Steve Kerr: Draymond Green willed us to victory

Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr: “Draymond willed us to victory tonight. Just the intensity, the frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world, yelling at everybody — their bench, our bench, me — and frankly we deserved it.”
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
I asked Draymond Green how important Bob Myers’ in-game message to keep him locked in was.
His answer says a WHOLE LOT about how important Bob Myers is and what makes him such a great GM pic.twitter.com/2RxMKrMlLh – 1:43 AM
I asked Draymond Green how important Bob Myers’ in-game message to keep him locked in was.
His answer says a WHOLE LOT about how important Bob Myers is and what makes him such a great GM pic.twitter.com/2RxMKrMlLh – 1:43 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry says you don’t see Bob Myers come down that often.
“It’s just timely and that’s something Draymond responds to,” Curry said. “It does go along way whether it’s in the locker room, practice, off the court, outside the arena, whatever it is, we respond to what he says.” – 1:40 AM
Steph Curry says you don’t see Bob Myers come down that often.
“It’s just timely and that’s something Draymond responds to,” Curry said. “It does go along way whether it’s in the locker room, practice, off the court, outside the arena, whatever it is, we respond to what he says.” – 1:40 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green took one shot the whole second half
He played 17 minutes in the final two quarters, and was a +26 with 9 assists – 1:34 AM
Draymond Green took one shot the whole second half
He played 17 minutes in the final two quarters, and was a +26 with 9 assists – 1:34 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“[CJ McCollum] started talking, and that’s my type of game. I like that.”
Draymond on what got him going tonight 👀
pic.twitter.com/OJ8lDAW61C – 1:06 AM
“[CJ McCollum] started talking, and that’s my type of game. I like that.”
Draymond on what got him going tonight 👀
pic.twitter.com/OJ8lDAW61C – 1:06 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr on 30: “Steph’s a killer. He wants to win, desperately.”
Curry with a game-high 39 points as Warriors get their eighth fourth-quarter comeback win at Chase Center – 1:01 AM
Steve Kerr on 30: “Steph’s a killer. He wants to win, desperately.”
Curry with a game-high 39 points as Warriors get their eighth fourth-quarter comeback win at Chase Center – 1:01 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr went detailed on Draymond Green’s impact tonight and grander importance to this dynasty mix. “(His fire) ties the skill together.” pic.twitter.com/xJZL09oYTs – 1:00 AM
Steve Kerr went detailed on Draymond Green’s impact tonight and grander importance to this dynasty mix. “(His fire) ties the skill together.” pic.twitter.com/xJZL09oYTs – 1:00 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Draymond Green (2016), Donovan Mitchell (2021) only ones to do it in the playoffs – 12:58 AM
Draymond Green (2016), Donovan Mitchell (2021) only ones to do it in the playoffs – 12:58 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said Draymond “willed us to victory.” He said Draymond was “mad at the world…yelling at everybody. Their bench, our bench, me. Frankly, we all deserved it.” – 12:58 AM
Kerr said Draymond “willed us to victory.” He said Draymond was “mad at the world…yelling at everybody. Their bench, our bench, me. Frankly, we all deserved it.” – 12:58 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kerr con’t: “We do some crazy stuff out there, we get sideways, we get too casual with the ball and without Draymond’s fire, his energy, his competiveness, this thing doesn’t tie together.” – 12:57 AM
Kerr con’t: “We do some crazy stuff out there, we get sideways, we get too casual with the ball and without Draymond’s fire, his energy, his competiveness, this thing doesn’t tie together.” – 12:57 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr: “Draymond willed us to victory tonight. Just the intensity, the frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world, yelling at everybody — their bench, our bench, me — and frankly we deserved it.” – 12:57 AM
Steve Kerr: “Draymond willed us to victory tonight. Just the intensity, the frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world, yelling at everybody — their bench, our bench, me — and frankly we deserved it.” – 12:57 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“Draymond willed us to victory tonight,” Kerr said. “Just his intensity, his frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world, yelling at everybody, their bench, our bench, me. And frankly, we all deserved it.” – 12:56 AM
“Draymond willed us to victory tonight,” Kerr said. “Just his intensity, his frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world, yelling at everybody, their bench, our bench, me. And frankly, we all deserved it.” – 12:56 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors 120, Pelicans 109
-First half: Warriors 46, Pels 63
-Second half: Warriors 74, Pels 46
-Draymond overheats (tactical?) in second quarter, team intensifies in second half
-Curry 39, Poole 21 – 12:55 AM
Warriors 120, Pelicans 109
-First half: Warriors 46, Pels 63
-Second half: Warriors 74, Pels 46
-Draymond overheats (tactical?) in second quarter, team intensifies in second half
