Smith on Warriors getting Kevin Durant: 'When that happened, everybody was pretty much playing for second'

How did you feel when the Warriors got Kevin Durant? You guys had to feel a certain way about that. JR Smith: I think the whole league did. People thought it was going to be bad when CP (Chris Paul) went to the Lakers with Kobe (Bryant) and Pau (Gasol). When that happened, everybody was pretty much playing for second. Don’t get me wrong, in the heat of the battle, we’re thinking, we have a chance, and we can win, but at the same time, it’s like, “What the hell are we supposed to do?” You’ve got three Hall of Famers, legit. What are you going to do?
The radio show is live 10-noon ET: KD’s back, Herbert to get paid, Lamar not helping himself, NBA Power Rankings, @GoodmanHoops, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, here come Warriors, Jordan Love expectations, more.
“Durant, LeBron, Curry … They smell weakness in the Western Conference.” 😯 —@WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/G7TO1g9U21 – 9:11 AM
Kevin Durant expected to return Wednesday against Minnesota nj.com/sports/2023/03… – 12:23 AM
Tonight is the 3rd time in OKC history that 3 players scored 30+ points.
3/7/12
Westbrook: 31
KD: 30
Harden: 30
4/1/15
Morrow: 32
Westbrook: 31
Kanter: 30
3/28/23
Joe: 33
Giddey: 31
JDub: 31 – 11:01 PM
Suns update: Kevin Durant (ankle) questionable for Wednesday’s game vs. Timberwolves (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:12 PM
Suns are listing Kevin Durant as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Timberwolves.
No one else on the injury report. – 7:59 PM
The Suns are officially listing Kevin Durant as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Timberwolves. He’s missed the last 10 games with the left ankle sprain – 7:59 PM
Told Kevin Durant will make his return tomorrow for the Phoenix Suns, barring a setback, as @ShamsCharania reported. The hope is this maximizes KD’s time with his new team before postseason. @CBSSportsHQ @CBSSports – 5:13 PM
“Go to the next level.”
Monty Williams breaks down Kevin Durant’s progression with the left ankle sprain. #Suns pic.twitter.com/JaqLvGW5zG – 5:03 PM
“Just being in the gym with us.”
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/sPbyFYcFj6 – 4:50 PM
Monty Williams wouldn’t give confirmation on Kevin Durant’s return for Wednesday. #Suns pic.twitter.com/mGuSM6h0EB – 4:19 PM
Monty Williams wouldn’t confirm whether Kevin Durant will return tomorrow, saying they have no update on him as of right now pic.twitter.com/ojeUVaeROZ – 4:10 PM
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@venicemase from 1-4pm PT. Talking Lakers, LeBron, Dodgers, Rams, KD v. Barkley, Dame leaving Portland(?), Matt Damon’s crypto regrets, superhero movies, and more. Listen up! AK – 4:03 PM
Kevin Durant getting shots up after practice pic.twitter.com/TAY1wCvUYq – 3:59 PM
Kevin Durant will reportedly make his long-awaited home debut with the Suns on Wednesday 👀
➡️ yhoo.it/40MAuRP pic.twitter.com/iPZKSrcZuj – 3:24 PM
There’s a fun Bones note almost every other game.
So here’s another one that involves Westbrook
Both players had 8+ assists, 3 steals last night. Only 4th set of teammates to do that in NBA this season. (Jimmy/Kyle, KD/Ben, Pascal/FVV)
7th time in LAC history, 1st since 2015 – 3:20 PM
“It’s going to be a joy to watch. Suns fans. It’s going to be electric in there. I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Kevin Durant on course to return from left ankle injury Wednesday vs. T-Wolves (w/videos) #Suns
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/EpYWlzOPen – 3:17 PM
Wrote this after Kevin Durant’s first 3 games with the Suns, not knowing we wouldn’t get to see more for the next 10 games. Here’s a look at how he immediately elevates Phoenix’s offense: bit.ly/3JfyfAh – 3:11 PM
Kevin Durant injury update: Suns star to return Wednesday vs. Timberwolves, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 2:57 PM
