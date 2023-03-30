Marc J. Spears: Knicks say Julius Randle sustained a sprained left ankle in last night’s game against Miami. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks’ Randle out rest of regular season and availability for opening of the playoffs in doubt with ankle sprain (from @AP) apnews.com/article/a93d49… – 6:01 PM
Knicks’ Randle out rest of regular season and availability for opening of the playoffs in doubt with ankle sprain (from @AP) apnews.com/article/a93d49… – 6:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star out at least two weeks with sprained ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu… – 5:33 PM
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star out at least two weeks with sprained ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu… – 5:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks’ Julius Randle out at least two weeks with sprained ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/30/kni… – 5:22 PM
Knicks’ Julius Randle out at least two weeks with sprained ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/30/kni… – 5:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle will be reevaluated in two weeks after injury
The Knicks have five games left to solidify playoff positioning. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 5:21 PM
Randle will be reevaluated in two weeks after injury
The Knicks have five games left to solidify playoff positioning. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 5:21 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Knicks announced Julius Randle suffered a sprained left ankle last night vs. Miami and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/WhkbF21RcH – 5:14 PM
The Knicks announced Julius Randle suffered a sprained left ankle last night vs. Miami and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/WhkbF21RcH – 5:14 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Malísima noticia para @New York Knicks @SergioACNBA. Con suerte, Julius Randle retorna de su lesión de tobillo sufrida anoche para playoffs, en el mejor de los casos. Torceduras altas de tobillo requieren de 2-6 semanas de recuperación. Veremos. pic.twitter.com/HkAFKyZUu6 – 5:11 PM
Malísima noticia para @New York Knicks @SergioACNBA. Con suerte, Julius Randle retorna de su lesión de tobillo sufrida anoche para playoffs, en el mejor de los casos. Torceduras altas de tobillo requieren de 2-6 semanas de recuperación. Veremos. pic.twitter.com/HkAFKyZUu6 – 5:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
But as we note in the story which will be up shortly on @newsdaysports — Randle does not take off if he can play. He’s missed one game or less in three of the last seven seasons. – 5:10 PM
But as we note in the story which will be up shortly on @newsdaysports — Randle does not take off if he can play. He’s missed one game or less in three of the last seven seasons. – 5:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Julius Randle will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The first day of the NBA playoffs is two weeks from Saturday. – 5:04 PM
The Knicks say Julius Randle will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The first day of the NBA playoffs is two weeks from Saturday. – 5:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Julius Randle suffered a sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/9vlxUXpmdT – 5:02 PM
Julius Randle suffered a sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/9vlxUXpmdT – 5:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks say Julius Randle is out at least two weeks, which means best case is he’s available when the playoffs open. – 5:02 PM
Knicks say Julius Randle is out at least two weeks, which means best case is he’s available when the playoffs open. – 5:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Julius Randle sustained a sprained left ankle Wednesday against Miami and plan to re-evaluate Randle in two weeks.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:00 PM
The Knicks say Julius Randle sustained a sprained left ankle Wednesday against Miami and plan to re-evaluate Randle in two weeks.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
So that means Randle will miss each of the Knicks final five regular-season games.
The playoffs begin April 15th – which is 16 days from today.
Certainly no guarantee Randle will be ready to play in Game 1 – 5:00 PM
So that means Randle will miss each of the Knicks final five regular-season games.
The playoffs begin April 15th – which is 16 days from today.
Certainly no guarantee Randle will be ready to play in Game 1 – 5:00 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The New York Knicks say Julius Randle will be reevaluated in two weeks after spraining his left ankle last night.
A potential #Cavs playoff series against the Knicks could begin two weeks from Saturday. – 4:59 PM
The New York Knicks say Julius Randle will be reevaluated in two weeks after spraining his left ankle last night.
