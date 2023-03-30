Bill Simmons predicts Draymond Green and LeBron James will end up in Dallas

Will the Dallas Mavericks have the next big super team in the NBA? According to Bill Simmons, the answer is yes. Simmons recently predicted that LeBron James and Draymond Green will join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the Mavs at some point down the road, per the Bill Simmons podcast, clip via Kenny Bybee. “I think he (Draymond Green) ends up in Dallas with Kyrie and with Luka,” Simmons said on the podcast. “And then LeBron tries to figure out a way to get there eventually. That’s my prediction.”
Source: Joey Mistretta @ Clutch Points
Source: Joey Mistretta @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best PPP on layups this season (via Synergy, min 150 poss):
Brook Lopez – 1.53
Nikola Jokic – 1.52
Deandre Ayton – 1.49
De’Aaron Fox – 1.45 (!, so good from a G)
Joel Embiid – 1.45
Luka Doncic – 1.42
Draymond Green – 1.42
LeBron James – 1.41
Just an insane season from Brook. – 2:44 AM
Best PPP on layups this season (via Synergy, min 150 poss):
Brook Lopez – 1.53
Nikola Jokic – 1.52
Deandre Ayton – 1.49
De’Aaron Fox – 1.45 (!, so good from a G)
Joel Embiid – 1.45
Luka Doncic – 1.42
Draymond Green – 1.42
LeBron James – 1.41
Just an insane season from Brook. – 2:44 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James asked about Anthony Davis’ dominant night: “He always plays like that. … Just got to kick him in the ass every now and then. But he always plays like that so I never worry about him.” – 11:13 PM
LeBron James asked about Anthony Davis’ dominant night: “He always plays like that. … Just got to kick him in the ass every now and then. But he always plays like that so I never worry about him.” – 11:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls come up very small in the rematch with LeBron James and the Lakers, losing a second-straight game and running out of time to climb the play-in ladder.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/2023/3/29/2366… – 11:10 PM
Bulls come up very small in the rematch with LeBron James and the Lakers, losing a second-straight game and running out of time to climb the play-in ladder.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/2023/3/29/2366… – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and AD both expressed a lot of confidence in the new starting lineup. The combination of skill and IQ has fast tracked the type of cohesion that usually takes time to build. – 10:58 PM
LeBron and AD both expressed a lot of confidence in the new starting lineup. The combination of skill and IQ has fast tracked the type of cohesion that usually takes time to build. – 10:58 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
👀 @KingJames breaks out a new LeBron NXXT Gen pic.twitter.com/lMjJT0hXr4 – 10:52 PM
👀 @KingJames breaks out a new LeBron NXXT Gen pic.twitter.com/lMjJT0hXr4 – 10:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said LeBron James is on a minutes restriction but the Lakers stretched it slightly tonight given how well he was playing and feeling. James played 31 minutes. – 10:36 PM
Darvin Ham said LeBron James is on a minutes restriction but the Lakers stretched it slightly tonight given how well he was playing and feeling. James played 31 minutes. – 10:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
38 points for AD in the Lakers win in Chicago. LeBron, back in the starting lineup, adds 25. LA climbs back to .500 and into a tie for eighth place in the Western Conference. – 10:27 PM
38 points for AD in the Lakers win in Chicago. LeBron, back in the starting lineup, adds 25. LA climbs back to .500 and into a tie for eighth place in the Western Conference. – 10:27 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
I hope Pat Bev brought some of that Charmin Ultra soft to the game tonight because he played like 💩 I see AD and Bron took that L the other night personal and got their lick back!!! Carry on… – 10:25 PM
I hope Pat Bev brought some of that Charmin Ultra soft to the game tonight because he played like 💩 I see AD and Bron took that L the other night personal and got their lick back!!! Carry on… – 10:25 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
LakeShow dominate the Bulls, 121-110…Great start to the 5 game road trip and back to .500 (38-38)
Starters won the game…AD 38pts 10rebs, Lebron 25pts 7rebs, Reaves 19pts 5ast, DLo 17pts 5ast
Big one on Friday in Minnesota… – 10:25 PM
LakeShow dominate the Bulls, 121-110…Great start to the 5 game road trip and back to .500 (38-38)
Starters won the game…AD 38pts 10rebs, Lebron 25pts 7rebs, Reaves 19pts 5ast, DLo 17pts 5ast
Big one on Friday in Minnesota… – 10:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron tonight:
25 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
10-19 FG
First start in over a month. pic.twitter.com/udwHvWvwMJ – 10:24 PM
LeBron tonight:
25 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
10-19 FG
First start in over a month. pic.twitter.com/udwHvWvwMJ – 10:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers start their road trip off right, win in Chicago 121-110. AD 38p on 13-for-20 10r; LeBron 25p 7r 4a; Reaves 19p 5a 1 “too small”; D’Angelo 17p on 7-of-12 5a. – 10:23 PM
The Lakers start their road trip off right, win in Chicago 121-110. AD 38p on 13-for-20 10r; LeBron 25p 7r 4a; Reaves 19p 5a 1 “too small”; D’Angelo 17p on 7-of-12 5a. – 10:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 121, Bulls 110
LA gets a much-needed win to start their road trip 1-0 and get back to .500 (38-38). AD had 38 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron had 25 points and 7 rebounds. Austin Reaves had 19 points and 5 assists. DLo had 17 and 5.
