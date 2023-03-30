Joel Embiid says he doesn't care about winning MVP award

Emdiid played decent against Luka Doncic and the Mavs, scoring 25 points while locking down on defense, and was asked afterward about the MVP race. He reiterated that he doesn’t care about winning the award and that his main goal is the championship. “I don’t care. Like I said, it’s all about the playoffs,” Embiid said. “I mean, if one game is gonna hurt anybody’s chances, I guess everybody should be out of it — we all have bad games, guys miss matchups. That’s not the first time and it’s not really a matchup about me and Nikola. He’s a great player, amazing player, back-to-back MVP. He’s one of the best players in the league and I’m a huge fan. So, not playing against him was a huge bummer.”
Best PPP on layups this season (via Synergy, min 150 poss):
Brook Lopez – 1.53
Nikola Jokic – 1.52
Deandre Ayton – 1.49
De’Aaron Fox – 1.45 (!, so good from a G)
Joel Embiid – 1.45
Luka Doncic – 1.42
Draymond Green – 1.42
LeBron James – 1.41
Booker tonight:
29 PTS
5 AST
4 STL
12-15 FT
Joel Embiid outdueled Luka and the Mavs for the Sixers’ 50th win of the season 😤
Joel Embiid fires back at those who criticized him for sitting the matchup with Nikola Jokic #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/29/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:22 PM
Joel Embiid got asked about missing the game in Denver earlier this week and its effect on MVP: “If one game is gonna hurt anybody’s chances, I guess everybody should be out of it. We all have bad games. Guys miss matchups, it’s not the first time.” pic.twitter.com/nAlAisvXCc – 11:14 PM
More Embiid: “… It’s not really a matchup about me and Nikola. He’s a great player. Amazing player…He’s one or the best players in the league and I’m a huge fan. So not playing against him was a huge bummer, but there’s a bigger goal in sight … – 11:12 PM
More Embiid: “…I got nothing to prove. The last matchup, we won and I had whatever I had. To go out there & say that I’m scared after what I did the last time is kind of stupid. But like I said, I don’t care if I win it or not…I’m just focused on trying to win a championship.” – 11:12 PM
Joel Embiid when asked if not playing Monday vs. Jokic will impact his MVP chances: “I don’t care. Like I said, it’s all about the playoffs. If one game is gonna hurt anybody’s chances, then I guess everybody should be out of it. We all have bad games. Guys miss matchups… – 11:09 PM
Joel Embiid, on whether he thinks it’s fair if his MVP chances are hurt by missing the Denver game: “I don’t care…If one game is going to hurt anybody’s chances, then I guess everybody should be out of it.”
So ESPN shows Jokic, Embiid, Giannis chart of ppg, rpg but not apg…..smh – 11:06 PM
James Harden said postgame tonight that his left Achilles had been bothering him for “months.” He said it was “a little sore” in his return from a four-game absence, that he felt OK overall.
Embiid, asked whether he thinks it’s fair that missing Monday’s game in Denver, says, “I don’t care.”
Went on to say it’s all about the playoffs.
Embiid with a block in crunch time on Luka 🔥☄️
Pick a star to play with … Curry, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic, LeBron, Tatum, Kawhi, etc., etc. Why would you want to play with Luka? – 10:18 PM
Embiid and Luka started having a fireside chat at halfcourt before the buzzer even went off – 10:13 PM
God I hope there was some ESPN boom mic trained at Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic in those closing seconds. – 10:12 PM
embiid just blocked the mavs into the lottery pic.twitter.com/HExy2w1Wxi – 10:12 PM
Final: Philadelphia 116, Dallas 108.
A 16-5 run over the final 7 minutes of game action for Philadelphia sends Dallas to a 14th loss in the Mavericks’ last 20 games, and drops them a game behind OKC (if Thunder beat Detroit) for 10th in the West.
Joel Embiid had 25 for Philly. – 10:12 PM
Final: Sixers shrug off a slow start, beat Mavs 116-108 to get their 50th win of the season, improving to 50-26.
Embiid had 25/9 after missing Monday’s game with a calf injury, and Harden had 15/12 on 4-14 shooting after missing a little over week with a sore Achilles. – 10:12 PM
Sixers run Harden-Embiid two-man game at JaVale two straight possessions, five points for Embiid.