-Curry 39, Poole 21 – 12:55 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green and Gary Payton just had a long talk after the Warriors’ win, and Draymond was all ears
Two of the best defensive players to ever lace ‘em up pic.twitter.com/arRd4msJCj – 12:44 AM
Draymond Green and Gary Payton just had a long talk after the Warriors’ win, and Draymond was all ears
Two of the best defensive players to ever lace ‘em up pic.twitter.com/arRd4msJCj – 12:44 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Draymond Green in his postgame interview on TNT:
“I fouled BI. It was a good, hard foul and CJ started talking. Don’t start talking. Play the game and just enjoy what yall were doing. They were playing a good game and he started talking. That’s my type of game.” – 12:43 AM
Draymond Green in his postgame interview on TNT:
“I fouled BI. It was a good, hard foul and CJ started talking. Don’t start talking. Play the game and just enjoy what yall were doing. They were playing a good game and he started talking. That’s my type of game.” – 12:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond tonight:
8 PTS
6 REB
12 AST
2 STL
4-5 FG
Team-high +26. pic.twitter.com/0BE1Twx67l – 12:37 AM
Draymond tonight:
8 PTS
6 REB
12 AST
2 STL
4-5 FG
Team-high +26. pic.twitter.com/0BE1Twx67l – 12:37 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
A lot of players have a critical two months ahead for their futures. Draymond Green sure feels like the biggest one. – 12:37 AM
A lot of players have a critical two months ahead for their futures. Draymond Green sure feels like the biggest one. – 12:37 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Roaring celebration between Draymond Green and just about everyone on the Warriors sideline as he exits. Including the coaching staff, which he lit up a few times tonight. They put a 72-40 second half on the Pelicans and his histrionics with the Pelicans lit the fuse. – 12:36 AM
Roaring celebration between Draymond Green and just about everyone on the Warriors sideline as he exits. Including the coaching staff, which he lit up a few times tonight. They put a 72-40 second half on the Pelicans and his histrionics with the Pelicans lit the fuse. – 12:36 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
What a turnaround for the Warriors. GP2, Kuminga and Draymond have done a great job making life more difficult for BI in the 2nd half – 12:33 AM
What a turnaround for the Warriors. GP2, Kuminga and Draymond have done a great job making life more difficult for BI in the 2nd half – 12:33 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond had words for the coaches behind the bench after they didn’t challenge – 12:21 AM
Draymond had words for the coaches behind the bench after they didn’t challenge – 12:21 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Oh wow. Draymond found Kuminga on the Iguodala lob. Scary stuff. – 12:18 AM
Oh wow. Draymond found Kuminga on the Iguodala lob. Scary stuff. – 12:18 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wow, that is one of the highlights of the year. I’m not sure how you contest that play better than Herb did, but the pass from Draymond and the ups from Kuminga were perfect. – 12:16 AM
Wow, that is one of the highlights of the year. I’m not sure how you contest that play better than Herb did, but the pass from Draymond and the ups from Kuminga were perfect. – 12:16 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Pels now probably have their best lineup on the floor, with Steph out and Draymond due to rest soon. It’s CJ/Trey/Ingram/Herb/Nance. – 12:15 AM
Pels now probably have their best lineup on the floor, with Steph out and Draymond due to rest soon. It’s CJ/Trey/Ingram/Herb/Nance. – 12:15 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Lamb/Kuminga/Draymond continues to be a good trio for the Warriors. Lamb +12 in 16 mins. – 12:11 AM
Lamb/Kuminga/Draymond continues to be a good trio for the Warriors. Lamb +12 in 16 mins. – 12:11 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ed Malloy pointedly looked away from Draymond to avoid giving him a 2nd tech as he protested that out of bounds call and waved directly at him, which should be a T – 11:38 PM
Ed Malloy pointedly looked away from Draymond to avoid giving him a 2nd tech as he protested that out of bounds call and waved directly at him, which should be a T – 11:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green has spent the opening minutes of the second half chirping at the Pelicans bench. Just threw up a timeout signal after Klay Thompson hit that 3. Quick 8-0 Warriors run out of the break. – 11:32 PM
Draymond Green has spent the opening minutes of the second half chirping at the Pelicans bench. Just threw up a timeout signal after Klay Thompson hit that 3. Quick 8-0 Warriors run out of the break. – 11:32 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I’d love to be a fly on the wall of the Warriors locker room right now. 13 turnovers, allowing the Pels to shoot 64+ % from deep. Steve Kerr better be making some tactical and rotation adjustments too. #dubnation – 11:27 PM
I’d love to be a fly on the wall of the Warriors locker room right now. 13 turnovers, allowing the Pels to shoot 64+ % from deep. Steve Kerr better be making some tactical and rotation adjustments too. #dubnation – 11:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
“Should we take the zoom in of Draymond?”