Up next: at MIN on Friday. – 10:22 PM
Final: Lakers 121, Bulls 110
LA gets a much-needed win to start their road trip 1-0 and get back to .500 (38-38). AD had 38 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron had 25 points and 7 rebounds. Austin Reaves had 19 points and 5 assists. DLo had 17 and 5.
Up next: at MIN on Friday. – 10:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers start trip off with a win behind AD’s 36 points, 10 rebounds, LeBron James’ 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists in their 121-110 win over Bulls. – 10:22 PM
Lakers start trip off with a win behind AD’s 36 points, 10 rebounds, LeBron James’ 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists in their 121-110 win over Bulls. – 10:22 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Pick a star to play with … Curry, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic, LeBron, Tatum, Kawhi, etc., etc. Why would you want to play with Luka? – 10:18 PM
Pick a star to play with … Curry, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic, LeBron, Tatum, Kawhi, etc., etc. Why would you want to play with Luka? – 10:18 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
A lot of halfcourt possessions tonight beginning with LeBron in the post, which offers more options than the same sequences starting with AD. It’s not that AD is a bad option there. LeBron is just better. AK – 10:13 PM
A lot of halfcourt possessions tonight beginning with LeBron in the post, which offers more options than the same sequences starting with AD. It’s not that AD is a bad option there. LeBron is just better. AK – 10:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ new starting lineup of Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo was plus-22 in 15 minutes together. – 10:06 PM
The Lakers’ new starting lineup of Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo was plus-22 in 15 minutes together. – 10:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Russell-LeBron minutes tonight have been very productive.
Russell is +38 after a step-back 3, and LeBron +29. – 9:58 PM
The Russell-LeBron minutes tonight have been very productive.
Russell is +38 after a step-back 3, and LeBron +29. – 9:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron finished a pretty foray into the paint to put LAL up 89-76 behind a 4-0 start to the 4th Q.
@kingjames has 19 points, 6 boards and 4 assists in his 26 minutes, and is a +24 tonight. – 9:54 PM
LeBron finished a pretty foray into the paint to put LAL up 89-76 behind a 4-0 start to the 4th Q.
@kingjames has 19 points, 6 boards and 4 assists in his 26 minutes, and is a +24 tonight. – 9:54 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White draws a charge on LeBron James, continuing his recent run of cagey defensive plays – 9:51 PM
Coby White draws a charge on LeBron James, continuing his recent run of cagey defensive plays – 9:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 85, Bulls 76
Anthony Davis has 24 points and 8 rebounds. LeBron James has 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Austin Reaves has 14 points and 4 assists. Chicago has outscored LA 48-38 in the paint. LA is dominating the FT battle (18-22 vs. 5-7). – 9:48 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 85, Bulls 76
Anthony Davis has 24 points and 8 rebounds. LeBron James has 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Austin Reaves has 14 points and 4 assists. Chicago has outscored LA 48-38 in the paint. LA is dominating the FT battle (18-22 vs. 5-7). – 9:48 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD has 23 points, 8 rebounds and LeBron James 17 points to help Lakers open 85-76 lead over Bulls end of third quarter. – 9:48 PM
AD has 23 points, 8 rebounds and LeBron James 17 points to help Lakers open 85-76 lead over Bulls end of third quarter. – 9:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s an 11-0 Chicago run moments after LeBron, Russell and Reaves all sit together. – 9:43 PM
It’s an 11-0 Chicago run moments after LeBron, Russell and Reaves all sit together. – 9:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
That last THT pass looked like it came from a guy who got to watch LeBron play up close for the last three years of his career. – 9:43 PM
That last THT pass looked like it came from a guy who got to watch LeBron play up close for the last three years of his career. – 9:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, Reaves and D-Lo all sit with LAL up 79-63. Schröder is the only playmaker on the court alongside AD and three other bench players. – 9:37 PM
LeBron, Reaves and D-Lo all sit with LAL up 79-63. Schröder is the only playmaker on the court alongside AD and three other bench players. – 9:37 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Lakers opened the 2H scoring on the same play 3x in a row, trying to get Caruso off LeBron and target LaVine.