A potential #Cavs playoff series against the Knicks could begin two weeks from Saturday. – 4:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Randle will be reevaluated in two weeks with a sprained left ankle. That makes this final five more difficult. – 4:59 PM
Knicks say Randle will be reevaluated in two weeks with a sprained left ankle. That makes this final five more difficult. – 4:59 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle suffered a sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, team says. – 4:58 PM
Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle suffered a sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, team says. – 4:58 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Julius Randle will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to ankle sprain. – 4:58 PM
Knicks say Julius Randle will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to ankle sprain. – 4:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Julius Randle sustained a sprained left ankle in last night and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 4:58 PM
Knicks announce Julius Randle sustained a sprained left ankle in last night and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 4:58 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle will be re-evaluted in two weeks with an ankle sprain, the Knicks say. Really tough news. – 4:58 PM
Julius Randle will be re-evaluted in two weeks with an ankle sprain, the Knicks say. Really tough news. – 4:58 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Knicks‘ Julius Randle will miss at least two weeks with a left ankle sprain, team says. – 4:57 PM
Knicks‘ Julius Randle will miss at least two weeks with a left ankle sprain, team says. – 4:57 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Julius Randle sustained a sprained left ankle in last night’s game against Miami. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 4:57 PM
Knicks say Julius Randle sustained a sprained left ankle in last night’s game against Miami. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 4:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Isaac Okoro (knee) is out tomorrow against the Knicks, Jarrett Allen (groin) is doubtful. Dean Wade (illness) is probable and Raul Neto (hamstring) is questionable.
No word yet on New York’s Julius Randle, who went down with an ankle injury last night. – 4:31 PM
#Cavs Isaac Okoro (knee) is out tomorrow against the Knicks, Jarrett Allen (groin) is doubtful. Dean Wade (illness) is probable and Raul Neto (hamstring) is questionable.
No word yet on New York’s Julius Randle, who went down with an ankle injury last night. – 4:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns getting some run in, which we rarely get to see! That’s Saben Lee, Damion Lee, Darius Bazley and Jock Landale vs. Landry Shamet, T.J. Warren, Ish Wainright and assistant coach Brian Randle pic.twitter.com/tfU6QK4ita – 4:09 PM
Suns getting some run in, which we rarely get to see! That’s Saben Lee, Damion Lee, Darius Bazley and Jock Landale vs. Landry Shamet, T.J. Warren, Ish Wainright and assistant coach Brian Randle pic.twitter.com/tfU6QK4ita – 4:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“He’s an All-Star who has played every game so far. To see him hurt, it sucks. We wish him a speedy recovery.”
NYK will have to navigate life without Julius Randle in wake of his ankle sprain: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:23 AM
“He’s an All-Star who has played every game so far. To see him hurt, it sucks. We wish him a speedy recovery.”
NYK will have to navigate life without Julius Randle in wake of his ankle sprain: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:23 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ second unit defeats Heat after Julius Randle sprains ankle – a big win and a bigger loss? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:42 AM
Knicks’ second unit defeats Heat after Julius Randle sprains ankle – a big win and a bigger loss? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:42 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ second unit defeats Heat with Randle injured
Randle suffered a sprained ankle late in the first half and did not return. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 12:28 AM
Knicks’ second unit defeats Heat with Randle injured
Randle suffered a sprained ankle late in the first half and did not return. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 12:28 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Tom Thibodeau stuck with the same five players, three off his bench, for the entire 4th quarter of a key victory over Miami.
Those guys may need to keep producing in the clutch if the Knicks remain without Julius Randle because of a sprained ankle.
apnews.com/article/knicks… – 11:14 PM
Tom Thibodeau stuck with the same five players, three off his bench, for the entire 4th quarter of a key victory over Miami.
