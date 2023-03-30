Live stream: Celtics 50, Bucks 30

The Boston Celtics (52-24) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 30, 2023
Boston Celtics 50, Milwaukee Bucks 30 (Q2 06:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
wow Al Horford from way outside…. That might be the longest 3 I’ve ever seen him hit – 8:10 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
This first half would feel like such a big deal if the Celtics hadn’t blown it against the Wizards – 8:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are a combined 4 for 13 for 10 points.
Jaylen Brown is 7 for 9 for 17. – 8:09 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are a combined 4 for 13 for 10 points.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Boston is 8 for 12 from behind the three-point line. Milwaukee is 3 for 11. – 8:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Score so far:
The Jays 32
The Bucks 30
Brown attacking in transition, Tatum run of heat checks, everything is clicking for Boston early on,. – 8:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The second quarter has been the Tatum takeover, as the Celtics lead is now at 44-30 with Tatum scoring 7 of Milwaukee’s 10 points in the 2Q thus far. – 8:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
So far, Boston’s two stars have combined for 32 points. The #Celtics lead the #Bucks 44-30. – 8:06 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Yeah if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing like this, that’s really hard to keep up with lol – 8:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
14-5 run to close the quarter for Boston. Nice impact by Robert Williams and a nice quick 5 points by Tatum to support Brown’s 17 points. Also 3 assists for Brown – 8:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics finish the 1Q strong, lead the Bucks 34-26. Jaylen Brown leads all scorers with 17 pts, Tatum chipped in 7. Khris Middleton (9 pts) leading the way for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/RJf1QQ8vJk – 7:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Eagle-eyed @BenSteeleMJS notes Giannis Antetokounmpo had some ice on his wrist on the #Bucks bench.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics shoot 58%, lead #Bucks 34-26 after 1Q. Brown 17, Tatum 7; Middleton 9, Lopez 6, Antetokounmpo 5.
Pts in paint:
BOS: 16
MIL: 8
2nd chance pts
BOS: 0
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown has 17 and Jayson Tatum has 7 as the #Celtics lead the #Bucks 34-26 after one quarter. – 7:57 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I still can’t figure out how Brogdon gets past his defender sometimes – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Robert Williams III went up and blocked Giannis Antetokounmpo’s one-handed dunk attempt – and Antetokounmpo immediately doubled over. He’s been dealing w/ wrist/hand issues since Feb. 16. – 7:56 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Did Kyrie call Dallas a “cluster f*ck”? How Ironic. From forcing his way out of Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn, if Dallas is what he describes it as, they are a perfect match! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/zkpJ41QpNQ – 7:55 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown doing himself a solid for his All-NBA campaign right now – 7:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
17 points for Jaylen Brown on 7/9 FG, doing his damage from inside and out. – 7:49 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
It has been all @FCHWPO here for the Celtics, with 17 of the team’s first 25 points. – 7:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown hit consecutive threes on Jae Crowder and Jrue Holiday, then added a layup off a turnover and is up to 17 points. #Celtics lead the #Bucks 25-21 – 7:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Ingles and Bobby Portis check in together as first off the bench for the #Bucks – 7:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks – #Celtics tied at 15 with about half of the first quarter gone. Jaylen Brown has 7 points for Boston. – 7:41 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
There’s no point having a take foul rule if that Tatum foul on Giannis isn’t going to be called. That’s about as clear as it gets when it comes to why you want to introduce the transition foul call. – 7:39 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Bonus Alert
A $2M night for Jaylen Brown
Games played: $518K
Games played and All-Star: $1.55M – 7:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue picking up where he left off – pulling up for three!! pic.twitter.com/jLvBPLVxYS – 7:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart has to take wide open, in rhythm shots tonight, especially if Giannis is sorta kinda (but not really) defending him. – 7:36 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Lots of great matchups in this Bos-Mil game. The one I’m looking forward to most? The Smart-Holiday tussle. Smart will have his hands full defending Holiday, one of the best two-way guards in the game! Which matchup are you look forward to seeing? – 7:33 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Join me for a FREE #WatchParty for Boston Celtics Vs Milwaukee Bucks on @millionsdotco. I’ll be answering questions, giving expert commentary and watching with you! Brought to you by @millionsdotco. Don’t miss it! Sign up here: millions.co/kyle-draper-ba… twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jimmy Haslam is courtside again for #Bucks v. #Celtics tonight.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Mayor of Milwaukee back home.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics. Bucks. Tip-off coming up! pic.twitter.com/fW8cAXRoSu – 7:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
On the Bucks’ four-game road trip, Brook averaged 18.8 points on 61.2% shooting from the field with 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics have ruled Payton Pritchard (heel pain) out for tonight’s game vs. Bucks. – 7:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics starters
G – Marcus Smart (#36)
G – Derrick White (#9)
F – Jayson Tatum (#0)
F – Jaylen Brown (#7)
C – Al Horford (#42)
#Bucks Starters
G – Jrue Holiday (#21)
G – Grayson Allen (#12)
F – Khris Middleton (#22)
F – Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34)
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks rolling out their regular starters: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen. – 7:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Payton Pritchard a late add to the inactive list, he’s out tonight. – 7:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Bucks – FiServ Forum – March 30, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
It’s all love!! @IshDARR @OfficialOfili pic.twitter.com/dY4rqgzMwb – 7:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
first five on the floor tonight
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Last game in national TV spotlight for Jaylen Brown and a big stage in Milwaukee to state his All-NBA case.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded his 34th career triple-double last night – the fastest in his career with 8:50 left in the 3rd.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics usual rotation will be fully available for tonight’s showdown vs. Bucks after Rob Williams was upgraded masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 6:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue Holiday dropped 40 points and made the go-ahead three with 25.2 seconds left in OT to lift the Bucks over the Celtics on Valentine’s Day.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard is out again for personal reasons. Will not play tomorrow as well as PG (knee), Morris Sr (health and safety protocol) and Brandon Boston (tailbone). – 6:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George (knee), Marcus Morris Sr. (H&S protocols), Brandon Boston Jr. (tailbone) remain out.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics confirm Grant and Robert Williams are available tonight in Milwaukee. Pritchard is officially out for tonight. – 6:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat rocking the new Undivided hoodie.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams (non-COVID illness) is also expected to play per Mazzulla. Payton Pritchard’s (heel pain) status for tonight is still unclear. – 6:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams will play and Grant Williams is an “I believe so.” – 6:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Robert Williams will play tonight for the Celtics against Bucks per Joe Mazzulla. – 6:01 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Giannis has had his team on a roll the last few months but knows the MVP debate revolves around Jokic and Embiid, and he’s ok with that.
