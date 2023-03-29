Steve Kerr hopeful Andrew Wiggins will return this season

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr remains hopeful that Andrew Wiggins will return this season after the veteran forward missed his 20th straight game because of a family matter. Wiggins has been working out on his own every day, but when and if he returns to the defending NBA champions, the training and medical staffs would need to evaluate his fitness and how much he might be able to contribute and how soon. “Beyond that, once he’s back our training staff will be able to get with him and see where he is,” Kerr said Tuesday.
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry on the Andrew Wiggins situation: “We’d love to have him… I’m sure he wants to be part of this, but when he walks through the door it’ll be when the right time for him.” Curry is giving him space. – 1:46 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr on 30: “Steph’s a killer. He wants to win, desperately.”
Curry with a game-high 39 points as Warriors get their eighth fourth-quarter comeback win at Chase Center – 1:01 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr went detailed on Draymond Green’s impact tonight and grander importance to this dynasty mix. “(His fire) ties the skill together.” pic.twitter.com/xJZL09oYTs – 1:00 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr: “Draymond willed us to victory tonight. Just the intensity, the frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world, yelling at everybody — their bench, our bench, me — and frankly we deserved it.” – 12:57 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That second half is exactly why if Golden State has Andrew Wiggins back, the Warriors remain my pick to win the West — despite everything that’s happened. – 12:37 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
I’d love to be a fly on the wall of the Warriors locker room right now. 13 turnovers, allowing the Pels to shoot 64+ % from deep. Steve Kerr better be making some tactical and rotation adjustments too. #dubnation – 11:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Draymond was so charged up, Steve Kerr subbed him out of the game. – 11:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
TNT notes that Steve Kerr is on verge of a technical foul. During #Pelicans last trip to Golden State, you could’ve said that about Draymond at least 27 times – 10:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins working on conditioning, but remains away from Warriors
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/4zYbhDwh0M – 10:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault calls a timeout, let’s see if they can turn this game back around. Daigneault always talks about the Juice Aaron Wiggins provides and OKC needs it now. I hope he puts him in. – 10:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors, including tonight, have 6 games remaining in the regular season. There still is no date for when Andrew Wiggins could return
However, Steve Kerr says Wiggins is working out every day on his own, and they’ll welcome him back at any time nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:26 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said pregame Andrew Wiggins is working out every day. “Once he’s back, our training staff will get with him and see where he is (physically).”
“There’s hope” he returns, and Kerr has not considered shutting him down for the season. “No. Hasn’t even been discussed.” – 8:35 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins still has no timeline on his return to the team but Steve Kerr says the Warriors are in touch and he’s working out daily. Still hopes he will be back at some point. – 8:30 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Still no timetable for Andrew Wiggins but Kerr said he’s still working out every day on his own.
There’s still hope he’ll be back at some point. Kerr said there’s been no talks about shutting him down for the season. – 8:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Still no timetable update from Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins. Did say he’s been working out on a daily basis, but team wouldn’t know about his game conditioning until he got back in building. 20th straight missed game tonight. – 8:26 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Still no timeline update on Andrew Wiggins, per Steve Kerr. But Kerr says that Wiggins has been working out every day since being away from the team dealing with a family matter.
Once he’s back with the team, trainers will assess where he’s at conditioning-wise. – 8:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Still no timetable on Andrew Wiggins, but Steve Kerr says Wiggins is “working out every day” on his own right now – 8:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II (Achilles soreness) will play tonight against New Orleans, Steve Kerr says. Entered the night listed as questionable. – 8:19 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
We welcome back @JonesOnTheNBA and Big Wos on HoS to talk sports business and culture! This time discussing Andrew Wiggins, NIL, women’s NCAA players getting famous and much more ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-wosn… pic.twitter.com/pjJBhUbbEh – 6:33 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry on Andrew Wiggins: “We’d love to have him and hope that that does happen…But when he walks through the door is when it’ll be the right time.” He said he hasn’t been in regular contact with Wiggins. Giving him space. pic.twitter.com/VgveA17uMO -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 29, 2023
CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own during his extended absence. He’ll miss his 20th straight game tonight. Still no timetable on when Wiggins will return. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / March 28, 2023
Draymond Green is “disgusted” over “cringeworthy” rumors about Andrew Wiggins, who has had a prolonged absence from the team. Green addressed the matter in a fiery rant on his podcast the day after Golden State’s 121-108 victory over the Rockets — which marked Wiggins’ 16th missed game in a row for “personal reasons.” -via New York Post / March 25, 2023