[DIRECTOR IN TRUCK]: NO
“What about now?”
[DIRECTOR IN TRUCK]: NO
“Let us know…”
[DIRECTOR IN TRUCK]: NOT YET
“It’s here if you want it…”
[DIRECTOR IN TRUCK]: OK MAKE IT QUICK-DAMNIT pic.twitter.com/39f0LXx8zE – 11:20 PM
“Should we take the zoom in of Draymond?”
[DIRECTOR IN TRUCK]: NO
“What about now?”
[DIRECTOR IN TRUCK]: NO
“Let us know…”
[DIRECTOR IN TRUCK]: NOT YET
“It’s here if you want it…”
[DIRECTOR IN TRUCK]: OK MAKE IT QUICK-DAMNIT pic.twitter.com/39f0LXx8zE – 11:20 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Draymond Green’s one man crusade to mix it up with EVERYBODY Part 1
pic.twitter.com/1YBjS52qmo – 11:17 PM
Draymond Green’s one man crusade to mix it up with EVERYBODY Part 1
pic.twitter.com/1YBjS52qmo – 11:17 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Funny to see Draymond try to disorient Herb. One guy who doesn’t get frazzled. – 11:16 PM
Funny to see Draymond try to disorient Herb. One guy who doesn’t get frazzled. – 11:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Well, that was certainly a half of basketball with so much additional drama. The Pelicans responded well to all of Draymond Green’s words and mind games, though, using it as fuel to build a 63-46 lead at halftime.
The first few minutes of the second half are going to be a war. – 11:14 PM
Well, that was certainly a half of basketball with so much additional drama. The Pelicans responded well to all of Draymond Green’s words and mind games, though, using it as fuel to build a 63-46 lead at halftime.
The first few minutes of the second half are going to be a war. – 11:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
TNT spent that whole time carefully tip-toeing around the altercation to keep the broadcast kid-friendly and the two seconds they zoom in on Draymond that happens. – 11:07 PM
TNT spent that whole time carefully tip-toeing around the altercation to keep the broadcast kid-friendly and the two seconds they zoom in on Draymond that happens. – 11:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That first double T puts Draymond Green again on the edge of a one-game suspension with five pretty important games left. It was his 17th, an 18th triggers it. Almost neared it a minute later. But he remains at 17. – 11:06 PM
That first double T puts Draymond Green again on the edge of a one-game suspension with five pretty important games left. It was his 17th, an 18th triggers it. Almost neared it a minute later. But he remains at 17. – 11:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Draymond was so charged up, Steve Kerr subbed him out of the game. – 11:06 PM
Draymond was so charged up, Steve Kerr subbed him out of the game. – 11:06 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Dray got hit w a reputation tech. BI was mad over the foul and got in his face. Dray simply put his hands up to stop BI from getting face to face with him.
Defending yourself should NOT be a tech. – 11:06 PM
Dray got hit w a reputation tech. BI was mad over the foul and got in his face. Dray simply put his hands up to stop BI from getting face to face with him.
Defending yourself should NOT be a tech. – 11:06 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Then the PxP crew wanted Dray to get tossed so bad. For what??
Jones flung Dray feet in the air bc he was mad he got caught w an unintentional kick. – 11:06 PM
Then the PxP crew wanted Dray to get tossed so bad. For what??
