Adam Silver says Michael Jordan will remain governor in the league

When asked about Michael Jordan announcing he could potentially sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, Silver said the NBA legend has informed him he will remain at least an alternate governor moving forward, assuming a sale does come to pass, and that he will continue to be involved with the league. “One thing Michael has told me is that whether or not that transaction gets done, he will remain governor in the league, technically maybe the alternate governor instead of the governor, so he’ll still stay very involved,” Silver said. “He’d still continue to have an interest in the league. “I recognize that over time, people’s interests move on to other areas. He’s not living in the market right now, etc. So, completely understandable. But the good news is I think regardless of his ownership status, he will remain part and parcel of everything that this league continues to do. I have no doubt about that.”Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN