Bill Simmons predicts Draymond Green and LeBron James will end up in Dallas

Will the Dallas Mavericks have the next big super team in the NBA? According to Bill Simmons, the answer is yes. Simmons recently predicted that LeBron James and Draymond Green will join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with the Mavs at some point down the road, per the Bill Simmons podcast, clip via Kenny Bybee. “I think he (Draymond Green) ends up in Dallas with Kyrie and with Luka,” Simmons said on the podcast. “And then LeBron tries to figure out a way to get there eventually. That’s my prediction.” Source: Joey Mistretta @ Clutch Points