Scoot Henderson: I want to go first overall in the draft but God has a plan

While Scoot Henderson is still holding out hope he can be top pick of the 2023 NBA draft, he is following his Christian faith for guidance on what’s to come. “I want to go No. 1 for sure, but God has a plan,” Henderson said. “So, I’m trusting in God’s plan. Me and Pooh and some of the guys went to chapel the other day and we were just talking about [the future]. God does everything for a reason and as long as I continue to trust him, it’ll all pay out and work out in him.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Scoot Henderson never complained when stuck with a middle seat on Ignite commercial flights. He attempted to bring all his teammates on a private jet to watch him play in the Rising Stars Challenge. Scoot also gifted all his teammates & coaches Puma gear. bit.ly/42Nq7ij – 3:27 PM
Heralded NBA draft prospect Scoot Henderson left a lasting impression with G League Ignite. “He’s a better person than a basketball player. That’s incredible to say about a 19-year-old.” @andscape #nba #nbadraft
Scoot Henderson can now truly see the 2023 NBA draft on the horizon after his successful two-year stint with the NBA G League Ignite has come to an end. While every passing day is a step closer to the NBA draft, it still doesn’t seem real to the heralded draft prospect. “I’m ready for the day for sure,” Henderson told Andscape before a G League Ignite game on March 19. “There are times where I think, ‘Bro, this is crazy.’ Sometimes I just lose my feel of myself. I just feel like it’s a dream. It’s almost like you’re watching somebody else’s dream but you’re in it. “And it’s just a blessing and all I can do is just continue to work and to get better as a person and as a hooper. So, I’m just ready for it.” -via Andscape / March 29, 2023
The one knock on Henderson this season was his 3-point shooting (27.5%) behind an NBA 3-point line. Ignite head coach Jason Hart is confident that Henderson will improve in that area, and that he has an advantage entering the NBA over his American counterparts. -via Andscape / March 29, 2023
“No disrespect to OTE and college, but Scoot is playing in a league where billionaire owners are sending their players down to practice to play to get better,” Hart said to Andscape. “Billionaires are taking it seriously. Everybody judging Scoot should take it seriously that he has been playing pro ball for two years. He is like a two-year veteran at the pro level. When he does get to an NBA team, no disrespect to who he is playing with now, but he is going to be playing with NBA rotation players. “So, he is going to look even better in the NBA. Now [in the NBA] he is playing with that 40% 3-point shooter. Now he is playing with that veteran NBA center and small forward. The court is going to open up even more for him. It’s going to be crazy. People are going to be like, ‘Damn, we overjudged.’ People are always talking about, ‘Can he shoot?’ I played with Tony Parker when he was a rookie. He wasn’t a shooter.” -via Andscape / March 29, 2023