Ram screen for LeBron (he gets a screen from D’Lo before setting a ballscreen for Reaves) pic.twitter.com/acAagFylJ6 – 9:36 PM
Lakers opened the 2H scoring on the same play 3x in a row, trying to get Caruso off LeBron and target LaVine.
Ram screen for LeBron (he gets a screen from D’Lo before setting a ballscreen for Reaves) pic.twitter.com/acAagFylJ6 – 9:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s been a tough night for Beverley thus far, as he’s 0 for 4 from the field and a -29 in his 17 minutes after turning the ball over against LeBron.
LAL lead 66-53. – 9:26 PM
It’s been a tough night for Beverley thus far, as he’s 0 for 4 from the field and a -29 in his 17 minutes after turning the ball over against LeBron.
LAL lead 66-53. – 9:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL up 59-51 at half.
The starters restored order with a 10-0 run to close the 2nd Q, holding Chicago scoreless for the final two minutes.
Reaves was +23 and Russell +21. But LAL’s 2nd unit with no Russell, Reaves or LeBron struggled. We’ll see if there’s a 2nd half stagger. – 9:24 PM
LAL up 59-51 at half.
The starters restored order with a 10-0 run to close the 2nd Q, holding Chicago scoreless for the final two minutes.
Reaves was +23 and Russell +21. But LAL’s 2nd unit with no Russell, Reaves or LeBron struggled. We’ll see if there’s a 2nd half stagger. – 9:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LBJ working that same baseline from where he beat the Bulls in 2017 on a playoff buzzer-beater when with the Cavs – 9:24 PM
LBJ working that same baseline from where he beat the Bulls in 2017 on a playoff buzzer-beater when with the Cavs – 9:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“If Bob comes and tells me something, that’s Bible to me.”
Draymond Green and Steph Curry on the unseen importance of Warriors GM Bob Myers, words the rest of the decision makers need to hear loud and clear nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:22 PM
“If Bob comes and tells me something, that’s Bible to me.”
Draymond Green and Steph Curry on the unseen importance of Warriors GM Bob Myers, words the rest of the decision makers need to hear loud and clear nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James drives to hoop to give Lakers a 59-51 lead over the Bulls at the half. AD scored 11 of his 16 points in the second quarter. – 9:10 PM
LeBron James drives to hoop to give Lakers a 59-51 lead over the Bulls at the half. AD scored 11 of his 16 points in the second quarter. – 9:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 59, Bulls 51
The Lakers closed the first half on a 10-0 run after trailing 51-49 with 2:06 left in the first half. Anthony Davis has 16 points. LeBron James has 13. Austin Reaves has 12. The Lakers’ bench has 7 points on 3-for-11 shooting. – 9:08 PM
Halftime: Lakers 59, Bulls 51
The Lakers closed the first half on a 10-0 run after trailing 51-49 with 2:06 left in the first half. Anthony Davis has 16 points. LeBron James has 13. Austin Reaves has 12. The Lakers’ bench has 7 points on 3-for-11 shooting. – 9:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heckuva sequence from Austin Reaves, who sprinted the floor in transition to score on reverse layup from LBJ and then sprinted back on defense and drew charge from LaVine. – 9:04 PM
Heckuva sequence from Austin Reaves, who sprinted the floor in transition to score on reverse layup from LBJ and then sprinted back on defense and drew charge from LaVine. – 9:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine scores his first points of the night in style, starting with a sneaky poke steal, then bodying up to LeBron in transition to force his way to the rim. Great play coast to coast. – 8:53 PM
Zach LaVine scores his first points of the night in style, starting with a sneaky poke steal, then bodying up to LeBron in transition to force his way to the rim. Great play coast to coast. – 8:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Bulls 20
Austin Reaves has 8 points and 3 assists. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt each have 5 points. LA is shooting 54.2%. The only concern was the new bench unit letting up a bit. Nikola Vucevic scored 15 of Chicago’s 20 points. – 8:36 PM
First quarter: Lakers 31, Bulls 20
Austin Reaves has 8 points and 3 assists. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt each have 5 points. LA is shooting 54.2%. The only concern was the new bench unit letting up a bit. Nikola Vucevic scored 15 of Chicago’s 20 points. – 8:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Until a layup from Schröder with 4.6 seconds left, an all-bench unit didn’t score for 2+ minutes, as Reaves, Russell and LeBron all sat.
