Live stream: Pistons 56, Thunder 56

The Detroit Pistons (16-59) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023

Detroit Pistons 56, Oklahoma City Thunder 56 (Q3 10:56)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

📊Q2📊

🔹@IveyJaden: 13 PTS / 5 AST / 4-7 FG

🔹@BigTicket_JW: 12 PTS / 7 REB / 6-8 FG

🔹@JalenDuren: 9 PTS / 5 REB / 1 BLK / 4-4 FG

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Pistons 56, Thunder 54

Giddey – 11 points, 4 assists

Wiggins – 13 points

JDub – 10 points

Ivey – 13 points, 5 assists

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Halftime: Pistons 56, Thunder 54

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime: Pistons 56, Thunder 54. Livers has set the tone for Detroit defensively tonight. Ripped Jalen Williams at midcourt to set up two Ivey free throws that gave the Pistons the lead.

Ivey: 13 points, 5 assists

Wiseman: 12 points, 7 rebounds

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Pistons 56, Thunder 54.

Ivey: 13p and 5a

Wiseman: 12p and 7r

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Royce Young @royceyoung

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Aaron Wiggins in 12 minutes:

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons haven’t played the prettiest of basketball but they’re playing with a little bit more force than the Thunder and the bigs are overpowering a touch. Hitting just enough 3s, too.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Best stat of the night so far for Pistons fans…

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Pistons 26, Thunder 26. Been an evenly-matched, back-and-forth game so far. Detroit shot slightly better from 3 (3-9), but neither team came out hot.

Wiseman: 6 points

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Pistons 26, Thunder 26.

Detroit was shooting well from 3 and then the good looks stopped falling. But the Pistons do have six more points from beyond the arc.

Wiseman: 6p and 4r

Duren: 5p and 5r

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Thunder 26, Pistons 26

Giddey – 6 points

Joe – 6 points

JDub – 5 points

Wiseman – 6 points, 4 rebounds

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey and Isaiah Joe picking up where they left off last night.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝We have to come out and compete from the beginning.❞

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Pistons

Giddey

Joe

Dort

JDub

JWill

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers haven’t won a game without Kawhi since December 26 at Detroit.

Clippers haven’t won a game without Kawhi AND PG since November 29 at Portland.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault on playing 7 games in 11 days: “These are parts of the schedule where it’s blood and guts… I’m very interested to see how we play given the context and given what happened last night.”

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

PJ knew it was going to be a good one.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

*putback dunk

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Relevant Wednesday games on scoreboard for

Mavericks (37-39, -1 behind NOP) at Phi, 6:30 pm

Lakers (37-38, -0.5) at Chi, 7

Clippers (40-36, +2) at Mem, 7

Det at Thunder (37-39, -1), 7

Jazz (35-40, -2.5) at SAS, 7

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder has an opportunity tonight to course correct and refocus while staying disciplined on defense and leading with energy as it takes on the Pistons.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It all evens out… Clippers (along with Cavaliers, Timberwolves) played most games before All-Star break (61)

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

