Live stream: Rockets 87, Nets 86

The Houston Rockets (18-58) play against the Brooklyn Nets (40-35) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023
Houston Rockets 87, Brooklyn Nets 86 (Q3 00:00)
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Since his 1 of 7 start, KPJ has made 6 of 7 shots. A drive to a three-point play puts Rockets back in front with a 9-0 run. – 9:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
had to see that step back again 🤌 @Jalen Green pic.twitter.com/aNo2lCO7Eq – 8:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets pick up a second delay of game, this time for not lining up on a free throw, and a technical foul. Helps Nets retake the lead. – 8:52 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
euro to reverse layup? that’s so tough 😬
@Jalen Green pic.twitter.com/vwNhXNUJUP – 8:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 55, Nets 54 at half. Close game. There were 22 ties or lead changes in the half. KPJ went from a 1 of 7 start to making his 3 shots in the second quarter, has 11. Jabari Smith Jr. with 8p, 9r. Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges combine for 27. – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Rockets lead the Nets 55-54. Tough half for the Nets who are shooting just 6-for-17 from 3. Alperen Şengün has been big for the Rockets so far. They have so many good young pieces. Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges have combined for 27 points. – 8:35 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ugh. The Rockets are a really bad team. And they lead the Nets, 55-54, at the half. – 8:35 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
nothin’ but 𝙣𝙚𝙩 😮💨 @Kevin Porter pic.twitter.com/6uJ5CJcG6x – 8:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. is the Rockets’ most active help defender. Not even sure who is next. But he has to be very careful about helping off Bridges, his assignment tonight. Or maybe, just don’t. – 8:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
dime and dunk 🏀💨
@Jalen Green | @Jabari Smith pic.twitter.com/NOsCmsS8J2 – 8:26 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
We’ve got @mPinoe in the house tonight! pic.twitter.com/kcQFVwtqi8 – 8:24 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley is picking up tonight where he left off on Monday: he has 10 points in 8 minutes on 4-6 shooting vs. Miami. Quickley had a career-high 40 points in 30 minutes in a win vs. HOU on Monday, hitting 14 of his 18 shots. – 8:23 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Players who are 100% definitely available tonight: Ryan Arcidiacono, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Nassir Little, Drew Eubanks, Kevin Knox, John Butler Jr. TBD on Trendon Watford and Cam Reddish. – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets with more offensive rebounds than Nets have rebounds midway through the second quarter. Not a lot to show for it. Both teams have four second-chance points. Tie game as starters return so bench did its job. – 8:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Edmond Sumner gets a transition block, goes coast to coast for a layup, and forces a turnover on the proceeding inbounds.
The guy exemplifies the term “sparkplug.” – 8:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Rockets aren’t playing good basketball at all. I mean what is this lol – 8:11 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
The D̶i̶s̶g̶u̶s̶t̶i̶n̶g̶ Denial Brothers pic.twitter.com/2vllZLruOS – 8:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi finished 5-5 in the 1st quarter 🔥
End of 1
Rockets: 25
Nets: 30
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/tZNQKylE5i – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets bench was crushed in the first meeting. They have Martin and four reserves in to start the second quarter, with Garuba driving to a slam and Christopher hitting a jumper to start. – 8:06 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Beautiful find, beautiful finish
@SDinwiddie_25 ➡️ @mikal_bridges pic.twitter.com/kM0fyqXZ3u – 8:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nets 30, Rockets 25 after 1. Dinwiddie with 7 points, five assists. Sengun 5 of 5 for 10. KPJ 1 of 7. Rockets 1 of 7 on 3s. – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Rockets 30-25. Spencer Dinwiddie with a teardrop in the final seconds and Day’Ron Sharpe with a block before the buzzer. Sengun giving the Nets some early trouble down low. – 8:03 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Not sure how Clax got this to fall 😯 pic.twitter.com/vOH8EUSWAN – 8:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton has his hands full with Alperen Sengun right now. He’s 5/5 for 10 points already. – 7:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. T’d up. Was angry about a no-call on a break. Looked like he was going back on defense after Sengun scored at the time. – 7:58 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
that’s cold Alpi 🥶 @Alperen Sengun pic.twitter.com/RsTSrWBeRn – 7:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun puts in a jump hook and does the too short thing at Claxton, which is odd since Claxton just scored on him. Sengun is 4 of 4. – 7:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have six field goals, the Nets have five field goals. Nets lead for the usual reason. The 3s are still worth more than the 2s. Nets 4 of 6 on 3s, Rockets 0 for 3. Sengun with a good start. – 7:51 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Alpi spin & hook shot to start off!