LAL led by as many as 17, and takes a 31-20 lead into the 2nd Q. – 8:36 PM
Until a layup from Schröder with 4.6 seconds left, an all-bench unit didn’t score for 2+ minutes, as Reaves, Russell and LeBron all sat.
LAL led by as many as 17, and takes a 31-20 lead into the 2nd Q. – 8:36 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“DID YOU BRING A PASSPORT WITH YOU?”
Bulls announcers didn’t hold back on Bron 😅 pic.twitter.com/38X4n720Se – 8:29 PM
“DID YOU BRING A PASSPORT WITH YOU?”
Bulls announcers didn’t hold back on Bron 😅 pic.twitter.com/38X4n720Se – 8:29 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
PatBev drives against LeBron. Audio from the court:
“Hell no.”
“Hell no.”
“Hell no.” pic.twitter.com/i8bmEnPiwr – 8:22 PM
PatBev drives against LeBron. Audio from the court:
“Hell no.”
“Hell no.”
“Hell no.” pic.twitter.com/i8bmEnPiwr – 8:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
An 18-8 start by the Lakers with 6:37 left in the first quarter. Austin Reaves leads LA with 8 points. LeBron James has 5 points and 2 assists. This new starting group has looked good on both sides of the ball. A mix of defense, shooting and playmaking around LeBron and AD. – 8:20 PM
An 18-8 start by the Lakers with 6:37 left in the first quarter. Austin Reaves leads LA with 8 points. LeBron James has 5 points and 2 assists. This new starting group has looked good on both sides of the ball. A mix of defense, shooting and playmaking around LeBron and AD. – 8:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With the Bulls having to worry about both LeBron and Russell on the perimeter, Austin Reaves has been attacking at an advantage, and he’s already 3 for 3 with 8 points as LAL go up 13-6. – 8:16 PM
With the Bulls having to worry about both LeBron and Russell on the perimeter, Austin Reaves has been attacking at an advantage, and he’s already 3 for 3 with 8 points as LAL go up 13-6. – 8:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL are creating good shots early with this new-look starting lineup, with Reaves hitting a 3, AD a jumper, and Vanderbilt dunking off LeBron’s feed.
7-2 start in Chicago. – 8:13 PM
LAL are creating good shots early with this new-look starting lineup, with Reaves hitting a 3, AD a jumper, and Vanderbilt dunking off LeBron’s feed.
7-2 start in Chicago. – 8:13 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell back in the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/t38BH6xSYi – 7:31 PM
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell back in the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/t38BH6xSYi – 7:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ starters in Chicago:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
This lineup has played seven possessions entering tonight’s game. – 7:30 PM
The Lakers’ starters in Chicago:
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
This lineup has played seven possessions entering tonight’s game. – 7:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are all playing tonight, per the Lakers. – 7:23 PM
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are all playing tonight, per the Lakers. – 7:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and D’Angelo Russell (right hip soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Chicago. – 7:23 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and D’Angelo Russell (right hip soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Chicago. – 7:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron, AD and D’Angelo Russell will all play tonight against Chicago, the Lakers announce. – 7:22 PM
LeBron, AD and D’Angelo Russell will all play tonight against Chicago, the Lakers announce. – 7:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and Russell are all officially available tonight at Chicago. – 7:22 PM
LeBron, AD and Russell are all officially available tonight at Chicago. – 7:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD is playing and LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell “going through their process,” Darvin Ham said about playing status – 6:42 PM
AD is playing and LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell “going through their process,” Darvin Ham said about playing status – 6:42 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell are game-time decisions, Lakers coach Darvin Ham says. – 6:42 PM
LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell are game-time decisions, Lakers coach Darvin Ham says. – 6:42 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is playing tonight. LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell are game-time decisions. – 6:42 PM
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is playing tonight. LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell are game-time decisions. – 6:42 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 6:00 PM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 6:00 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Bronny James shined in the McDonald’s All-American Game, 20 years after dad LeBron.
