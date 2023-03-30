Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Boston Celtics are spending $3,414,280 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,306,387 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 30, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@MikeSGallagher
Best PPP for spot-up plays this season (min 150 poss, via Synergy):
Devin Booker – 1.34 (oh baby w/ KD?)
Doug McDermott – 1.33
Al Horford – 1.3
Grayson Allen – 1.28
Donte DiVincenzo – 1.28
Michael Porter Jr. – 1.26
Bojan Bogdanovic – 1.26
Sam Hauser – 1.25
Lauri Markkanen – 1.25 – 3:34 AM
@CBSSportsNBA
NBA Eastern Conference playoff picture: Knicks inch toward clinch; Bucks, Celtics, 76ers have top-four seeds
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-e… – 3:22 AM
@SeanGrandePBP
Your Giannis stat-of-the-night…
How effective has he been in getting to the free throw line?
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in free-throw attempts (739)…
…he’s 98th in minutes played.
That’s 18.3 free throws per 48 minutes.
NBA teams average 23.4 per 48. – 3:05 AM
@MikeSGallagher
Best catch-and-shoot PPP this season (via Synergy, min 150 poss):
Damion Lee – 1.39
Tyrese Maxey – 1.35 (🔥)
Malcolm Brogdon – 1.34
Bojan Bogdanovic – 1.34
Jevon Carter – 1.34 (crazy)
Al Horford – 1.32 (🍫🥛)
Michael Porter Jr. – 1.32
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 1.31 – 3:00 AM
@SeanGrandePBP
When the top two teams in the NBA (Milwaukee 55-21, Boston 52-24) meet up as they will tonight, these are the kind of numbers you see… pic.twitter.com/AR7cz3E18X – 2:59 AM
@BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo with a Shaq-like poster 😵💫
pic.twitter.com/Db39COdxje – 2:50 AM
@MikeSGallagher
Best PPP on layups this season (via Synergy, min 150 poss):
Brook Lopez – 1.53
Nikola Jokic – 1.52
Deandre Ayton – 1.49
De’Aaron Fox – 1.45 (!, so good from a G)
Joel Embiid – 1.45
Luka Doncic – 1.42
Draymond Green – 1.42
LeBron James – 1.41
Just an insane season from Brook. – 2:44 AM