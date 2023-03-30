Dillon Brooks on Russell Westbrook: 'His trash talk is wack'

Law Murray: Dillon Brooks on Friday: “I hope Kawhi plays, I was focused on Kawhi a lot.” Dillon Brooks on Westbrook: “He had a good game. But his trash talk is wack…”
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“We, the media, myself… We owe Russell Westbrook an apology.”
@KendrickPerkins made sure to give Russ his flowers 💐 pic.twitter.com/NMzNHOoxdE – 4:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A Westbrook to RoCo 3 in 4 acts
– Start break
– Beat defender
– Collapse interior
– Cash out
T Mann and Nico ran back on defense as soon as the ball left RoCo’s hand pic.twitter.com/05ZgN0Sd98 – 1:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks on Clippers tonight: “They shot it well. They got two guys that shot 100% from 3. One that normally wouldn’t, one that is probably a great shooter.”
Robert Covington and Russell Westbrook combined to make more 3s (12/12) than entire Memphis team tonight (11/32). – 1:38 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue praised Russell Westbrook for setting the tone for Clippers during training camp style practices this month that helped Clippers recover from 5-game losing streak.
Clippers are now .500 with Westbrook, have won 8 of last 11. pic.twitter.com/FKZ6nyVjKt – 1:17 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Kings end playoff drought
• Westbrook goes berserk
• Durant returns
• Mavs judgment day
• Lakers revenge
• Quickley wins 6th Man
• My trip to Sacramento
• Succession Ep 1
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=E8uTof… pic.twitter.com/uvv2MDGMSu – 12:38 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Just going to let Dillon Brooks’ taking exception to Westbrook audio go here for the full part, with Westbrook saying earlier tonight that Brooks “maybe he got himself going…”
Brooks: “Can’t wait for Friday night’s game.” pic.twitter.com/TwpbYTgu6J – 12:18 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on the playoffs this season: “I got no pressure. Last playoffs I was injured. I was playing with a torn hamstring. I left my heart out there and I got penalized for it. I found a way to build some confidence towards the playoffs, and I have no pressure. I’m gonna… – 12:13 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks on Friday: “I hope Kawhi plays, I was focused on Kawhi a lot.”
Dillon Brooks on Westbrook: “He had a good game. But his trash talk is wack…” – 12:06 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks on getting into a shootout kind of game despite Memphis being the best defense in the West: “Pisses me off.” – 11:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook:
– 36 points
– 10 assists
– 2 blocks
– 5 3s
He’s the oldest player (34) to ever hit 35/10/2 + 5 3s in a game.
James Harden and Vince Carter were both 30 years old when they did it. No one else 30 or over has done it. – 11:44 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Impressive and entertaining win for Clippers in Memphis. They score 141 pts w/o George or Leonard. Westbrook went for 30+. RoCo and Bones Hyland were spectacular! Same 2 teams in Memphis on Friday. – 11:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies got 36 points from Ja Morant and 30 from Dillon Brooks, but that wasn’t enough to overcome 22 made 3-pointers from the Clippers.
Three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Huge win for Clippers in Memphis without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Russell Westbrook had 36 points and 10 assists to match Ja Morant’s 36 and 9. Robert Covington drills all 7 of his 3’s for 27. Bones Hyland with 20-5-6 off bench. Memphis rested JJJ and Bane. Rematch Friday – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers have finally ended their streak of losses without Kawhi Leonard at 7 games.
They win 141-132 in Memphis Ten-I-See.
Where to start? 22 of 37 3s made:
– Robert Covington (7/7)
– Russell Westbrook (5/5)
– Bones Hyland (4/6)
– Rest of LAC (6/19)
Rematch Friday. pic.twitter.com/7vw74tXCTi – 10:30 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Without PG or Kawhi, Clippers beat Memphis 142-132. Westbrook with 36 pts, 10 assists, 2 blocks.
Covington with season-high 27, Bones Hyland had 20. – 10:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook tonight:
36 PTS (season-high)
10 AST
13-18 FG
5-5 3P
First 30-point game of the season. pic.twitter.com/OSFYRcl0lJ – 10:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Covington and Westbrook shoot 100% from 3-point range (12-12) and take down the very short-handed Grizz.
Home winning streak comes to an end.