Jones flung Dray feet in the air bc he was mad he got caught w an unintentional kick. – 11:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Draymond Green getting a rest now because he couldn’t stop the antics, but if I was a betting man, he’s not going to finish this game. – 11:06 PM
Draymond Green getting a rest now because he couldn’t stop the antics, but if I was a betting man, he’s not going to finish this game. – 11:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That was absolutely hilarious, Kerr sends in Kuminga for Draymond, who is clearly wound up. Kuminga sheepishly goes to get him. – 11:06 PM
That was absolutely hilarious, Kerr sends in Kuminga for Draymond, who is clearly wound up. Kuminga sheepishly goes to get him. – 11:06 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Dray got lucky there and Kerr made a very smart move taking him out of the game. – 11:06 PM
Dray got lucky there and Kerr made a very smart move taking him out of the game. – 11:06 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
I think it’s a matter of when and not if Draymond Green picks up his 18th technical. – 11:05 PM
I think it’s a matter of when and not if Draymond Green picks up his 18th technical. – 11:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Flagrant foul, technical foul, offensive foul and two heated confrontations for Draymond Green in a span of two possessions. – 11:05 PM
Flagrant foul, technical foul, offensive foul and two heated confrontations for Draymond Green in a span of two possessions. – 11:05 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
And now Draymond is guarding full court, clapping at the Pelicans’ bench – 11:05 PM
And now Draymond is guarding full court, clapping at the Pelicans’ bench – 11:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Not deleting this one: There is no way Draymond Green can stay in this game – 11:04 PM
Not deleting this one: There is no way Draymond Green can stay in this game – 11:04 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Draymond going full Rowdy Roddy Piper-style wrestling heel out there. – 11:02 PM
Draymond going full Rowdy Roddy Piper-style wrestling heel out there. – 11:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ingram took exception to a hard blocking foul by Green & said something right to Dray’s face. Then Green’s foul was upgraded to a flagrant and he had words for a smiling Trey. Now Dray runs over Herb for a charge & players had to be separated again.
Pelicans not backing down. 👏 – 11:02 PM
Ingram took exception to a hard blocking foul by Green & said something right to Dray’s face. Then Green’s foul was upgraded to a flagrant and he had words for a smiling Trey. Now Dray runs over Herb for a charge & players had to be separated again.
Pelicans not backing down. 👏 – 11:02 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Draymond has to get a technical for that extra kick on Jones’s head. For a guy with 16 techs, he certainly doesn’t show much restraint – 11:02 PM
Draymond has to get a technical for that extra kick on Jones’s head. For a guy with 16 techs, he certainly doesn’t show much restraint – 11:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That looked like a really bad call in favor of Herb Jones, not in his path–referee saw Draymond really aggressive after the previous altercation and pre-called that one I’d say. – 11:01 PM
That looked like a really bad call in favor of Herb Jones, not in his path–referee saw Draymond really aggressive after the previous altercation and pre-called that one I’d say. – 11:01 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green is slapped with a foul for bumping Brandon Ingram, followed by a double tech Dray/BI for post-bump beefing, followed by a review of the PF resulting in upgrade to flagrant 1.
Followed by another ‘altercation’ now under review.
Draymond is having a night – 11:01 PM
Draymond Green is slapped with a foul for bumping Brandon Ingram, followed by a double tech Dray/BI for post-bump beefing, followed by a review of the PF resulting in upgrade to flagrant 1.
Followed by another ‘altercation’ now under review.
Draymond is having a night – 11:01 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Double technical on Draymond Green and Brandon Ingram. Since this is Green’s 17th tech he will be fined $5,000. If he picks up another it will result in another one-game suspension.
Green was also called with a Flagrant 1 on Ingram. – 11:01 PM
Double technical on Draymond Green and Brandon Ingram. Since this is Green’s 17th tech he will be fined $5,000. If he picks up another it will result in another one-game suspension.
Green was also called with a Flagrant 1 on Ingram. – 11:01 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Draymond needs to hit the showers and go record another pod. What is he doin?! – 11:01 PM
Draymond needs to hit the showers and go record another pod. What is he doin?! – 11:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Brandon Ingram grew up under the tutelage of Jerry Stackhouse and Kinston. He’s not backing down to Draymond anytime soon. AK – 11:01 PM
Brandon Ingram grew up under the tutelage of Jerry Stackhouse and Kinston. He’s not backing down to Draymond anytime soon. AK – 11:01 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Draymond and Herb got into it after a fall.