Sixers up two, but it feels like this game could get pretty crazy down the stretch. Been that type of night. – 9:55 PM
Harden has played 30 minutes with 8 to go. Hasn’t looked particularly spry. Embiid back. – 9:52 PM
Been a wild start to the fourth quarter here in Philly, with some pretty chaotic play at both ends. Feels like it’s going to be a strange finish.
With Joel Embiid sitting on 25 minutes, will Doc Riveres get him back in here with Philly down 3 with 8 minutes to go? – 9:49 PM
After 3: Dallas 91, Philadelphia 89.
Dallas has controlled most of this game, but rough stretches at the end of the second and third have this one close going to the 4th.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have 20 each for Philly, while Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have 19 for Dallas – 9:39 PM
The Sixers resting both Harden and Embiid facing a zone defense… (maybe the exact scenario Isaiah Joe could have helped them.) – 9:32 PM
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, midway thru Q3:
Embiid: 20 PTS / 6 REB / 3 AST
Maxey: 20 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST – 9:30 PM
13-3 run by the Sixers and they’ve taken a 74-71 lead midway through the 3rd. The Mavs previously led by 12 points in the first half.
Embiid’s up to 18, Maxey’s at 17 and the Sixers are shooting 10-22 from 3 as a team.
Not a great defensive showing from either team so far. – 9:20 PM
Here’s where Joel Embiid appeared to hurt his arm or shoulder. pic.twitter.com/xynnnSvfbN – 9:15 PM
Another energetic half for the Mavs as they lead in Philly 62-57 They built a lead as large as 12 before a late 76er push. 10 Mavs play, 9 score, led by Irving w/15 . Luka 11-5-6. Embiid 14, Maxey 10 for Philly as Mavs try to sweep season series. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:53 PM
Not a great half for the Sixers, a little fortunate Dallas stunk it up to end the second quarter.
Some good Embiid as the roamer stuff late in half against small ball, and Harden finally got a little something going – 8:50 PM
Halftime: Dallas 62, Philly 57.
15 points for Kyrie Irving to lead the Mavs, and 14 for Joel Embiid to lead Philly. Sixers had a quick 9-2 run to end the half to more than cut a 12-point Dallas lead in half. – 8:50 PM
6-0 run by the Sixers to end the half, and Dallas’ once 12 point lead is now just 62-57 heading into the break.
Embiid has 14 on 4-8 shooting, but Harden has just 8/5/2 on 2-7 shooting. Maxey (10), Melton (9), Niang (9, but defense) and Harris (7) also chipping in. – 8:50 PM
Halftime: Mavs 62, Sixers 57. Sixers trailed by as many as 12 points before a little push at the end of the period. Embiid has 14-4-2. Harden is 2-of-7 from the floor but has 5 assists and 3 rebounds. Sixers have 7 turnovers that the Mavs parlayed into 11 points. – 8:49 PM
Powell screens Embiid the shot blocker here. VanGundy says this type of screen is very effective vs. drop coverage. This type of play and how it’s officiated could determine a big playoff game. pic.twitter.com/gF9KIdbujV – 8:43 PM
Embiid and Harden are now checking in together. So, five minutes without them. – 8:30 PM
That’s 5+ minutes of no James Harden or Joel Embiid. Harden played the full first quarter, which is rare for him. Wonder if that has to do with him returning from injury, trying to avoid shorter shifts. – 8:28 PM
Mavs 37, Sixers 28 at the end of the first, after that four-point play by Green that (shockingly!) the home fans did not love. Embiid has 10 and 3 in his return from a tight calf. Harden went 0-for-4 from the floor but had three assists. – 8:15 PM
Observations so far:
-Harden doesn’t look just fine. He’s deferring quite a bit (though not as much as we law saw vs Chicago.)
-Embiid is so good he’s helping a lot, but clearly winced after that first landing.