They’ll run it back on Friday. – 10:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook is #OnFire
3 FGs since the last Memphis bucket. – 10:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Russell Westbrook is making this defense look like shredded cheese. – 10:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers to score 30+ in a game this season:
– Paul George
– Kawhi Leonard
– Norman Powell
– Ivica Zubac
– Terance Mann
And now
Russell Westbrook.
31 points, 12/16 FGs. Add 10 dimes.
Clippers up 128-122 with 5:23 left. – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington (6) and Russell Westbrook (5) have made all 11 of their 3-point attempts.
Clippers are 21 of 35 overall from 3. They lead 118-114 with 8:47 left. – 10:03 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant has 34 (and 20 in 3Q), Dillon Brooks has 29, Russell Westbrook has 27 and Grizzlies-Clippers are tied at 105 heading to the 4th. Fun game despite all the key players missing for both teams. – 9:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
All tied at 105 through 3Q in Memphis.
RoCo has a season-high 19 points on tough shots.
Westbrook is 10-14 from the field, including a season-high 5-5 from 3.
But Memphis has 14 more FGA bc it is an enormous +18 on the glass. – 9:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The Grizzlies have had the great misfortune of seeing Russell Westbrook and Robert Covington combine to shoot 10-for-10 from three. – 9:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Covington has spent this entire hostile act review laughing with Dillon Brooks stans lol – 9:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Whichever team you’re defending will determine who you thought was right in that situation. Robert Covington climbed over the back of Ja Morant while going for a loose ball. Dillon Brooks shoved Covington off of Morant, and Covington had words for DB. – 9:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s an 84-76 for Clippers in Memphis with 7:41 left in 3rd quarter.
Clippers are already in bonus rest of the quarter.
Russell Westbrook has 25 points, 9 dimes, and has made all 5 3s. – 9:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Russell Westbrook and Dillon Brooks are a combined 18-26 from the floor. – 9:28 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Holiday checks out for good with 51 points. He and Giannis combined for 89. Just seven Pacers opponents have ever scored more than 51 in regular season — Klay Thompson, George Gervin, Russell Westbrook, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Bernard King, Mo Williams. – 9:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 70-64 in Memphis at halftime.
Taylor Jenkins and Ja Morant gave Bill Kennedy and Scott Wall an earful after Morant didn’t get a call at end of 2nd quarter.
Sets up for a loud 3rd quarter!
Clippers up 11-5 on 3s made. That’s the margin of game.
Westbrook: 22/7. – 9:06 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
No PG? No Kawhi? No problem (yet). Westbrook is the latest player to step up with 22 points as the Clippers lead 70-64 at the half. – 9:06 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
70-64 Grizzlies at half. Westbrook with 22, Brooks with 19, jawing at each other. Kennard to Morant for a one-hand oop dunk in traffic a highlight. A fun “throwaway” game so far. – 9:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Clippers 70 Grizzlies 64
Taylor Jenkins, Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant just all had long conversations with the officials before heading to the locker room. – 9:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook at half:
22 PTS
7 REB
4-4 3P
His most points in a half this season. pic.twitter.com/CIHw5OspaZ – 9:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This game just turned SPICY fast!
Dillon Brooks and Russell Westbrook are talking. Ja Morant just caught a one-handed alley oop and sent the building into a frenzy. Fans are now booing when Westbrook touches the ball.
The block is hot 🔥 – 9:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Atmosphere in here is UP after Brooks blocks Westbrook, Kennard oop to Morant, EG 3, Tillman oop from Morant.
Not the snoozefest we got last night between Magic-Grizzlies. – 9:03 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Looks like Westbrook just had a fan ejected from under the basket. Maybe he was afraid he’d hit him with an airball. – 9:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook alerted officials and security to eject a fan after Mason Plumlee’s foul on Ja Morant. – 9:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks and Russell Westbrook getting into it…
How many of you are surprised? – 9:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The man formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley just promised someone at FedExForum is going through a table as part of Wrestling Night, Ja Morant just ditched his mask and Russell Westbrook is knocking down 3s and flying around the court. We’ve turned back the clock in Memphis. – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook is completely bustin’ they ass
20 points. 4 dimes. 8 of 9 from field. 4 for 4 from 3.
20-point turnaround at the Grindhouse. Clippers lead 54-47 with 5:14 left to play in 1st half
Russ is responsible for 12 of 20 Clippers buckets. – 8:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Russell Westbrook is shooting 8-for-9 and has 20 points and four assists in 13 minutes. – 8:50 PM
