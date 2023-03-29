Pistons vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pistons vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pistons vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 29, 2023- by

By |

The Detroit Pistons play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $8,072,098 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,018,638 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Plowright
@British_Buzz
Also, shout out Jalen Williams from OKC, he looked unstoppable for most the night. That combination of shooting, athleticism, strength and length are elite – 3:41 AM
James Plowright
@British_Buzz
Woke up at 6am today to go for an X-Ray for my hand, hand a long wait so was able to catch up on the OKC-CLT game. An entertaining game definitely helped the time go quicker, PJ, Thor, Svi, Theo all with fantastic games. – 3:39 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home