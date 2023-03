Zion Williamson will be re-evaluated in the middle of next week

CJ McCollum: Zion Williamson is in a really good space mentally. We had some talks today just about the progress that he’s made, where he is at, his habits, his consistency, how he’s putting his schedule together to make sure that he’s putting himself in a position to return, knowing that when we’re whole we’re pretty good. It’s definitely been frustrating, but that’s our reality. -via Andscape / March 26, 2023