Zion Williamson will be re-evaluated in the middle of next week

Zion Williamson is participating in on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated next week ahead of a potential return, according to Chris Haynes of TNT. “As of right now, the plan is to be re-evaluated at some point in the middle of next week. And at that juncture, the Pelicans will only have about two games left on the schedule,” said Haynes.
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
There have been a lot of weird Pelicans seasons — left for dead in before making playoffs in 2015, 2018, 2022 — but this is the strangest.
The double parabola of long stretches of success to failure to success, plus the Zion injury cloud, makes this all hard to define. pic.twitter.com/cYUNEGoKas – 7:16 AM
There have been a lot of weird Pelicans seasons — left for dead in before making playoffs in 2015, 2018, 2022 — but this is the strangest.
The double parabola of long stretches of success to failure to success, plus the Zion injury cloud, makes this all hard to define. pic.twitter.com/cYUNEGoKas – 7:16 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
On today’s episode of “The Good Word”, the great @howardBeck joins me. Can Zion have an Embiid-like path after early struggles? LeBron and the Lakers, transparency in awards voting…
youtu.be/hJQxhjER24Q
APPLE: apple.co/3K9uMnt
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3FUP4hY – 7:13 PM
On today’s episode of “The Good Word”, the great @howardBeck joins me. Can Zion have an Embiid-like path after early struggles? LeBron and the Lakers, transparency in awards voting…
youtu.be/hJQxhjER24Q
APPLE: apple.co/3K9uMnt
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3FUP4hY – 7:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III unlocked! How the Pelicans found offense without Zion Williamson
youtube.com/watch?v=I4W9B1… pic.twitter.com/WydWm9dZDW – 4:47 PM
Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III unlocked! How the Pelicans found offense without Zion Williamson
youtube.com/watch?v=I4W9B1… pic.twitter.com/WydWm9dZDW – 4:47 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 1,000 points in the restricted area in a season for the 3rd time in his career.
All other players over the last 25 seasons have done that 4 times total:
Shaquille O’Neal (2x)
LeBron James (1x)
Zion Williamson (1x) – 9:51 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 1,000 points in the restricted area in a season for the 3rd time in his career.
All other players over the last 25 seasons have done that 4 times total:
Shaquille O’Neal (2x)
LeBron James (1x)
Zion Williamson (1x) – 9:51 AM
More on this storyline
CJ McCollum: Zion Williamson is in a really good space mentally. We had some talks today just about the progress that he’s made, where he is at, his habits, his consistency, how he’s putting his schedule together to make sure that he’s putting himself in a position to return, knowing that when we’re whole we’re pretty good. It’s definitely been frustrating, but that’s our reality. -via Andscape / March 26, 2023
Marc J. Spears: On whether Zion Williamson will be back this season, Pelicans coach Willie Green says, “We’ll see.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / March 22, 2023