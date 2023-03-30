Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Boston Celtics are spending $3,414,280 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,306,387 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 30, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

Michael Gallagher

@MikeSGallagher

Best PPP for spot-up plays this season (min 150 poss, via Synergy):

Devin Booker – 1.34 (oh baby w/ KD?)

Doug McDermott – 1.33

Al Horford – 1.3

Grayson Allen – 1.28

Donte DiVincenzo – 1.28

Michael Porter Jr. – 1.26

Bojan Bogdanovic – 1.26

Sam Hauser – 1.25

CBS NBA

@CBSSportsNBA

NBA Eastern Conference playoff picture: Knicks inch toward clinch; Bucks, Celtics, 76ers have top-four seeds

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

Your Giannis stat-of-the-night…

How effective has he been in getting to the free throw line?

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in free-throw attempts (739)…

…he’s 98th in minutes played.

That’s 18.3 free throws per 48 minutes.

Michael Gallagher

@MikeSGallagher

Best catch-and-shoot PPP this season (via Synergy, min 150 poss):

Damion Lee – 1.39

Tyrese Maxey – 1.35 (🔥)

Malcolm Brogdon – 1.34

Bojan Bogdanovic – 1.34

Jevon Carter – 1.34 (crazy)

Al Horford – 1.32 (🍫🥛)

Michael Porter Jr. – 1.32

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Giannis Antetokounmpo with a Shaq-like poster 😵‍💫