Those guys may need to keep producing in the clutch if the Knicks remain without Julius Randle because of a sprained ankle.
apnews.com/article/knicks… – 11:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK teammates checked in with Julius Randle after the game. Immanuel Quickley said Randle was in good spirits. “I don’t know the severity of (Randle’s ankle sprain). I know it was bad just by the reaction when they showed the replay,” Quickley said. “But he was in good spirits.” – 10:59 PM
NYK teammates checked in with Julius Randle after the game. Immanuel Quickley said Randle was in good spirits. “I don’t know the severity of (Randle’s ankle sprain). I know it was bad just by the reaction when they showed the replay,” Quickley said. “But he was in good spirits.” – 10:59 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley had a team-high 24 pts off bench to help lift NYK to a win over MIA. NYK held MIA to 16 pts in 4th & won shorthanded. Julius Randle missed 2nd half w/ankle sprain. NYK is 4 games up on 7th-seeded MIA w/5 games left & 2.5 games ahead of 6th-seeded BKN. – 9:59 PM
Immanuel Quickley had a team-high 24 pts off bench to help lift NYK to a win over MIA. NYK held MIA to 16 pts in 4th & won shorthanded. Julius Randle missed 2nd half w/ankle sprain. NYK is 4 games up on 7th-seeded MIA w/5 games left & 2.5 games ahead of 6th-seeded BKN. – 9:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With no Randle and Brunson playing hurt, Thibodeau did not make a substitution in the fourth quarter – riding Quickley, Grimes, Hart, Barrett and Hartenstein the whole way. – 9:57 PM
With no Randle and Brunson playing hurt, Thibodeau did not make a substitution in the fourth quarter – riding Quickley, Grimes, Hart, Barrett and Hartenstein the whole way. – 9:57 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Sharp regression in Bam production since All Star break even more perplexing than 3 point shooting this season. A vexing mystery….Now three straight losses for Miami, on night Randle injury limits him to 15 minutes. Crushed on boards. They seem to have let go of rope. Now 40-37 – 9:52 PM
Sharp regression in Bam production since All Star break even more perplexing than 3 point shooting this season. A vexing mystery….Now three straight losses for Miami, on night Randle injury limits him to 15 minutes. Crushed on boards. They seem to have let go of rope. Now 40-37 – 9:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star leaves game vs. Heat with sprained ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu… – 9:28 PM
Julius Randle injury update: Knicks star leaves game vs. Heat with sprained ankle
cbssports.com/nba/news/juliu… – 9:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
RJ Barrett is 0 for 8 from the field, the Knicks are 5 for 14 from the line, Julius Randle is done for the night with a sprained ankle and the Heat are losing anyway. – 9:07 PM
RJ Barrett is 0 for 8 from the field, the Knicks are 5 for 14 from the line, Julius Randle is done for the night with a sprained ankle and the Heat are losing anyway. – 9:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) out for the night. He exits 1 of 5 for three points. – 8:58 PM
Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) out for the night. He exits 1 of 5 for three points. – 8:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Knicks: Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) will not return to tonight’s game vs. Heat. – 8:58 PM
Per Knicks: Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) will not return to tonight’s game vs. Heat. – 8:58 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Julius Randle will not return, which anyone who saw that ankle knew about 20 minutes ago. It was not pleasant. – 8:57 PM
Julius Randle will not return, which anyone who saw that ankle knew about 20 minutes ago. It was not pleasant. – 8:57 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle sprained his ankle and will not return tonight, Knicks say. – 8:56 PM
Julius Randle sprained his ankle and will not return tonight, Knicks say. – 8:56 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Julius Randle will miss the second half with a sprained left ankle. – 8:55 PM
Julius Randle will miss the second half with a sprained left ankle. – 8:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) will not return tonight. – 8:55 PM
The Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) will not return tonight. – 8:55 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle limped to the locker room. He sprained his left ankle and will not return. – 8:55 PM
Julius Randle limped to the locker room. He sprained his left ankle and will not return. – 8:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Randle has a sprained left ankle and will not return. – 8:55 PM
Knicks say Randle has a sprained left ankle and will not return. – 8:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) will not return. – 8:55 PM
Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) will not return. – 8:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks 48, Heat 46 at half. Randle currently off court with ankle issue. Quickley 14 for Knicks. Vincent 11 Heat. – 8:44 PM
