JDub – 5 points
Wiseman – 6 points, 4 rebounds
Hayes – 3 points, 3 assists – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A really nice put back by Lu Dort, OKC is up by one now in a…interesting game. – 8:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Getting downhill in a hurry! 💨 pic.twitter.com/1uf4DLqbhE – 8:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eugene Omoruyi gets a Theo Maledon-esque applause from the crowd in his return to OKC – 8:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Eugene Omoruyi checks back into a really nice ovation. Thunder legend. – 8:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey rolling with a three-guard, two-big lineup with CoJo, Hampton, Hayes, Bagley and Duren. – 8:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pretty good start for Bagley. He’s made two good reads, has a strip and a bucket. – 8:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
You have heard of Microwave scorers, well Isaiah Joe is an Air fryer scorer. – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is special. To get that deep toward the basket and break out a behind-the-back pass is wild. So impressive. – 8:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault is getting Aaron Wiggins first-quarter minutes. Listener of Locked on Thunder confirmed? I kid. – 8:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade is talking to Bagley and Wiseman about something before they go back out on the floor. – 8:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Once again, the Thunder DJ is killing it, playing Mr. Brightside. @CAlmanza1007, known Thunder DJ hater, is punching air right now – 8:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey and Isaiah Joe picking up where they left off last night.
The trio has scored all of OKC’s first 13 points. – 8:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Great patience by Jaylin Williams as a high post creator to find Joe cutting and Isaiah slammed it. Then, Jalen Williams swats a lob play and the fans that are here get into it. – 8:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams answers the call, tie game with a triple. I am super excited to see how these young guys respond. This has been a heavy work load month, now a back to back, can they avoid hitting a wall? – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
James Wiseman with a nice put back slam, Thunder trail 6-9 early. – 8:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons are getting much better at lobbing high passes to Wiseman. They’re placing the ball where only he can get it. – 8:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
There are three “Jalen’s” active tonight: Jalen Duren, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams. Gotta be a record. Word to @JalenRose – 8:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Whoever put the lineup sheet together clearly wanted to torture Pistons fans – 8:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Duren is listed as a starter and was announced as a starter, but Wiseman is the one starting tonight in OKC – 8:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Midweek starters!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/MEb4hHA1cb – 7:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sorry … the screen was wrong: Pistons starters are Ivey, Hayes, Livers, Wiseman and Bagley – 7:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It looks like the Pistons’ starters are Hayes, Ivey, Livers, Bagley and Duren – 7:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA putting in some light pregame work pic.twitter.com/G3OimjfPO5 – 7:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We have to come out and compete from the beginning.❞
Ahead of tonight’s game, @NickAGallo sat down with Lu Dort to look at factors of a strong start and the key focuses on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/wVQyEKcTuH – 7:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Pistons
Giddey
Joe
Dort
JDub
JWill
This 5 played really well last night. – 7:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📍On location
#ULTRAdrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/y85KMJmbYL – 7:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
GAMEDAY COMING 🔜
🆚 @okcthunder
⏰ 8PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/lofHXFrVWz – 7:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #ad pic.twitter.com/72s9kRUEuR – 7:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers haven’t won a game without Kawhi since December 26 at Detroit.
Clippers haven’t won a game without Kawhi AND PG since November 29 at Portland.
Good time for Norman Powell to come back 🤦🏾♂️ – 6:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Dwane about SGA leading the Thunder to a different level in rebuild: He talked about how important it is in this league to have the hub of your team on the perimeter, how it opens up the game for everyone else. Said the Pistons have guys of that mold but SGA is in year 5, 6 – 6:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Gonna be a fun matchup tonight as the Pistons are in town. pic.twitter.com/hwcsbeV65s – 6:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said weightlifting will be a focus for Wiseman this offseason. – 6:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Mark Daigneault about Jared Butler, he’s been trying to get Butler into the game at the end of quarters and he pointed out the shooting Butler provides in those moments. They first used Lindy Waters III and Isaiah Joe in that way too. – 6:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left ankle sprain) is feeling better. SGA is out tonight. No word on his status for Friday at Indiana. It’s just a matter of waiting to see how he feels. – 6:26 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on playing 7 games in 11 days: “These are parts of the schedule where it’s blood and guts… I’m very interested to see how we play given the context and given what happened last night.”
By the end of March, the Thunder will have played 17 games in 31 days – 6:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
PJ knew it was going to be a good one.
Career high 43 PTS v. OKC 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/DeoGJEVq0W – 5:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Relevant Wednesday games on scoreboard for #Pelicans (8th, 38-38):
Mavericks (37-39, -1 behind NOP) at Phi, 6:30 pm
Lakers (37-38, -0.5) at Chi, 7
Clippers (40-36, +2) at Mem, 7
Det at Thunder (37-39, -1), 7
Jazz (35-40, -2.5) at SAS, 7
Wolves (39-37, +1) at Suns (40-35, +2.5), 9 – 3:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)
Grizzlies (along with Thunder, 76ers, Kings) played fewest games before All-Star break (57) – 3:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)
Grizzlies (along with Thunder, 76ers, Kings) played fewest games before All-Star break (57) – 3:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)
Grizzlies (along with Thunder, 76ers, Kings) played fewest games before All-Star break (57) – 3:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder has an opportunity tonight to course correct and refocus while staying disciplined on defense and leading with energy as it takes on the Pistons.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson preview this matchup in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/G6uGqkgstH – 3:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)
Grizzlies (along with Thunder, 76ers, Kings) played fewest games before All-Star break (57) – 2:58 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as out tonight vs the Pistons. – 2:50 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
West 4-12 through Tuesday (loss column):
PHX: 35
LAC: 36
GST/MIN: 37
LAL/NOP: 38
DAL/OKC: 39
UTA: 40
Head-to-head (record; remaining): pic.twitter.com/3rxdXHWHck – 2:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight vs the Pistons according to the league’s report. pic.twitter.com/sE9jj6CbRe – 2:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left ankle sprain) is listed as out for tonight. – 2:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle sprain) is listed as out for tonight’s game vs. the Pistons – 2:31 PM