@krystenpeek ➡️ yhoo.it/42QpsMT pic.twitter.com/zjt29BVRmd – 1:44 PM
Bronny James shined in the McDonald’s All-American Game, 20 years after dad LeBron.
@krystenpeek ➡️ yhoo.it/42QpsMT pic.twitter.com/zjt29BVRmd – 1:44 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Draymond Green: “If there’s one guy I know always gonna ride with me, it’s Steph.” pic.twitter.com/GNLbz1ZBMY – 12:50 PM
Draymond Green: “If there’s one guy I know always gonna ride with me, it’s Steph.” pic.twitter.com/GNLbz1ZBMY – 12:50 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
J.R. Smith discussed his time with the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony’s free agency, winning a title in Cleveland, the LeBron James meme, Kevin Durant joining the Warriors, George Karl, his upcoming four-part docuseries, and more on the HoopsHype podcast.
👉🏼 hoopshype.com/lists/jr-smith… pic.twitter.com/iab6DnAkVs – 12:27 PM
J.R. Smith discussed his time with the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony’s free agency, winning a title in Cleveland, the LeBron James meme, Kevin Durant joining the Warriors, George Karl, his upcoming four-part docuseries, and more on the HoopsHype podcast.
👉🏼 hoopshype.com/lists/jr-smith… pic.twitter.com/iab6DnAkVs – 12:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb frontcourt lineup combination is up to a +73 in 114 minutes together theathletic.com/4355314/2023/0… – 12:01 PM
The Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb frontcourt lineup combination is up to a +73 in 114 minutes together theathletic.com/4355314/2023/0… – 12:01 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s fire sparking Golden State’s 20-point comeback win last night: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:39 AM
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s fire sparking Golden State’s 20-point comeback win last night: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:39 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green lights the fuse, Warriors complete comeback over Pelicans theathletic.com/4355314/2023/0… – 10:56 AM
Draymond Green lights the fuse, Warriors complete comeback over Pelicans theathletic.com/4355314/2023/0… – 10:56 AM
Vince Cellini @Vince_Cellini
I wish we had a time machine in which I’d place Draymond Green and have him face the NBA’s golden era of small forwards. He’d be embarrassingly overmatched on a nightly basis. – 10:33 AM
I wish we had a time machine in which I’d place Draymond Green and have him face the NBA’s golden era of small forwards. He’d be embarrassingly overmatched on a nightly basis. – 10:33 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond got subbed out during trash talk 😅 pic.twitter.com/j7wrT0dF7b – 10:02 AM
Draymond got subbed out during trash talk 😅 pic.twitter.com/j7wrT0dF7b – 10:02 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 9:45 AM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘willed’ the Warriors to a crucial come-from-behind victory. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 9:45 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“Durant, LeBron, Curry … They smell weakness in the Western Conference.” 😯 —@WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/G7TO1g9U21 – 9:11 AM
“Durant, LeBron, Curry … They smell weakness in the Western Conference.” 😯 —@WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/G7TO1g9U21 – 9:11 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Draymond couldn’t even catch a break from his daughter last night 😅
pic.twitter.com/oMu2Vo1kqa – 8:59 AM
Draymond couldn’t even catch a break from his daughter last night 😅
pic.twitter.com/oMu2Vo1kqa – 8:59 AM
More on this storyline
Dalton Johnson: Draymond: “If there’s one guy I always know is going to ride with me, it’s Steph.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / March 29, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr: “Draymond willed us to victory tonight. Just the intensity, the frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world, yelling at everybody — their bench, our bench, me — and frankly we deserved it.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 29, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron James on what he thought about Austin Reaves doing the “too small” gesture to Patrick Beverley: “That AR always got my back. Always. Even though he loved Kobe back in the day more than me. I forgive him.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 30, 2023
Beverley finished with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. And James’ returning from injury for the game motivated Beverley to play well against his former team. “We locked down. We got a game plan, we’re preparing a game plan and everything. LeBron ain’t playing, whoa, whoa, whoa, LeBron is playing,” Beverley recounted. “Oh this mother f**cker… he got some nerve, he got some nerve to pop up on this game. -via NBC Sports / March 30, 2023
In the game’s first quarter, LeBron James got called for taking too many steps, eliciting a hilarious reaction from Bulls announcer Stacey King. “Did you bring a passport with you?” King blurted as the replay of LeBron James’ infraction was being played. -via Clutch Points / March 30, 2023
Main Rumors, Bill Simmons, Trade, Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers