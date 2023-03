Joel Embiid says he doesn't care about winning MVP award

Emdiid played decent against Luka Doncic and the Mavs, scoring 25 points while locking down on defense, and was asked afterward about the MVP race. He reiterated that he doesn’t care about winning the award and that his main goal is the championship. “I don’t care. Like I said, it’s all about the playoffs,” Embiid said. “I mean, if one game is gonna hurt anybody’s chances, I guess everybody should be out of it — we all have bad games, guys miss matchups. That’s not the first time and it’s not really a matchup about me and Nikola. He’s a great player, amazing player, back-to-back MVP. He’s one of the best players in the league and I’m a huge fan. So, not playing against him was a huge bummer.”Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Clutch Points