Draymond called for an offensive foul.
Draymond and BI get *back* into it again.
Yeah, this one has a little bit of an extra feel to it. – 11:00 PM
Draymond and Herb got into it after a fall.
Draymond called for an offensive foul.
Draymond and BI get *back* into it again.
Yeah, this one has a little bit of an extra feel to it. – 11:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here we go. Security getting Draymond and he’s clapping to get the crowd louder – 11:00 PM
Here we go. Security getting Draymond and he’s clapping to get the crowd louder – 11:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Rough sequence for the Warriors …
A body check by Draymond Green on Brandon Ingram results in a double technical, after Ingram took exception. Then the refs review the foul after the skirmish (not sure they were going to be before the skirmish). Draymond gets a Flagrant 1 – 11:00 PM
Rough sequence for the Warriors …
A body check by Draymond Green on Brandon Ingram results in a double technical, after Ingram took exception. Then the refs review the foul after the skirmish (not sure they were going to be before the skirmish). Draymond gets a Flagrant 1 – 11:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I think Draymond is well aware that Ingram is one of those lowkey guys in the league you don’t try. – 11:00 PM
I think Draymond is well aware that Ingram is one of those lowkey guys in the league you don’t try. – 11:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green just picked up his 17th technical foul of the season. Basically shoulder-checked Brandon Ingram into the baseline. Play was reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 1. One more tech and Green will be forced to serve another one-game suspension. – 11:00 PM
Draymond Green just picked up his 17th technical foul of the season. Basically shoulder-checked Brandon Ingram into the baseline. Play was reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 1. One more tech and Green will be forced to serve another one-game suspension. – 11:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
So double technicals on Draymond Green and Brandon Ingram.
Green’s body block of Ingram deemed to be a flagrant 1. – 10:59 PM
So double technicals on Draymond Green and Brandon Ingram.
Green’s body block of Ingram deemed to be a flagrant 1. – 10:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Flagrant 1 on Draymond, two free throws for Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans have the ball – 10:59 PM
Flagrant 1 on Draymond, two free throws for Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans have the ball – 10:59 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
BI and Draymond just got into it a little bit after Draymond took a foul in transition – 10:57 PM
BI and Draymond just got into it a little bit after Draymond took a foul in transition – 10:57 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Players, coaches and trainers have been holding Draymond back during all this – 10:57 PM
Players, coaches and trainers have been holding Draymond back during all this – 10:57 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
JV postups against Draymond have been somewhat effective. Set up a 3, got 2 FTs, and now a short floater, although 2 stops from Draymond as well. – 10:43 PM
JV postups against Draymond have been somewhat effective. Set up a 3, got 2 FTs, and now a short floater, although 2 stops from Draymond as well. – 10:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
TNT notes that Steve Kerr is on verge of a technical foul. During #Pelicans last trip to Golden State, you could’ve said that about Draymond at least 27 times – 10:41 PM
TNT notes that Steve Kerr is on verge of a technical foul. During #Pelicans last trip to Golden State, you could’ve said that about Draymond at least 27 times – 10:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
To start the second quarter
Steph
Poole
Lamb
Kuminga
Draymond – 10:35 PM
To start the second quarter
Steph
Poole
Lamb
Kuminga
Draymond – 10:35 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay just walked off the court, assuming he was getting subbed out. But it was Draymond Green, who once he saw the Warriors’ shorthanded had to reun back on the court – 10:18 PM
Klay just walked off the court, assuming he was getting subbed out. But it was Draymond Green, who once he saw the Warriors’ shorthanded had to reun back on the court – 10:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s not very good from Klay to give up a 3 to CJ when JV was totally contained in the post by Draymond – 10:16 PM
That’s not very good from Klay to give up a 3 to CJ when JV was totally contained in the post by Draymond – 10:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas averaging 17.4 points and 16 rebounds in the winning streak. Big test for him tonight. Warriors going small. Starting Kuminga and Draymond at power forward and center. – 9:38 PM
Jonas Valanciunas averaging 17.4 points and 16 rebounds in the winning streak. Big test for him tonight. Warriors going small. Starting Kuminga and Draymond at power forward and center. – 9:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Warriors starting Draymond Green at the five spot and Jonathan Kuminga at the power forward.
