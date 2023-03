Steve Kerr: Draymond Green willed us to victory

On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed that he’s hoping the Warriors get matched up with Sacramento. He quickly clarified that it’s not due to a belief that Sacramento is a bad team. Instead, Green wants to minimize Golden State’s travel schedule—something a series against the in-state Kings would assist with. “I’m not upset at if the standings shook out how they did today and we met Sacramento in the first round. Not because I think Sacramento is a weak team, because the travel is so much easier,” explained Green . -via Sports Illustrated / March 28, 2023