Get the sense they’re both pushing it a little tonight. – 7:56 PM
“Embiid grimaces as he goes the floor.” – Mike Breen after Embiid’s first dunk pic.twitter.com/zbwwLXs1g2 – 7:49 PM
Philadelphia opens its scoring tonight with an emphatic dunk from Joel Embiid off an assist from James Harden. – 7:47 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHI starters: Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:06 PM
Mavs Live getting started now on BSSW and Harp and I will have the Mavs at Sixers broadcast at 630 CDT (Tipoff 645). An interview with Jaden Hardy will air around 635. Looks like Joel Embiid and James Harden will return to the floor for brief absences for Philadelphia tonight. – 7:05 PM
Sixers are 31-15 when both Embiid and Harden play, per @ESPNStatsInfo. – 7:03 PM
As you may have heard, Joel Embiid and James Harden are both available tonight against Dallas. Normal starters. – 7:01 PM
Normal starting 5 for the Sixers tonight: Harden, Maxey, Harris, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:01 PM
Sixers say Embiid and Harden are in (you guys already knew because Woj of course) – 7:01 PM
Sixers confirm Embiid and Harden are both available to play tonight. They’re both still going through their pregame on-court work. – 7:01 PM
James Harden and Joel Embiid are available to play tonight for the Sixers vs. Mavericks – 7:01 PM
Jason Kidd, when asked to compare Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in light of their again being atop the MVP race: “Can they tie for MVP? Let’s see if we can get that done. … it’s going to be tough for you guys to decide how to vote on that one.” – 6:19 PM
Rivers says it was a collaborative decision to play Embiid the back-to-back and not in Denver, not one person.
Says the goal is to ramp up over this final stretch instead of ramping down. Wants guys to get used to playing 38-40 mins.
Didn’t rule out Embiid sitting another game. – 5:59 PM
Doc Rivers said the initial plan was for Joel Embiid to play the entire West Coast trip and Embiid’s calf injury changed the plan to play in Denver. – 5:50 PM
Doc Rivers says both Joel Embiid and James Harden will go through pregame workouts and then their status for tonight will be determined. Rivers said he’s slightly more optimistic about Harden being able to play tonight after he had another workout yesterday. – 5:47 PM
Doc Rivers says he thinks James Harden and Joel Embiid will play tonight, but he’s not sure.
He notes Harden worked out yesterday on his own. – 5:47 PM
Harden and Embiid decisions will be based on how they feel after warmups tonight, Rivers says.
Doc says he’s more confident in James, who came in for individual work yesterday – 5:47 PM
Doc Rivers “thinks” both Joel Embiid and James Harden will play. Game-time decision, though.
Rivers says Harden came in yesterday to work despite it being a blackout day. – 5:47 PM
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 17:
MVP: Embiid
DPOY: Lopez
ROY: Banchero
MIP: Markkanen
6MAN: Quickley
COACH: Brown
EXEC: Altman
CLUTCH: Fox
📺youtube.com/watch?v=EixmKW… pic.twitter.com/Q0NFcPmMUt – 4:55 PM
Joel Embiid (calf) and James Harden (Achilles) are both still listed as questionable to play tonight against Dallas. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 2:00 PM
Was Indiana just a mirage or the start of a turnaround? Mavs will find out in Philly tonight (Embiid and Harden or not). Mavs obviously needing every win they can get. Philly pretty well locked into 3rd in East. @PeasRadio radio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:45 @971TheFreak – 12:10 PM
#NBA Awards update: A five-way parlay on J.Embiid for MVP, P.Banchero for ROY, I.Quickley for Sixth Man, L.Markannen for Most Improved and B.Lopez for DPOY pays +600 at @FanDuelSportsbook. Sub Jokic for Embiid, and it pays +553. – 9:49 AM
My thoughts on All-NBA:
Luka
Mitchell
Tatum
Giannis
Jokic
Steph
Jrue
Jaylen
Sabonis
Embiid
Fox
Lillard
Butler
Markkanen
Lopez
Not sure what to do about Shai, Booker, Bam, Haliburton, Ja, or Randle – 9:33 AM
“I don’t care if I win it or not,” Embiid continued. “I’m just focused on trying to win a championship and whatever happens, happens. If [I] win, great. If I don’t win anything, I don’t care.” -via Clutch Points / March 30, 2023
“Not playing against him was a huge bummer, but there’s a bigger goal in sight and that’s to make sure we’re healthy for the playoffs and, like I said, I got nothing to prove,” Embiid added. “The last matchup, we won and I had whatever I had. To go out there and say I’m scared after what I did the last time is kind of stupid, but like I said, I don’t care if I win it or not.” -via Sixers Wire / March 30, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid (calf) and James Harden (Achilles) are returning to the lineup vs. the Dallas Mavericks (ESPN, 7:30 PM). Both tested injuries on court pregame and are good to go. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 29, 2023