He spoke with @VinceGoodwill on his main goal: bringing another championship to Milwaukee.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Decent chance there’s not a single American player on the All-NBA 1st Team this season.
This could be it if shenanigans are allowed with the forward vote:
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday look to lead #Bucks past #Celtics and reduce 🪄magic number to clinch top seed in Eastern Conference.
📍For game updates
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics looked like cupcakes in Wiz loss. Wanna bet they bounce back vs the Bucks? Check out the latest A-List podcast, ⚡️by @FanDuel – Sign up at fanduel.com/BOSTON
Apple: tinyurl.com/5n8r7wnt
Spotify: tinyurl.com/mryzb9su
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams was one of the 12 players nominated for the NBA’s Twyman-Stokes teammate of the year award today. – 5:34 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
In the latest A-List Podcast ⚡️by @FanDuel, the
C’s looked liked cupcakes in the Wiz loss. Wanna bet they bounce back vs the Bucks? Check out FanDuel and sign up at fanduel.com/BOSTON
🍏: tinyurl.com/5n8r7wnt
🎙️: tinyurl.com/mryzb9su
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re ready and we’re focused ahead of tonight’s matchup with Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/gfITugHlSs – 5:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“Oh, that must have been nice.” 😳
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen remains OUT for the Jazz’s game in Boston on Friday. Kelly Olynyk is QUESTIONABLE. – 5:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Thirsty Thursday 🤝 Gameday.
Boston Celtics @celtics
A mutual respect between past and present Celtics ☘️
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Giannis gives his assessments on Embiid and Jokic sports.yahoo.com/giannis-anteto… pic.twitter.com/8cXPt79IK2 – 4:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final prep for tonight’s showdown.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI:
NBA execs, scouts discuss the @Celtics’ shortcomings — and why they’re among the title favorites anyway.
One GM to @HeavyOnSports: “There’s no consolation prize for that team. They should have won it last year, but they screwed it up.”
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Bucks (H) 90s Away Throwbacks vs. Celtics (A) Traditional Home Whites
6.5*/10
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jrue Holiday drops Career-High 51 points vs Pacers: I felt like Giannis… sportando.basketball/en/jrue-holida… – 3:34 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Nuggets coach Michael Malone called Jrue Holiday a “power forward in a point guard’s body” over the weekend.
Last night, in Indianapolis, Holiday put that description on full display.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Boys basketball story: Here are our Bucks County/Montco 1st-, 2nd and 3rd-team all-stars (for subscribers): bit.ly/3zjIC0k @ArchbishopWood @NeshSkinsNation @WTHS_Panthers @PennridgeHS @Pennsbury_SD @FSL_Athletics pic.twitter.com/xNcdG2wkh2 – 3:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers hung around with the Bucks, but struggled defensively and with the physicality — two areas of roster upgrades needed.
“Physicality is tough, especially in the league. The offense has a lot of the first to every spot on the court so it’s tough…”
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Notes, quotes and observations from Pacers-Bucks, a scoring showcase where Giannis and Jrue Holiday overpowered the Pacers and got what they wanted.
“Their two guys going 34 for 48 is the story of the game.”
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks record more or less than 15 three-pointers tonight?
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
David Ortiz, Devin McCourty, Dana Barros and Shawn Thornton threw out the first pitches at the Red Sox home opener. @Celtics should be proud of the fact Barros was the only one to throw a strike. Papi’s toss was… pic.twitter.com/bIS7dKpqPU – 2:47 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“No one impacts the game more than Giannis does right now”
@Ryen Russillo joins the MVP conversation on NBA Today. #FearTheDeer
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We’re 2 batters into the Red Sox season and a Boston pitcher has already been taken deep for a 400-foot bomb. – 2:16 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Embiid and Jokic lead the MVP discussion, but what about the hardest working man in basketball business? “If I said I don’t care, that would be a lie,” Giannis tells @YahooSports sports.yahoo.com/giannis-anteto… – 2:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The “impact” of the latest straw poll per betting odds now has Joel and Jokic neck and neck for the MVP in a +110 tie, (both +130 last night) and Giannis has fallen a little bit further behind now just (+500). – 1:44 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
According to @TimBontemps’s NBA MVP straw poll today, this year’s race between Embiid and Jokic could be the closest ever
Giannis still lurking with quite a few first place votes
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Highlights from last night’s WIN vs. Pacers.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Spring has sprung and that means baseball is back ⚾️
