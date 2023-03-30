Adam Silver says Michael Jordan will remain governor in the league

When asked about Michael Jordan announcing he could potentially sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, Silver said the NBA legend has informed him he will remain at least an alternate governor moving forward, assuming a sale does come to pass, and that he will continue to be involved with the league. “One thing Michael has told me is that whether or not that transaction gets done, he will remain governor in the league, technically maybe the alternate governor instead of the governor, so he’ll still stay very involved,” Silver said. “He’d still continue to have an interest in the league. “I recognize that over time, people’s interests move on to other areas. He’s not living in the market right now, etc. So, completely understandable. But the good news is I think regardless of his ownership status, he will remain part and parcel of everything that this league continues to do. I have no doubt about that.”
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Holiday checks out for good with 51 points. He and Giannis combined for 89. Just seven Pacers opponents have ever scored more than 51 in regular season — Klay Thompson, George Gervin, Russell Westbrook, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Bernard King, Mo Williams. – 9:27 PM
Adam Silver on the NBA and NBPA’s CBA negotiations (and why the league wants to get to a new deal and out of the current one), Michael Jordan’s future in Charlotte and the league, and Ja Morant’s suspension
theathletic.com/4362156/2023/0… – 6:57 PM
What is it like racing for Michael Jordan and receiving a text message after a losing race?
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/Ws3xu4c4bi – 4:50 PM
Adam Silver says Michael Jordan has indicated to him that if he sells his majority stake in the Hornets, he will remain an alternate governor and will still have an active interest in the future of the league and will be part of it going forward. – 3:13 PM
Got to see a screening preview of @airmovie last night with the hubs. Maybe I’m a biased sports fan, especially of the #NBA and one, Michael Jordan. But, IT WAS SO GOOD! @violadavis is riveting. Awesome 80’s soundtrack as well. #AirMovie @AmazonStudios #datenight #AirJordan pic.twitter.com/zziElm6lBa – 8:27 AM
Bard is very diplomatic when asked to compare Jaylen Brown to Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/PpDGZRuQu3 – 5:42 PM
33 years ago today, Michael Jordan scored a career-high 69 points 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YLqzmvlfnF – 10:52 AM
Remember the dunk in The Garden when Michael Jordan changed direction on the baseline and slammed on Ewing? youtube.com/watch?v=VXrdy3… Rockets coach Stephen Silas was the ballboy under that basket. – 6:51 PM
Mike Vorkunov: Michael Jordan will still remain an alternate governor in the NBA if he does sell his majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, Adam Silver, and will remain part of the NBA. As for sales talks, Silver said: “Yes there are discussions ongoing but nothing has been decided.” -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / March 29, 2023
MJ clearly harbored some resentment towards the Pistons and even referred to Thomas as an asshole, but Thomas has now called on Jordan to get his story straight. “I just want some people to be honest,” Thomas said on Showtime Basketball. “I got no problem sitting down, talking with anybody. I live with love, peace, truth, honesty, courage, I stand on my square. I’m upright. I’d sit in any chair, and I’d talk to anybody. But some people, they ain’t telling the truth. “You got on national television and you called me an asshole, and then you said you hated me. You said that on national television. Now, if you didn’t mean it, get on national television and apologize for it. Now, if you meant it, let it ride as it is.” -via YouTube / March 29, 2023
After hearing Thompson’s comments, Chalmers fired back and explained his stance once again. He argued that he was simply sharing what he has heard from other players and their perspectives. The former NBA guard then proceeded to double down on his point, even using Michael Jordan as a reference. “I’m very grateful for winning a ring, I have no problem with LeBron and I’m speaking from a perspective from people in The Big 3 who played against MJ and from what others have said about LeBron. I don’t see how it’s sucka shit when you’re speaking on somebody’s feeling on someone else’s perspective,” Chalmers told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports. -via Clutch Points / March 25, 2023