Knicks 48, Heat 46 at half. Randle currently off court with ankle issue. Quickley 14 for Knicks. Vincent 11 Heat. – 8:44 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Randle limps to the locker room after he took his feee throws… looked to crumble in pain after he got off the floor and into the hallway – 8:39 PM
Randle limps to the locker room after he took his feee throws… looked to crumble in pain after he got off the floor and into the hallway – 8:39 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle remained in the game to shoot free throws after spraining his left ankle. After making one of two FTs and jogging back, he left the floor and went to the locker room. He was followed by a Knick trainer. – 8:39 PM
Julius Randle remained in the game to shoot free throws after spraining his left ankle. After making one of two FTs and jogging back, he left the floor and went to the locker room. He was followed by a Knick trainer. – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Julius Randle to the locker room after turning his left ankle. – 8:38 PM
Julius Randle to the locker room after turning his left ankle. – 8:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
MVP chants while Randle stretches the ankle – shooting the free throws. If he didn’t he would not be able to return to the game. – 8:37 PM
MVP chants while Randle stretches the ankle – shooting the free throws. If he didn’t he would not be able to return to the game. – 8:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle is in a lot of discomfort after he came down on Bam Adebayo’s foot and appeared to hurt his left ankle. After a minute on the ground, Randle is walking around on the court to chants of MVP as he looks to stay on the court. Seems like he will remain in the game. – 8:37 PM
Julius Randle is in a lot of discomfort after he came down on Bam Adebayo’s foot and appeared to hurt his left ankle. After a minute on the ground, Randle is walking around on the court to chants of MVP as he looks to stay on the court. Seems like he will remain in the game. – 8:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ugh… Randle in a lot of pain. Twisted his left ankle after landing on Bam’s ankle – 8:36 PM
Ugh… Randle in a lot of pain. Twisted his left ankle after landing on Bam’s ankle – 8:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle down for a long time and started toward the locker room after landing on Adebayo’s foot. Left ankle. Then reversed course and is walking around the court during the timeout. – 8:36 PM
Randle down for a long time and started toward the locker room after landing on Adebayo’s foot. Left ankle. Then reversed course and is walking around the court during the timeout. – 8:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With 4:24 left in the half Julius Randle gets on the board and the Knicks are winning 37-35 and nothing matters anymore. 10 turnovers. 4-for-11 free throws, a combined 2-for-16 shooting from their top three scorers and they are winning. – 8:32 PM
With 4:24 left in the half Julius Randle gets on the board and the Knicks are winning 37-35 and nothing matters anymore. 10 turnovers. 4-for-11 free throws, a combined 2-for-16 shooting from their top three scorers and they are winning. – 8:32 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Barrett is 0 for 7 from the field. Randle 0 for 3. Heat lead 30-20. – 8:17 PM
Barrett is 0 for 7 from the field. Randle 0 for 3. Heat lead 30-20. – 8:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Barrett 0-for-6
Randle 0-for-3
Knicks team 0-for-6 from FT line
But other than that… – 8:13 PM
Barrett 0-for-6
Randle 0-for-3
Knicks team 0-for-6 from FT line
But other than that… – 8:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are 0-6 from the line, have 8 turnovers, Randle and Barrett are a combined 0-for-8. This is not the ideal way to play a meaningful game. – 8:13 PM
Knicks are 0-6 from the line, have 8 turnovers, Randle and Barrett are a combined 0-for-8. This is not the ideal way to play a meaningful game. – 8:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
BTW, we are 7:44 in and Randle, Brunson and Barrett have yet to score. – 8:00 PM
BTW, we are 7:44 in and Randle, Brunson and Barrett have yet to score. – 8:00 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Julius Randle will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to ankle sprain. That’s April 13. The first day of the playoffs is April 15. Knicks are in 5th in the Eastern Conference. They’re 2.5 games ahead of 6th-seeded BKN & 4 games ahead of No. 7 Miami with 5 games left in their season -via Twitter @IanBegley / March 30, 2023
Ian Begley: Julius Randle’s “30 for 3” program generated $880,000 for students at the Earl Monroe New Rennaisance Charter Basketball High School. The money will go to the school’s literacy enhancement program. The NYK all-star will present students with a check today at the school’s gym: -via Twitter @IanBegley / March 28, 2023