@Toyota l #Rockets pic.twitter.com/8o8Onyvgkb – 7:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Rockets underway. Nets won in Houston a few weeks ago. Every win counts down the stretch with the standings so tight. Off we go. – 7:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
One of Nets coach Jacque Vaughn’s favorite former teammates, Jabari Smith Sr., is at the game. Hear he has a son that also plays. – 7:37 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Back in BK for @BrooklynNets vs @HoustonRockets on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/zxzRhS6N3Y – 7:37 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The get-in price for Saturday’s Final Four in Houston is $57 on @TickPick.
The get-in price for Monday’s National Championship Game in Houston is $55 on @TickPick.
The get-in price for a ticket to both sessions is $80.
These prices are record lows at this point in the week. pic.twitter.com/Mi5VRXpU3h – 7:35 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 🖐️ tonight
📺: @ATTSportsNetSW
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/5JJ6sxiUMS – 7:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Nets starters: Finney-Smith, Johnson, Claxton, Bridges, Dinwiddie. – 7:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Edmond Sumner (right hip contusion) has been upgraded to available tonight vs. Houston. – 6:22 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Update to the Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Houston:
AVAILABLE:
Sumner (right hip contusion) – 6:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets upgrade Edmond Sumner (right hip contusion) to available to play tonight against the Rockets. – 6:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Edmond Sumner is going to go through pregame warmups and see how he’s feeling. Looks like a game-time decision. – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn played in New Jersey with Jabari Smith Sr. Vaughn said the elder Smith was “a great teammate,” and incredibly funny. Said both father and son could really pass for their size. – 5:50 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Honor Houston’s spot on the basketball map that represents the streets surrounding the home of the Rockets 🤘
Available online or at the Rockets Team Shop at Toyota Center starting Noon on Friday!
🔗: bit.ly/Round21Basketb… pic.twitter.com/tJ2THcSLTq – 5:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
PJ knew it was going to be a good one.
Career high 43 PTS v. OKC 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/DeoGJEVq0W – 5:13 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are about to go live podcasting! Me from a hotel in Houston! Mark from his regular stomping grounds!
We’re talking how much we buy this Wolves run, Kristaps Porzingis, Quickley, and the Lakers.
youtube.com/live/X-pTT2L8a… – 5:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Got a thriller going in El Segundo. Vipers up on Lakers, 68-65, at the half in the G League Western Conference quarterfinals, Game 1 (and only.) Rockets guard TyTy Washington Jr. with 18. – 5:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Nets went from a ‘Big Three’ to a ‘Pretty Good Three’ and what it means for Rockets ift.tt/9r8OYKA – 4:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Get a chance to get the BTS on what it’s like to be a Hornets Draft Pick in Las Vegas for this year’s NBA Summer League!
This is for 2 guests: flights, 3-night hotel stay, tickets to Hornets Summer League games, and more. All proceeds to benefit the Charlotte Hornets Foundation. – 4:05 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
State Farm 3-Point and Slam Dunk participants for Thursday in Houston pic.twitter.com/hH1moHrAkY – 3:57 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will score the first layup of the 3rd quarter?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 3:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Ben Simmons is expected to be ready for training camp ‘without restrictions or issues’ after offseason rehab on nerve impingement in his back, Simmons’ agent, Bernie Lee, says. Lee: ‘We feel like we have been given really solid clarity’ on injury. More: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 3:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Last game of the road trip
⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/Wf4eVb8RsY – 3:30 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Currrent odds to land No. 1 pick in ’23 NBA Draft:
DET: 14%
HOU: 14%
SAS: 14%
CHA: 12.8%
POR: 9.4%
ORL: 9.2%
IND: 8.2%
WAS: 5.9%
UTA: 4.9%
NOP: 2.2%
OKC: 1.8%
DAL: 1.5%
CHI: 1.4%
ATL: 1.1%
TOR: 0.8%
MIA: 0.2%
Where will Victor Wembanyama play next year?
ftw.usatoday.com/lists/nba-lott… – 1:35 PM