Pelicans going with their typical starting five of late with Jonas Valanciunas at the five.
JK played 32 mins off the bench for Warriors on March 3 against Pels when JV didn’t play. – 9:37 PM
Warriors starting Draymond Green at the five spot and Jonathan Kuminga at the power forward.
Pelicans going with their typical starting five of late with Jonas Valanciunas at the five.
JK played 32 mins off the bench for Warriors on March 3 against Pels when JV didn’t play. – 9:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Gary Payton II, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are all available for the Warriors on the final injury report before tonight’s game against the Pelicans – 9:33 PM
Gary Payton II, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are all available for the Warriors on the final injury report before tonight’s game against the Pelicans – 9:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting small tonight against the Pelicans. Jonathan Kuminga in for Kevon Looney.
Starters
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 9:32 PM
Warriors starting small tonight against the Pelicans. Jonathan Kuminga in for Kevon Looney.
Starters
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 9:32 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Starting line-up change for the Warriors. Kuminga in, Looney out.
Steph, Donte, Klay, JK, Draymond. – 9:32 PM
Starting line-up change for the Warriors. Kuminga in, Looney out.
Steph, Donte, Klay, JK, Draymond. – 9:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors, including tonight, have 6 games remaining in the regular season. There still is no date for when Andrew Wiggins could return
However, Steve Kerr says Wiggins is working out every day on his own, and they’ll welcome him back at any time nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:26 PM
The Warriors, including tonight, have 6 games remaining in the regular season. There still is no date for when Andrew Wiggins could return
However, Steve Kerr says Wiggins is working out every day on his own, and they’ll welcome him back at any time nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:26 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins still has no timeline on his return to the team but Steve Kerr says the Warriors are in touch and he’s working out daily. Still hopes he will be back at some point. – 8:30 PM
Andrew Wiggins still has no timeline on his return to the team but Steve Kerr says the Warriors are in touch and he’s working out daily. Still hopes he will be back at some point. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins. Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight. – 8:26 PM
Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins. Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight. – 8:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own during his extended absence. He’ll miss his 20th straight game tonight. Still no timetable on when Wiggins will return. – 8:25 PM
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own during his extended absence. He’ll miss his 20th straight game tonight. Still no timetable on when Wiggins will return. – 8:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Still no timeline update on Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr. But Kerr says that Wiggins has been working out every day since being away from the team dealing with a family matter.
Once he’s back with the team, trainers will assess where he’s at conditioning-wise. – 8:25 PM
Still no timeline update on Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr. But Kerr says that Wiggins has been working out every day since being away from the team dealing with a family matter.
Once he’s back with the team, trainers will assess where he’s at conditioning-wise. – 8:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Still no timetable on Andrew Wiggins, but Steve Kerr says Wiggins is “working out every day” on his own right now – 8:24 PM
Still no timetable on Andrew Wiggins, but Steve Kerr says Wiggins is “working out every day” on his own right now – 8:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II (Achilles soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans, Steve Kerr says. Entered the night listed as questionable. – 8:19 PM
Gary Payton II (Achilles soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans, Steve Kerr says. Entered the night listed as questionable. – 8:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green is good with facing Kings in first round — because of the travel nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/28/dra… – 6:28 PM
Draymond Green is good with facing Kings in first round — because of the travel nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/28/dra… – 6:28 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green explains why Warriors would want to face Kings in NBA playoffs
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 12:01 PM
Draymond Green explains why Warriors would want to face Kings in NBA playoffs
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 12:01 PM
More on this storyline
Dalton Johnson: Draymond: “If there’s one guy I always know is going to ride with me, it’s Steph.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / March 29, 2023
On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed that he’s hoping the Warriors get matched up with Sacramento. He quickly clarified that it’s not due to a belief that Sacramento is a bad team. Instead, Green wants to minimize Golden State’s travel schedule—something a series against the in-state Kings would assist with. “I’m not upset at if the standings shook out how they did today and we met Sacramento in the first round. Not because I think Sacramento is a weak team, because the travel is so much easier,” explained Green. -via Sports Illustrated / March 28, 2023
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole both listed as probable tomorrow against the Pelicans. Neck soreness for Green, left wrist soreness for Poole. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 27, 2023