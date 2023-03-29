Timberwolves vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,743,298 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $4,401,061 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 29, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: Bally Sports North

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: 830 WCCO

